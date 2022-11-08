 Can Big Eyes Coin Grasp the Attention of Potential Holders Just Like Monero & Chiliz? : The Tribune India

Can Big Eyes Coin Grasp the Attention of Potential Holders Just Like Monero & Chiliz?

Can Big Eyes Coin Grasp the Attention of Potential Holders Just Like Monero & Chiliz?


Cryptocurrencies come and go, but the ones that stay relevant with time often have utility behind them. This is why today we will look at some fantastic crypto projects such as Monero (XMR) & Chiliz (CHZ) and find out how they compete in the industry. You will also learn quite a few things about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), enabling you to figure out why everyone is talking about this meme currency right now. So, without much hassle, let's review them individually!

What's Special About Monero (XMR)?

Blockchains were created for their decentralization. However, they could still be tracked and logged by each entity on the network. This is when projects like Monero (XMR) truly shine. XMR is a reputable cryptocurrency that is private by design. It was created to be anonymous, so the transactions on its main net couldn't be backtracked. Additionally, each XMR token is fungible, which is an important selling point of its blockchain.

XMR remains private thanks to the so-called stealth addresses, which not only verify transactions but also make them encrypted. XMR has used some industry-leading tech in its operation since its launch in 2014. Its initial supply is pegged at 18 million, with more than half of which is currently tradable. Similarly, its ATH of a staggering $470 was recorded in 2017.

What's Special About Chiliz (CHZ)?

Chiliz (CHZ) is another renowned cryptocurrency with a real-world use case. It's a decentralized project created to benefit the sports and entertainment industry. CHZ was founded in early 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, who had previous experience running internet-based companies. His team's goal was to achieve the active sports content platform dream. Through this system, an average consumer can influence the decision behind his favorite team.

On top of that, CHZ's parent blockchain would have a fair share in TV rights deals and merchandise sales. As for tokenomics, CHZ's maximum on-chain supply is 8.8 billion, with more than 30% allocated to token sales. It's available to trade on all major exchanges, including Binance, FTX & Coinbase, while its ATH of $0.7 was seen in April 2017.

What's Special About Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Finally, you have the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which seems to be getting quite a bit of attention over the last month or two. It's a meme token project that depends on community demand and support. BIG is based on the Binance Smart Chain and has a solid focus on transparency. This is why it was given a clean check from regulatory firms such as Solidity Finance & Coinsniper. Unlike CHZ, it doesn't have many fundamentals, but its core developers have some big plans to launch its NFT marketplace. These collectibles are being spared for the BIG holders and minted directly on its network. Besides that, BIG has a clear roadmap that could benefit the Defi ecosystem. As for the token supply, BIG would be tradable at 200 billion, with a hefty portion allocated for pre-sale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Buying Guide for Pre-sale

Fortunately, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be bought now in its pre-sale stage. Visit their official website and sign up for your crypto wallet. After that, choose your currency pair, such as BNB or USDT, and complete the transaction with sufficient funds. Right now, each USDT trade will gather you less than 4000 BIG tokens.

With many new ICOs and projects coming out this year, tokens like BIG is a breath of fresh air. It's a new meme currency that is taking the industry by storm, thanks to their community support and clever marketing. Only time will tell if it could be adopted as something like Monero (XMR) or Chiliz (CHZ).

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. Big Eye shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Chandigarh

2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

3
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

4
Business

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

5
Business

India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

6
Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

7
Trending

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

8
Nation

Education not business to earn profit, tuition fees shall always be affordable: Supreme Court

9
Punjab

Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

10
Nation

India, Russia resolve to expand economic cooperation as Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Don't Miss

View All
Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Top News

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...

Mumbai court likely to pass order on Sanjay Raut’s bail plea in money-laundering case today

Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case

Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Teacher attacked in Tarn Taran school, case filed after 4 days

'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

15 held for firing at NRI's wedding reception in Amritsar

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP leaders today to discuss strategy for MCD polls

At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Armed men storm dera, make away with ~1.5-kg gold, cash

Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district