BPC 157 Benefits - Full Supplement Review & Finding BPC 157 Peptide For Sale

In this complete BPC-157 review, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about BPC-157 benefits.

People talk about it being a super tool to help bodybuilders in targeting muscle and bone repair, and strengthening of those tissues, to allow themselves to recover faster and push themselves harder.

Also, there seem to be notable BPC-157 erectile dysfunction benefits, but how good are they?

I’ve tried this peptide, and in the next few minutes I’m going to give you all the information you need to know around how it works, benefits, dosing, side effects, and where to buy it

What Is BPC 157 Peptide?

BPC 157 is a synthetic peptide. It’s a reproduction of a naturally occurring protein that is found in human stomach.

It was found to have potentially good healing properties in the body, especially around muscle, bone, and vascularity improvements.

BPC 157 supplements are artificial recreations of the 15-amino-acid chain found in the actual peptide. So you are not getting a live peptide, but an artificially synthesized one.

How BPC-157 Works In The Body

Studies have found that higher levels of this short-chain amino acid are produced when we suffer mental or physical trauma.

It was observed particularly that muscle and bone tissue, and vascular pathways were improved with higher levels of it.

So primarily, it works by producing new blood vessels, to allow physical recovery, and mental recovery, when blood vessels have died, or trauma has caused reduction in the body’s ability to repair itself.

The overall process seems to rely on higher levels of the amino acid triggering angiogenesis.

Angiogenesis prioritizes energy and oxygen to the damaged area, allowing fast repair and transport of what’s needed there, and increasing blood flow, even if this means creating new blood vessels in that area.

Also, angiogenesis appears to raise levels of HGH (Human Growth Hormone) and something called anti-inflammatory gene transcription factor. These create an even faster and stronger systematic response to the initiation and completion of repairs.

BPC 157 Benefits & What Results Are Realistic

So that’s the theory, but what in realistic and practical terms can this peptide do for you, what are the BPC 157 benefits and results that you can achieve and notice?

BPC-157 inhibits production of 4-hydroxynonenal (growth limiting hormone)

It increases development of new blood vessels

BPC-157 can increase levels of serotonin and dopamine (antidepressant effect)

It induces localized reductions in inflammation

BPC-157 increases levels of nitric oxide

BPC-157 increases collagen synthesis

Let’s talk about the increase in nitric oxide levels first. When elevated, it can help improve carotid artery blood flow, lower blood pressure, potentially enhanced delivery of oxygen to muscle tissue, and in some minor studies even that it can help fight back against erectile dysfunction.

Overall then, you’re looking at a peptide that has the potential to increase blood flow, make it more efficient, target muscle and bone tissue to recover and repair themselves faster, lower inflammation, and improve blood vessel pathways.

I’ll also just mention the upregulating of serotonin and dopamine. When you are traumatized through an injury, pumping these hormones up can offset anxiety, depression, and a desire to give up. So, from an exercise point of view, it can also give you a potential boost during your workouts, and during injury recovery.

How To Use BPC 157

To me, BPC 157 peptide reads like it’s got a lot of potential, and I’m sure it does to you. Having also used it, I can confirm that there are definitely noticeable, positive benefits.

What you are getting is an artificial peptide supplement that up regulating nitric oxide, improving blood pathways, sending resources to damaged areas of the body better, helping to better manage your response to injury, and lowering blood pressure alongside increasing the efficiency of arterial flow.

There is one downside to what sounds like a fantastic set of benefits though. Although BPC 157 is water-soluble, it has a low level of bioavailability if consumed orally.

Therefore, it’s far better to use when it’s injected directly into the areas of the body that you want to target. It gets there faster, and it gets there in higher quantities per dose.

You can take orally if you really don’t want to deal with injections, but you’ll have to get a very good quality supplement and take it at high doses, which can work out very expensive.

So, here are the steps to use to dose it:

BPC 157 supplements can come as a powder, or as a powder mixed with bacteriostatic water. If it comes as a powder, you’ll have to mix it with bacteriostatic water (you can also purchase this). Always using fresh and sterilized needle & syringe each time, transfer the right dose of liquid into the syringe. Wipe the target area with a medical wipe to sterilize it. Make sure you also wear sterilized gloves. These are dirt cheap to buy from places like eBay. You’re not going to stab yourself. This is not being directly injected into the muscle, and you don’t push the needle straight in deep. You just need to perform a subcutaneous injection. Just pinch the target area of skin, and angle the needle to push it under the skin and administer the dose. It’s simple, easy, and almost completely painless. Once you have dosed, make sure that you wipe with a sterile wipe again, and protect the area with a plaster for a couple of hours.

Please note that although you can target damaged muscle tissue directly, you can just do one injection rather than several. It will still transport around your bloodstream and increase the levels at which the body responds generally in the right areas.

What Is The Correct BPC 157 Supplement Dosage Range?

Because BPC 157 hasn’t been through human trials for any purpose, then there is no established dosage range, and any dosage range used is anecdotal.

We do know that it has a half life of 12 hours, so it lasts in the body for up to 24 hours, and means you can dose it once per day generally, or directly into the areas you want to target.

But that doesn’t mean you have to. You could dose twice per day, spreading the dose out. However, that obviously means more injections.

200 mcg seems to be a good starting dose. Note that is micrograms and not milligrams, because there’s one hell of a difference between the two.

The top end dose appears to be 1 mg. Certainly, that’s the highest dose I’ve seen anyone administer. For oral use, you’ll want to be looking at that top end dose initially though, maybe even higher.

For me, when I used it to deal with muscular injury, I injected 500 mcg directly into the skin above the injury once per day.

I definitely noticed a faster recovery than from previous muscle injuries. But more than that, it was getting stronger at a much faster rate. The rehabilitation time for lost muscle tissue and strength was definitely significantly lowered.

But people using it do report nausea for about an hour after dosing it. Especially if orally taken, but also if injecting it.

Other than that, there are really no side effects to report that I have been made aware of during my use and research of this peptide.

BPC-157 And TB-500

TB-500 is another synthetic peptide that has been created from the structure of a short-chain amino acid from the human body.

Not found in the stomach like BPC-157, TB-500 is actually found in saliva, tears, and cerebrospinal fluid.

It has had no human testing, but animal studies have shown it also seems to increase the speed of wound healing, and especially muscle repair, so there appear to be great similarities between the two peptides.

How To Find BPC 157 Peptide For Sale

BPC 157 is available from Behemoth Labz. A fantastic USA based seller of bodybuilding supplements, it’s the most notable place to find good quality BPC-157 peptide for sale.

I just compared BPC-157 Vs TB-500. In fact, Behemoth Labz sell a single supplement that contains both, with a 4 mg joint dose costing $62.

On its own, BPC-157 supplement is available as a 5 mg injectable for just $58.98.

