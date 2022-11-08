Can Big Eyes Coin Grasp the Attention of Potential Holders Just Like Monero & Chiliz?

Cryptocurrencies come and go, but the ones that stay relevant with time often have utility behind them. This is why today we will look at some fantastic crypto projects such as Monero (XMR) & Chiliz (CHZ) and find out how they compete in the industry. You will also learn quite a few things about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), enabling you to figure out why everyone is talking about this meme currency right now. So, without much hassle, let's review them individually!

What's Special About Monero (XMR)?

Blockchains were created for their decentralization. However, they could still be tracked and logged by each entity on the network. This is when projects like Monero (XMR) truly shine. XMR is a reputable cryptocurrency that is private by design. It was created to be anonymous, so the transactions on its main net couldn't be backtracked. Additionally, each XMR token is fungible, which is an important selling point of its blockchain.

XMR remains private thanks to the so-called stealth addresses, which not only verify transactions but also make them encrypted. XMR has used some industry-leading tech in its operation since its launch in 2014. Its initial supply is pegged at 18 million, with more than half of which is currently tradable. Similarly, its ATH of a staggering $470 was recorded in 2017.

What's Special About Chiliz (CHZ)?

Chiliz (CHZ) is another renowned cryptocurrency with a real-world use case. It's a decentralized project created to benefit the sports and entertainment industry. CHZ was founded in early 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, who had previous experience running internet-based companies. His team's goal was to achieve the active sports content platform dream. Through this system, an average consumer can influence the decision behind his favorite team.

On top of that, CHZ's parent blockchain would have a fair share in TV rights deals and merchandise sales. As for tokenomics, CHZ's maximum on-chain supply is 8.8 billion, with more than 30% allocated to token sales. It's available to trade on all major exchanges, including Binance, FTX & Coinbase, while its ATH of $0.7 was seen in April 2017.

What's Special About Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Finally, you have the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which seems to be getting quite a bit of attention over the last month or two. It's a meme token project that depends on community demand and support. BIG is based on the Binance Smart Chain and has a solid focus on transparency. This is why it was given a clean check from regulatory firms such as Solidity Finance & Coinsniper. Unlike CHZ, it doesn't have many fundamentals, but its core developers have some big plans to launch its NFT marketplace. These collectibles are being spared for the BIG holders and minted directly on its network. Besides that, BIG has a clear roadmap that could benefit the Defi ecosystem. As for the token supply, BIG would be tradable at 200 billion, with a hefty portion allocated for pre-sale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Buying Guide for Pre-sale

Fortunately, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can be bought now in its pre-sale stage. Visit their official website and sign up for your crypto wallet. After that, choose your currency pair, such as BNB or USDT, and complete the transaction with sufficient funds. Right now, each USDT trade will gather you less than 4000 BIG tokens.

With many new ICOs and projects coming out this year, tokens like BIG is a breath of fresh air. It's a new meme currency that is taking the industry by storm, thanks to their community support and clever marketing. Only time will tell if it could be adopted as something like Monero (XMR) or Chiliz (CHZ).

