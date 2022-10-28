Breathe Bliss Reviews - Trustworthy BreatheBliss Customer Results?

Given the rise in air pollution, it is only natural that more and more people are finding themselves victims of respiratory issues. Every day, we are forced to breathe in toxic air and that does irreparable damage to our lungs and the entire respiratory tract.

Besides breathing in toxic and polluted air, a lot of you are smokers as well, which doubles the chances of getting lung diseases. Now, lung diseases not only cause breathing troubles but also hamper the body from functioning at its best potential.

When your lungs are affected, the oxygen supply to your brain is compromised. This means that your brain will not be receiving an adequate amount of oxygen which would naturally lead to bodily malfunctions. You might get sudden headaches or feel tired throughout the day.

Since a lot of people have been facing these breathing-related issues lately and especially after the pandemic when we have been forced to breathe through thick layers of masks, a number of manufacturers have come up with supplements that claim to strengthen your lungs and help you breathe better.

However, it would not be very wise to randomly trust any manufacturer as they often over-hype their products to increase their sales. It is important to conduct research on your own before settling for any such supplement to ensure that you do not have to face any unwanted outcomes by using it.

That is why we have presented this BreatheBliss review. It is a completely natural supplement that comes in the form of dissolvable powder and works miraculously on your lungs and respiratory system.

The review focuses on all the important factors related to the supplement, including its ingredients, benefits, pricing, and potential side effects, so that you can make an informed choice regarding the purchase of the supplement.

Let us now look at the supplement briefly before getting into the details.

What Is BreatheBliss? What Is The Scientific Evidence Behind It?

BreatheBliss is an all-natural supplement that has been developed to help people with various lung-related issues. It comes in a powdered form that you can easily mix in your morning drink and start your day on a healthy note.

Since the supplement uses ingredients that have been scientifically proven to have positive effects on one’s lung health, consuming the supplement would ensure that you are able to breathe without trouble and do not run out of breath that easily.

When your lungs are affected, you might find yourself having violent bouts of coughing out of nowhere. This is not only physically painful but also might affect your social relationships.

The supplement contains ingredients that specifically address this issue so that you can be free of these violent bouts of coughs and continue your life without such nuisances.

One of the key ingredients of the supplement is peppermint, which has been scientifically proven to help in loosening the mucus that has been collected in the lungs. It also helps to lubricate the respiratory tract and thus helps one breathe better. The usage of this ingredient ensures that your lung health is being taken good care of.

Another important ingredient in the supplement is ginger, which is known for offering various health benefits. The usage of this element in the supplement ensures that if your lungs have been damaged due to inflammation and hyperoxia, then it will be successfully taken care of. This element also helps in the protection of the lungs and makes sure that it is not further damaged.

The usage of such natural ingredients makes the supplement quite effective and safe to use for people belonging to different age groups and genders.

Ingredients In BreatheBliss That Help Promote Lung Function

Now, let us have a look at some of the potent ingredients in BreatheBliss:

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is a tree native to Australia, but it has been cultivated in other parts of the world for its medicinal properties. It contains volatile oils which have antibacterial, antiseptic, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and expectorant properties. The oil can be used as an inhalation or applied topically.

Lung function is improved when you inhale the eucalyptus because it opens up your airways and allows more oxygen into your lungs. This helps with asthma and bronchitis. You may also use eucalyptus externally on cuts, scrapes, burns, and insect bites.

The active ingredient in eucalyptus is 1,8 cineole. Cineole is found naturally in many plants, including tea leaves, peppermint, basil, lavender, rosemary, thyme, lemon balm, and pine trees.

Cineole works by relaxing muscles and opening up your airways. When you breathe in eucalyptol, it stimulates your nervous system and causes your brain to release endorphins, chemicals that make you feel happy. Endorphins are released during exercise and eating chocolate!

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another herb that has been around since ancient times. In fact, cinnamon was one of the first spices ever discovered. It comes from the bark of a tropical tree called Cinnamomum zeylanicum.

Cinnamon is known for its ability to lower blood sugar levels, improve digestion, reduce cholesterol, fight bacteria, prevent cancer, and even boost energy.

It’s no wonder why so many people love this spice. But did you know that cinnamon can actually improve lung function too?

When you take cinnamon internally, it increases the amount of carbon dioxide in your bloodstream. Carbon dioxide is what makes our breath smell sweet. So when you inhale cinnamon, it triggers your brain to release endocannabinoids, chemicals that mimic the effects of marijuana.

Endocannabinoids are responsible for feelings of happiness and relaxation. They also increase appetite, decrease pain sensitivity, and promote sleep.

When you inhale cinnamon, you stimulate your endocannabinoid receptors, causing them to release endorphins. These hormones create a feeling of euphoria.

Plantain

Plantains are bananas that grow underground. They are very high in fiber and potassium, making them great for weight loss.

They contain antioxidants like vitamins A, B6, and E, plus iron, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, and protein. Plantains are also rich in lignans, phytochemicals that protect against breast, prostate, colon, and ovarian cancers.

Plantains are also loaded with nutrients that support healthy lung function. One study showed that plantains were effective at reducing inflammation in the lungs. Another study demonstrated that they helped clear mucous from the lungs.

Lignans are polyphenols that occur naturally in plants. They have antioxidant properties, which means they can help fight free radicals in your body. Free radicals cause cell damage, which leads to diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Lignans are also anti-inflammatory agents. Inflammation occurs when cells become damaged or inflamed. The immune system then attacks these cells, causing swelling and redness.

Lignans work by inhibiting enzymes that break down collagen, a fibrous protein that holds tissue together. Collagen keeps skin firm and elastic, but it can also contribute to wrinkles.

Lignans also inhibit the growth of tumor cells. Tumors form when cells divide uncontrollably. Lignans stop tumors from dividing and multiplying.

Peppermint

Peppermint is a herb that grows wild throughout Europe and Asia. It contains menthol, which gives peppermint its cooling sensation. Menthol is also used in toothpaste because it helps relieve sore gums.

Menthol is also used in cough drops because it relieves congestion. Peppermint oil is also used in mouthwashes and throat lozenges because it reduces bad breath and freshens breath.

Peppermint is also an excellent source of vitamin K, which helps build strong bones. Vitamin K is important for bone health because it helps regulate calcium metabolism.

Vitamin K also plays a role in preventing blood clots. When you eat foods containing vitamin K, it prevents platelets (small blood cells) from sticking together. This stops blood clots from forming.

Vitamin K also helps keep your blood thin so that it doesn't clot too easily. If you're prone to bleeding, eating more vitamin K may be beneficial.

Peppermint has been shown to reduce inflammation in the lungs. In one study, researchers gave mice mint extract orally every day for three weeks. After this time, the mice had less airway inflammation than those who didn’t receive the extract.

The same thing happened when human volunteers took peppermint capsules. Their airways became less inflamed after taking the capsules.

Peppermint also improves breathing. In another study, people who smoked cigarettes were given either a placebo or two capsules of peppermint oil daily. Those who took the peppermint oil experienced fewer coughing fits during the night.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading killer worldwide. Many studies show that regular consumption of peppermint oil can lower cholesterol levels and improve cardiovascular health.

One study found that peppermint oil reduced total cholesterol by up to 10 percent. Other research shows that it lowers triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and blood pressure.

In addition, peppermint oil appears to prevent atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque builds up inside arteries. Plaque buildup increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, and other cardiovascular problems.

Star Anise

Anise seed is a spice native to India. It's made from dried fruit pods of the star anise plant. Star anise is commonly used in Chinese cooking.

It's believed that anise seeds contain compounds called furanocoumarins, which have antioxidant properties. These antioxidants protect against cancer and other diseases.

Furanocoumarins also appear to fight lung infections. One study showed that they kill bacteria responsible for pneumonia. Another study found that they kill viruses like influenza A and B.

Anise is also rich in fiber, which makes it good for digestion. Fiber helps move food through the digestive tract and protects against constipation.

Anise is high in iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper, and vitamins C and E.

A recent study suggests that anise might work by reducing inflammation. Researchers gave rats anise extract orally every day for four weeks. They then measured how much inflammation was present in their bodies. The rats who received the extract had significantly less inflammation than those who did not.

Another study found that anise lowered the number of inflammatory chemicals in the blood.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a root vegetable with yellow flowers. It grows wild throughout Asia and Africa. Turmeric is often used as a seasoning in Indian cuisine.

Turmeric contains curcuminoids, which are powerful antioxidants. Curcuminoids have anti-inflammatory effects on cells. They also boost liver function and support healthy immune system activity.

Curcuminoids have been studied extensively for their ability to treat many different conditions. For example, they've been shown to help ease arthritis pain. They've also been tested for their potential to fight Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, conducted a small clinical trial to see if turmeric could benefit patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is a group of respiratory disorders characterized by persistent airflow obstruction.

The researchers divided 40 people into two groups. Half were given 500 mg of turmeric three times daily. The others took a placebo. All participants followed a low-fat diet during the study. After eight weeks, the turmeric group experienced significant improvements in lung function compared to the placebo group.

Other studies suggest that turmeric may be effective for asthma. In one study, researchers gave turmeric supplements to 20 asthmatic children. Compared to the control group, the turmeric group improved more quickly after exercise challenges.

Turmeric has also been shown to reduce symptoms of depression. One study found that taking 200 mg of turmeric twice daily for six months helped alleviate depressive symptoms.

What Are The Advantages Of Using BreatheBliss?

This supplement can help you get access to a number of health benefits. Let us now look at some of these benefits.

The supplement helps to take care of any damage that your lungs have been through and ensures to protect them against further damage.

It uses natural ingredients, so you will be able to get the most effective results from the selected elements that go inside the supplement.

Taking care of the lungs would ensure that your brain receives enough oxygen. This would mean that your body will be able to function properly without feeling fatigued.

You will be saved from having extreme bouts of coughing that generally comes along as a result of lung issues.

Your breathing will become smoother, and you will not have to catch your breath after every two flights of stairs.

Pricing - How Much Does It Cost?

The manufacturers have tried to keep the pricing of the supplement within an affordable range so that more people can gain access to it. Everyone deserves to have healthy lungs and respiratory tracts without having to spend a lot of money and the manufacturers of this supplement understand that.

Let us now look at the pricing detail of the product.

● 1 pouch (30-day supply) costs $69 + shipping charges

● 3 pouches (90-day supply) cost $177 + free US shipping

● 6 pouches (180-day supply) costs $294 + free US shipping

Where To Buy BreatheBliss?

The supplement is available for purchase online on its official website. It is advisable that you purchase the supplement only from the official website and not from any other site, as you might get cheated in that case.

The original supplement is available on the official website only and placing an order, there would ensure that you get genuine products at discounted rates.

However, if you try purchasing it from any other site that claims to sell the same supplement, then you might receive the wrong products and be charged an extra amount of money.

That is why it is always better to buy the supplement from the official website to avoid any sort of scams.

Side Effects - What Are The Chances Of Being Negatively Affected?

Since the supplement uses organic ingredients, the chances of being negatively affected by its usage are very low. The ingredients are sourced from completely natural sources, and the manufacturers ensure that no harmful chemical elements go into the making of the product.

However, if you have been using different medicines for some ongoing health issues, then it is always better to consult your doctor before starting with this supplement to avoid any unforeseen and unwanted outcomes.

Final Word - Is BreatheBliss Worth It?

If you are someone who has been facing breathing issues lately and often finds yourself coughing violently and have tried different methods of treating yourself but with failed results, then you can go for this supplement.

The supplement uses natural ingredients that make it extremely safe and effective for people belonging to various age groups. The pricing of the product is also quite affordable, and it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee so that you suffer no financial loss in any way.

