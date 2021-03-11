Chester Hills emerges as the top-most choice for people seeking to reside in Solan

Chester Hills, Solan’s first premium residential development, has gained traction because of its high-quality infrastructure and world-class amenities. The property is located on Solan Mall road and is just 1.5 kilometers away from Shilly wildlife sanctuary. Chester Hills, recognized as the first premium residential township, bridges the gap between the imagination and premium lifestyle and is embodied with luxury living in harmony with natural beauty. The property is a one-of-its-kind gated community featuring all-new eco-luxurious flats near Solan.

Situated in Solan, Chester Hills delivers the highest standard of living and has proximity to schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping complexes, banks, and daily need stores. Moreover, the property has been bestowed with residential homes such as villas, studio apartments, and 1, 2, and 3 BHK flats. Some of the luxurious benefits the property has been gifted with are relaxing views just by stepping through the front door, larger-than-usual window areas in the bedroom, generously sized balconies, maximizing veranda areas, and sliding doors expanding living spaces.

Chester Hills feature basic amenities, but they are also bringing luxury amenities to the forefront, such as spas, jacuzzis, movie theatres, multi-cuisine dining for a day out, a well-equipped gymnasium, and much more. The property has become the first choice of customers for living and investment purposes. Chester hills also have top-class first-rate basic amenities such as a lift in each block, power backup, a gated community, 24*7 CCTV surveillance, etc. The RERA-approved homes have been an epitome of trust, excellence, discretion, and a desire to create the best. Besides this, Chester Hills has top-level earthquake-resistant structures to keep the customers safe from natural disasters.

The well-designed Chester Hills property is an ideal location for your second home. Having a property in Solan will not only save you money on hotel bookings, but it will also be an excellent investment. You can remain in your home whenever you visit the mountains, and you can also rent out your space to travelers at other times. Chester Hills strives to build inspirational new homes to an exceptional standard while providing a professional yet personal service. The goal is to create healthier, greener spaces while working with clients to meet internationally recognized environmental design and performance standards.

Chester Hills has significant interiors that will provide the customers with plenty of space to live freely. Chester Hills offers innovative interior design elements such as a walk-in closet and bedrooms with quality infrastructure, luxurious services and amenities, and a sustainable environment. Chester Hills, located in Shivalik Hills, Solan, is one of the most people-friendly neighborhoods. It has world-class amenities such as multi-cuisine restaurants that serve great food, a multistory clubhouse, a four-star hotel nearby where you can host your gatherings, gold-class movie theatres, and so on.

The Summer travel season is approaching, and now is an excellent time to purchase a property in Chester Hills. The property is surrounded by beautiful scenery, and living in the mountains allows travelers to breathe fresh air. Solan, located 45.5 kilometers from the state capital Shimla and at the height of 5,090 feet, is the ideal getaway place for anyone looking to feel rested and invigorated.