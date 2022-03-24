Brighten up your homes with the beautiful Theia knobs from IndianShelf

When it comes to home décor, Gold is considered a classic trend. With any neutral colour added, one can never go wrong with gold. For centuries, this has been a favourite of royals and commoners alike. Inspired by the classic allure of timeless gold, IndianShelf, a leading home decor platform, has launched ‘Theia’ – a collection of gold inspired ceramic knobs.

Indianshelf is committed to working towards the Made in India campaign, thereby supporting and empowering Indian craftsmen & talent. All these knobs have been made by skilled craftsmen, and the ‘Theia’ collection reiterates the company’s commitment to creating home décor products that are classic yet contemporary.

Gold hardware never really goes out of style. Theia collection has heavy accents of Gold, which is not only stylish but also relatively straightforward to implement into any home. These knobs are very comfortable to fix, functional, and a great aesthetic enhancer to any corner.

“The limited-edition range of Theia gold knobs are handmade, beautiful and durable. It’s a stunning range that can enhance the look of any ordinary looking door or cabinet. Each knob has gone through exquisite workmanship, yet the company has done its bit to price it economically so that more & more people can have this piece of art at their homes.” Says MrAkshay Gupta, Indianshelf

Knobs & handles work as a holder to pull or push the doors and cabinets. Knobs are round-shaped lump or balls alike features, unlike handles that are elongated in design and shape, placed at the end of the surface of an object. They transform the house into a beautiful décor, complementing the kitchen, bathrooms or living rooms. From classic vintage styles to modern contemporary designs, knobs and handles can be found in beautifully crafted handmade designs.

IndianShelf is an online platform for home décor products made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. It ensures that the roots of all its products lie in traditional Indian Arts. The company links over 5,000 craft based rural producers to modern urban markets, thereby creating a base for skilled, sustainable rural employment and preserving India's traditional handicrafts.

Indianshelf aims at connecting buyers directly to the craftsmen so that they can work together in a very economical and effective way.

Indianshelf promotes green products; our products are natural, craft based, contemporary, and affordable.

For more information, please visit www.indianshelf.in