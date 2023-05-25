BrainSync Reviews - Legit Brain Booster Probiotic or Fake Memory Focus Support?

BrainSync is a natural supplement designed to improve your cognition and focus using science-backed probiotics and other natural ingredients. The manufacturer claims their product works by addressing the root cause of poor cognition, which was only recently discovered in April of 2023.

By taking BrainSync daily, you can purportedly improve your focus & concentration, clear brain fog, and improve memory and recall.

Does BrainSync work? Is it just another ineffective nootropic? Does it have any known side effects? Read our full review of BrainSync to learn everything you need to know about this product.

What Exactly is BrainSync?

As briefly mentioned before, BrainSync is an all-natural supplement that uses probiotic strains of bacteria and other natural ingredients in order to improve cognition. It comes in tablet form and is simple to use. Just let a table melt on your tongue or chew it if you desire.

It was formulated based off of recent research, which suggests that brain fog and other issues associated with mental decline are not caused by natural aging any more. The ingredients in BrainSync purportedly work to address these issues so you have better memory recall, focus & concentration, and critical thinking.

Best of all, it is designed to help improve cognition for everybody, regardless of age, gender, or level of mental decline. Therefore, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a woman in her fifties or a man in his seventies, BrainSync can help improve your cognition.

So, how exactly does BrainSync actually work to help improve your cognition.

How Does BrainSync Work?

According to the official website, BrainSync was formulated off of new research just published in April this past year. This research suggests that mental decline isn’t actually just caused by the “natural” aging process.

According to the official website, a Mayo Clinic study found that memory loss and cognitive decline can be triggered by what scientists often refer to as “type 3 diabetes.” It’s a term used to describe the link between Alzheimer’s disease or mental decline certain problems that arise from insulin resistance and insulin-like growth factor dysfunction.

This condition impedes blood flow and damages blood vessels, preventing certain nutrients from reaching the brain. Over time, this weakens synapses in your brain, impairing your critical thinking, learning ability, memory recall, and causes brain fog.

BrainSync works to limit the effects of type 3 diabetes and reverses the damage to your blood vessels. It also helps to improve blood flow to the brain, ensuring that essential nutrients are able to reach your brain, keeping it healthy and improving the synapses between your brain.

However, BrainSync doesn’t just stop there. It also contains anti-inflammatory probiotic strains of bacteria. These bacteria fight off and eliminate inflammation in your brain, which can cause swelling, headaches, stiff neck, light sensitivity, brain fog, and even seizures. Limiting brain inflammation can also improve your brain’s ability to make neural connections, which maintains the integrity of main functions in your brain.

Third and finally, believe it or not, your brain uses expends up to 20% of your daily energy expenditure each and every day. This means your brain needs a steady stream of energy in order to properly function.

BrainSync contains several ingredients that are proven to supply your brain with all of the energy it needs to function as optimally as possible. As a result, you’ll be able to think more clearly, recall things faster, and learn much easier than you otherwise would.

Ingredients in BrainSync

BrainSync contains a total of nine ingredients – 5 types of probiotic bacteria and 4 minerals or herbs in order to boost your cognition. All nine of these ingredients were carefully included because of they demonstrated an ability to boost brain function in clinical studies.

These nine ingredients include:

Lactobacillus Paracasei: Lactobacillus is primarily used to strengthen the intestinal barrier and to improve the absorption of nutrients from food. In one study, it demonstrated the ability to reduced stress-induced anxiety and depression, and to improve the function of glutamate receptors, which are important for neural communication, memory formation, and learning.

Lactobacillus Reuteri: This strain of probiotic bacteria is often used to improve digestion and restore normal flora. Studies have found it can produce antimicrobial molecules, promote T-cell development, inhibit inflammation, and reduce the production of cytokines. There’s some evidence that lactobacillus reuteri may support healthy blood sugar levels as well.

B.lactis BL-04®: Bl-04® is a patented strain of bacteria that has been shown to significantly improve digestion, improve immunity, and to fight the growth of tumors. Its’ primary function in BrainSync is to improve the absorption of nutrients, which ensures your brain as everything it needs in order operate as effectively as possible.

Salivarius A2: Salivarius is often used to improve bacterial populations in the mouth, reducing the development of gum plaque. It is present in the small intestine where it can ward of GI issues such as IBS. Some evidence suggests salivarius A2 can also increase glucose utilization in the brain, which should supply your brain with the energy it needs to operate normally.

Salivarius B: Like A2, salivarius B can significantly improve your body’s ability to fight off infections. It inhibits the growth of bad bacteria that cause inflammation throughout your body, including your brain. It also helps to maintain healthy blood flow and digestion, which are key to ensure your brain can function properly.

Inulin: Inulin is a type of prebiotic that stays in the bowel that helps certain beneficial bacterial to grow. It’s a starch substance found in both fruits and vegetables. Studies have shown that prebiotics can support cognitive functions like reaction time, mood, learning memory, and working memory.

Peppermint: Peppermint is often used to support oral health and for its’ antimicrobial benefits. However, recent research suggests that peppermint oil may improve cognitive function by regulating arginine and proline metabolism, inositol phosphate metabolism, and cysteine and methionine metabolism. This helps to increase learning ability and memory recall.

Tricalcium Phosphate: Tricalcium phosphate is designed to boost the probiotic action of the five strains of bacteria in BrainSync. It helps these strains operate more efficiently by enabling them to survive and multiple more easily.

Strawberry: Strawberry extract was added to BrainSync because it’s an easy source of glucose. As we’ve mentioned before, your brain needs constant energy in order to properly function. Strawberry extract was added for just this reason.

These are the only ingredients in BrainSync. There are no artificial ingredients, additives, or fillers whatsoever. In addition, all of these ingredients are tested for purity and potency to ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are added to the finished product. This maximizes both safety and effectiveness.

How Long Does it Take to See Results?

Although BrainSync is a potent cognitive booster, it isn’t a miracle supplement. It isn’t going to eliminate your brain fog and improve your cognition overnight. It still needs time to make the necessary changes to improve memory, focus, and energy levels.

With that said, most users start to experience some improvements within the first few weeks of taking BrainSync. It can take longer to see results as results vary from person to person Your diet, exercise habits, age, and other physiological factors all will play a role into how fast you see results.

For the most part, you should expect to start to notice changes within the first few weeks of use. You may notice you aren’t feeling quite as much brain fog, you’re a little more focused, or that you can remember things a little better. Over time, these changes should steadily improve.

For the best results, the manufacturer recommends using this product for 30 to 60 days before you determine whether or not it is right for you, or if it is delivering real changes.

Side Effects of BrainSync – Is it Safe?

BrainSync was formulated by a team of doctors and nutritionists to boost cognition without causing any serious adverse effects. This is why as of this writing, there have not been any reports of any serious adverse effects while using this product.

Of course, this does not mean it is impossible for you to experience any side effects. Any supplement can cause minor side effects like nausea, indigestion, or headaches. However, the risk of experiencing these side effects or any others is just very low while using BrainSync.

In addition, BrainSync is manufactured right here in the United States in an FDA-inspected and approved facility. This ensures the highest manufacturing standards are followed to make BrainSync, eliminating the risk of contaminants or dangerous ingredients finding their way into the final product.

Keep in mind though, that despite the lack of adverse effects, BrainSync may still not be right for everyone. For example, you should not use this product if you are pregnant or nursing without approval from your doctor or physician.

Likewise, this product is only recommended for otherwise healthy adults over 18. Therefore, you should not use this product if you are under 18 nor should you give it to your child.

Finally, you should exercise caution before using this product in the event you are on a prescription medication or have a serious medical condition.

Overall, BrainSync is a very safe, effective supplement to boost learning, focus, and overall cognition. However, if you still are unsure whether or not it is right for you, then we recommend you speak to your doctor before trying this product.

BrainSync Pricing & Guarantee

BrainSync is one of best natural supplements for better memory and cognition. If you believe it is right for you, then the best place to order is directly through the official website.

There you will find three purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs. Here are the three package options:

One bottle: $69

Three bottles: $177 total - $59 per bottle

Six bottles: $294 total - $49 per bottle

No matter what package you select, you are covered by a 60-day, iron-clad guarantee. According to the official website, if for any reason you are dissatisfied with your purchase of this product, then you should contact the manufacturer within 60 days of your purchase to receive a full refund.

Once your bottles are returned, you’ll receive a full refund on your purchase – no questions asked.

BrainSync Bonus eBooks

If you decide to purchase either the three or six month package of BrainSync, then you’ll receive two free eBooks. These eBooks contain tips and natural techniques you can use to protect your brain, improve your health, and to keep your cognitive health strong for as long as you live.

Even if you decide BrainSync isn’t right for you, these eBooks are yours to keep. These two eBooks include:

Bonus #1 – Top 10 Science-Backed Tips to Learn Faster and Remember More

This first eBook is ideal for kickstarting your brain healing journey. As the name implies, it contains 10 proven techniques you can use daily to learn more easily and to improve your memory recall.

Bonus #2 – How to Get a Clear Sharp Mind in 7 Days

Are you tired of suffering from constant brain fog? If so, it’s time to get rid of it for good. With this eBook, you’ll learn how to use your nose to clear brain fog virtually instantly. You’ll also discover the sleeping position that’s very popular among MENSA members.

Final Recap

BrainSync is one of the most effective cognitive boosting supplements in the market. What separates it from other cognition and brain supplements, is its’ safe, clinically studied formula. All of these ingredients were carefully selected based on their proven ability to improve cognition without causing any side effects.

This is why it has already helped thousands of adults just like you, improve their memory, focus, concentration, and much more.

If you decide to try BrainSync for yourself today, then you too can experience many of these same benefits.

To order the #1 natural supplement for cognition, then you need to visit the official website of BrainSync and order your bottles today before supplies run out!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. BrainSync shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.