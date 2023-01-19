Brief about Seeds Fincap Pvt. Ltd. in chat with Mr. Subhash Acharya, Co-founder & Director, Seeds Fincap

1. Please walk us through your company profile

Seeds Fincap Private Limited is a Delhi-based Non-Banking Financial Company – Non-Deposit Company ("NBFC-ND") incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 2019. The Company received its Certificate of Registration on March 2021. Seeds focus solely on lending to entrepreneurs for activities involving income generation.

At present, 'Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd' is catering 55 branches in 5 states - Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Uttarakhand and will subsequently expand to MP and other states and has a team of approx 550 employees.

Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd has catered to more than 25000 clients with collateral-free loan disbursement of Rs 200 crores.

SEEDS - Source to enable the enterprise to develop and succeed

2. Tell us about the story behind SEEDS' name, and tell us about your services.

SEEDS - Source to Enable Enterprise Develop and Succeed

As the name suggests, SEEDS is a Source to Enable Enterprise Develop and Succeed.

While lending is our primary activity, the focus is to enable the underserved, unserved entrepreneurs across the country with additional emphasis on people living in Tier II, III & IV cities.

Rural populations have a high level of financial exclusion due to a lack of access to formal finance because of limited or no knowledge of the availability of easy loans without the need for collateral. The rural population is underserved due to operational reasons like limited financial service providers.

We empower the dreams of such customers who are workers, youngsters, and small entrepreneurs through our various flexible, progressive and superior loan products suitable to their needs with utmost satisfaction and transparency.

3. A brief about your products:

Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd provides business loans up to 5,00,000 with a tenure of 24 months to serve individuals who are engaged in the Trading, Manufacturing, Production, Services and Dairy industry on a micro or Small scale with a minimum of three years on the same line of business and operating in the same location with the annual household income above 6,00,000 per annum.

Seeds Fincap emphasises promoting the Agri related business through its dairy loan, and many entrepreneurs are engaged in the agricultural-related manufacturing industries. Our clients also include entrepreneurs who are into sustainable solar energy products business.

4. What is unique about SEEDS Fincap?

Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd is one of the fastest-growing NBFCs focused on its comprehensive strategies that benefit both clients by boosting productivity, increasing investment returns and incomes to improve the quality of their lives and the lives of others who rely on them. Seeds' strategies include offering tech-enabled, cost-efficient, and transparent financing to underserved micro enterprises. Seeds Fincap's USP areas are pre and post-disbursement operations, risk management, and effective governance to make it the best NBFC and keep its clients happy.

Seeds Fincap Pvt ltd maintains absolute transparency by 100% cashless disbursement and collection. Innovation in systems and products is one of the important core values of Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd.

5. Tell us about your latest accomplishments.

For SEEDS, it has been an electrifying start to the year. We have scaled one more benchmark and have disbursed Rs 200 crores worth of collateral-free loans to more than 25000 MSMEs that have feasible and promising investment ideas that can turn into profitable initiatives.

6. How do you keep pace with the changing market trends?

The finance industry is undergoing a significant digital transformation that has redefined its operations to find unique ways to provide better services.

To keep pace with the changing market trends, Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd is technology driven to innovate ease of financial support to clients and equip correct reporting for improving internal and industrial standards.

These technologies have created new opportunities and given us an edge by introducing regulated operations, cutting down risks, reducing human errors, enabling efficient decision-making, and improving communication.

7. Lastly, what message would you like to give to the readers?

“SEEDS FINCAP PVT LTD aims to touch the lives of entrepreneurs from all segments and sectors of the country. Underserved and underprivileged people from different domains of education, caste, class, region, gender, and profession have taken our services. With their hard work, skill, and financial support, they have successfully improved their and their family's lifestyle and future”. Our vision is to create the best value for all the stakeholders & investors and empower the dreams of the young entrepreneurs who have the calibre to fly high.

We are now firming up role designs, employee reward programs & developing an effective learning management system for all employees while aiming to become the employer of choice where people get empowered to perform, and assured job security offering safety & open culture.

