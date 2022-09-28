Chester Hills, Solan received appreciation by RERA authorities for its top-class infrastructure

Recently, the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority ) paid a visit to Chester Hills, one of the first residential projects in Himachal Pradesh. The project is a RERA-approved one, and as a part of their regular checks, the authority decided to have a look at the place. The chairman and other members of the authority were highly impressed by the property, and they praised the whole team behind Chester Hills. Everything was up to the RERA's standard, from the building's infrastructure to spacious rooms to world-class amenities to open spaces.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, popularly known as RERA, came into existence according to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The bill of this Parliament of India Act was passed by the Upper House on March 10, 2016. The main aim behind this was to eliminate all the existing disparities and issues within the real estate sector. It further also gives protection to home purchases and helps boost investments. The RERA also holds power to ask any allottee, promoter, or estate agent for data and to look over the promoter's or agent's financial records, books of business, and accounts.

While sharing their experience about the visit to Chester Hills, the Chairman of RERA said, "I am elated to tell you that Chester Hills exceeded my expectations. First, I remember the time when this project came in for approval. Then also, the whole idea and the concept intrigued me. Now, after taking a look at it post-possession, I am glad that the whole team behind Chester Hills brought the vision into reality. The gated community, the infrastructures, the surroundings, etcetera, is beyond beautiful. I cannot wait to witness more of their projects, and I look forward to seeing more new residential constructions in the majestic hills."

Talking about the RERA's visit, the founder and director of Chester Hills Solan, Megh Raj Garg, says, "The project Chester Hills was brought to reality with the motive of giving people the sense of comfort and affordability together. We worked around the clock to bring the finest amenities and qualities to these flats in Solan. At the same time, we also made sure to keep a check on the standard of materials that were being used. After the possession, we were delighted with the resident's response. Now coming to the present, when RERA authorities visited us and appreciated the whole project, it only made us feel that our efforts were worth it."

Chester Hills provides a range of properties, including houses, villas, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom flats in Himachal Pradesh, as well as studio apartments. While considering its residents' needs and preferences, Chester Hills Solan provides the best amenities. There is plenty of room in the open area for outdoor activities, and they provide power backup and CCTV surveillance round-the-clock. The buildings have excellent seismic resistance to safeguard them from any calamities. To guarantee that communities have access to clean water, STP and WTP are set up to offer pure water. They even have multiple leisure activities, so residents get everything at their convenience. Due to the various facilities that Chester Hills provides, the property has become one of the people's most preferred ones when it comes to residing in the hills of Solan.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.