Celebrating : This Valentine KedRock Has The Perfect Valentine Lofi-Mashup For Us

T-Series Presents KedRock’s new Valentine Lofi Mashup 2022 is out. Mumbai,India-based Kedarsingh Rotele aka KedRock famous for his Bollywood mixes and mashups
It's the ideal blend for any music fan, whether they're celebrating Valentine's Day or not. This mashup is a mix of 13 songs which range from love ballads to situational and emotional melodies like JAB TAK (M.S. DHONI-THE UNTOLD STORY) to SRIVALLI
This amazing musical masterpiece will take you on a memorable romantic journey.
Tune in to this fantastic joyride and listen to this gorgeous mix exclusively on the T-
KedRock has always received an immense amount of love worldwide through his
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...
Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris
EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue