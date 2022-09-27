Chester Hills, Solan takes initiative of fogging to put check on contagious spread of dengue mosquitos

On Monday, i.e. September 26, Chester Hills Solan, one of the first residential projects in Himachal Pradesh, conducted fogging to eliminate mosquitoes that might be carrying the dengue virus. Fogging was done on the whole property in order to control the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease. Team Chester Hills decided to take this step to help make the living experience comfortable as they believe in providing a lavish and satisfying life.

As the name implies, fogging is a method in which a disinfectant is sprayed from a fogging machine to produce what appears to be fog in space. High levels of horizontal surfaces, small & difficult-to-reach locations that are frequently overlooked or ignored, and confined spaces like extractor units can all be effectively disinfected using this technique method. It is also used to prevent dengue; therefore, at Chester Hills Solan, they made sure that any adult dengue mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus were 'knocked down. Along with killing the dengue mosquitoes fogging is effective in killing other germs, too, including bacteria, fungi and viruses. Studies show that it kills around 99.9999% of harmful creatures.

Talking about the step, the founder and director of Chester Hills Solan, Sudarshan Singla, says, "We at Chester Hills Solan, always aimed to provide our residents with a pleasant experience. This has been the idea in our minds since the very beginning. Thus, even when we constructed the whole property, we were assured that we incorporated the world's finest amenities and used top-class materials. Over time we kept doing everything we could to give the best living environment, and getting fogging done on the whole property was one of them. However, during the rainy season, the chances increase exponentially, and we believe in the saying that 'prevention is better than cure. Hence we decided to take all the precluding measures, including fogging, to help our residents fight the dengue spread."

RERA-approved project Chester Hills is situated at Solan's mall road, which is known to be the heart of the hill station. They cater to various properties, including houses, villas, 1, 2 & 3 BHK flats in Solan and even studio apartments in Solan. Chester Hills Solan, offers the best amenities while considering its residents' requirements and desires. They offer power backup and CCTV surveillance around the clock, and there is plenty of space in the open area for outdoor activities. The structures feature top-notch earthquake resistance to protect them from any natural disasters. STP and WTP are in place to supply pure water to ensure that locals have access to clean water.

These flats in Himachal Pradesh also include a variety of leisure pursuits. After a long day, the body can unwind in the spas and jacuzzis. Movie theatres and restaurants serve a variety of cuisines for enjoyable outings. Additionally, Chester Hills Solan, feature a modern gym to ensure everyone keeps exercising. A lush green environment surrounds the property and gives the experience of living amidst scenic beauty. It is a great place to reside because it is in close proximity to prestigious colleges, hospitals, and top schools. The serenity that the place beholds is cheery for anyone who owns a house there.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.