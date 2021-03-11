CFTI joins hands with the Soi Foundation to distribute bicycles to underprivileged female students

CFTI, an NGO with deep grassroot networks, has launched a drive to distribute nearly 1,00,000 bicycles to underprivileged girl students located across several villages in Maharashtra. Having already distributed 13,000 bicycles, they aim to keep bringing the number up and reach as many girls as possible. The campaign's objective is to make long-distance travel for them easier since they have to walk several miles, often under challenging conditions.

Stepping in to help them is the Soi Foundation, managed by Taruna and Abhay Soi, who are going above and beyond to contribute to the cause and make it a rousing success.

Many of the girls in villages come from underprivileged backgrounds and are daughters of fishermen, construction workers, restaurant help etc. Due to financial constraints, the students cannot spend money on transportation services and are forced to drop out. Additionally, walking long distances in these villages comes with its fair share of problems and girls have to put their safety at risk every day. There are several potential hazards, from animal attacks to harsh weather conditions to crossing difficult terrain.

Recognising their plight, the Soi Foundation is passionately driving this campaign forward by becoming champions for the cause and donating a significant amount of bicycles.

Happy to be a part of the initiative, Abhay & Taruna Soi said, “A cause like this is close to our hearts, and to see so many girls struggling to receive proper education makes us feel disheartened. Something like this will go a long way in ensuring that every young girl, regardless of her socioeconomic background, can continue their education and not be forced to drop out due to uncontrollable circumstances. We are happy to do our part!”

Speaking of the campaign, Chitralekha Patil, Chairperson, CFTI Trust, said, “Working for the empowerment of girls, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, is a strong driving force in my life. This initiative is important because I believe education is every girl child’s right, and any help we can provide to keep their dreams alive is paramount and feeds into our larger purpose of contributing to social upliftment at a grassroots level. I am also overjoyed that the Soi Foundation is playing a huge role in this and helping us reach our goal.”

Centre For Transformation India (CTFI) is a grassroots level non-governmental organization founded in 2009 that works towards bringing growth opportunities to rural India through education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, and other sustainable development goals.

With a strong network of 700+ grassroots-level volunteers connected to the soil working towards transforming rural India by building opportunities and sources for the villagers to lead a better life, CTFI has undertaken numerous initiatives for the upliftment of villages in Maharashtra.

