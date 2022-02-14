Can you trust Thrillophilia.com for your next trip?

Taking a holiday comes with multiple major tasks attached to it, right from deciding a destination to booking places to stay, researching places to eat, and exploring things to do. What if there were a one-stop-shop where you can align all aspects of your trip, make bookings, and just focus on enjoying a great holiday? Thrillophilia.com is one such travel platform that claims to take care of all experiences that are involved in travelling. In this article, we dive deep into their website, user experience, reviews, and more to help you with a verdict on whether or not Thrillophilia should be your trusted travel gateway.

What is Thrillophilia?

Thrillophilia claims to be India’s largest online booking platform that enables travellers with hand-picked experiential tours and activities. While serving in 169 Indian cities and more than 55 countries with its luxury/cultural stays and over 24 thousand travel experiences, Thrillophilia has gained popularity and trust among the masses. Considering the stats, 84 million users trust Thrillophilia with their holiday experiences every year.

What does Thrillophilia offer to travellers?

● All-inclusive packages: We all know that while planning a stay, booking an activity or looking for a tour to foreign countries, many complicated factors are involved. For instance, if you are booking Ladakh tour packages, you will have to check for various extra additions ranging from your stay to the mode of travel. Whether researching the proper area of your visit, exploring meal options, or booking activities & excursions, several things go into making a perfect vacation. Taking care of all important and minor requirements, Thrillophilia brings well-curated tours and all-inclusive packages, right from offbeat and must-do activities to everyday commute, food, and more. So, one can say that from your arrival to your departure, the packages offered by Thrillophilia cover it all.

● Holistic travel offerings: If you do not wish to book a tour, Thrillophilia offers multiple experiences in terms of accommodation, activities, and more. For a comfortable stay, it helps you with trusted homestays, luxury resorts, and hotels. For exploring the destination to the fullest, it offers a range of single or multi-day tours, walks, activities, and outdoor adventures. Suppose you’re already at a destination and are looking for quick bookable options or are planning a trip by yourself but wish to explore and book selected activities. In that case, Thrillophilia has a vast inventory for that.

● Great deals: With its Thrill Cash and Thrill Cash+ currency, booking with Thrillophilia usually leads to budget-friendly deals and recurring offers. With heavy discounts, the tours by Thrillophilia claim the lowest prices guaranteed too. It also offers exclusive vouchers, cashbacks, and discounts.

● Well-crafted itineraries: Be it the long tours, short 2-day trips or day activities, every package follows an itinerary sourced from local experts, as claimed by the Thrillophilia team. From taking care of your accommodation to arranging special meals for you, and from hiring a local English speaking guide to booking your tickets to nearby attractions, these packages keep hold of everything.

Is the Thrillophilia website easy to use?

Travel websites have to be speedy, safe with transactions, and easy to navigate through. Does Thrillophilia match your expectations there?

● The website interface: The ease of navigating through the variety of packages and deals on their website is a big plus for Thrillophilia. Users can easily surf through content-rich articles and find what they're looking for with various filters, categories, and destination pages.

● Check-Compare-Book Advantage: While booking a package from Thrillophilia, you can easily find several reviews with pictures and ratings. Thrillophilia also has multiple products for a single activity; therefore, you can check the listing and the ratings to choose the package you want.

When to use Thrillophilia?

● While planning a vacation: Thrillophilia saves time, work, and hassle by exploring things to do, places to see, and all else on their website. It helps in both researching and finalising your travel plans with single-click bookings.

● On the go: Already reached your destination & unsure of what to do next? Thrillophilia saves the day by letting you explore nearby activities and tours.

● To discover destinations: Alongside tours and activities, Thrillophilia helps travellers with a rich repository of all things travel. Be it famous places to visit in Santorini, things to do in Dubai, water villas in the Maldives or a quick weekend getaway near Delhi, you will find details about each and everything.

● To gift an experience: Can there be a more thoughtful gift than offering your loved ones a travel experience on their special occasion? On Thrillophilia, you can purchase travel vouchers and gift cards with easy policies to redeem and avail.

Our word

Thrillophilia.com is a convenient platform for making travel plans for those who love exploring new places with minimum planning required. It would be exciting to watch Thrillophilia offer more international packages in the future, in addition to their current packages on traveller-favourite countries of The Maldives, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, and more.

Overall, Thrillophilia appears to be a trustworthy website with great options for travellers and adventurers to explore, shortlist, and book.