Chrissy Metz Weight Loss Journey: Losing over 100 lbs. in 5 months

Losing weight is a difficult journey for anyone, but it can be especially tough for celebrities in the public eye, and the pressure to look perfect can be even more intense. Luckily, more and more celebrities are opening up about their weight-loss journeys, showing that they, like everyone else, have struggled with their weight. Chrissy Metz weight loss is one of these inspiring stories.

Who is Chrissy Metz?

Chrissy Metz is a Florida-born singer and actress who became famous for her character as Kate Pearson on This Is Us, an NBC hit drama. Her acting career began in 2005 with minor roles in film and television, but she landed her breakout role in the regular series "This Is Us" after moving to Los Angeles in 2016. The series ran from 2016 - 2022, and the show got her a Primetime Emmy Award. She also got nominated for two Golden Globe Awards. Metz struggled with weight issues ever since she was a child, and she related to her role as Kate Pearson, who had to deal with weight issues.

Metz, also a singer, appeared in other films - Breakthrough and Unbreakable, both in 2019. She also had roles in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and played Ima Wiggles in FX's American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Chrissy Metz's younger years

Metz was born to Mark and Denise Metz on September 29, 1980, in Homestead, Florida. Her family moved to Japan when she was six months old because her father was stationed there in the US Navy. When she turned 8, her family decided to move back to the US. Soon after, her parents divorced, and her father married another woman on the same day the divorce was finalized. In recent interviews, Metz's father disputed her claims that he abandoned them. Her father said that he and his new wife tried to reach out to Chrissy Metz several times but that she never replied.

Metz, her mother, and two siblings lived in a trailer park in Gainesville, Florida, and suffered years of poverty. Metz's mother worked at a grocery store, and money was tight. She said her mother would often skip meals so her children could eat. Metz tells how she would wander in the grocery store aisles while her siblings were in school because she didn't want to be alone.

Soon after, her mother got pregnant by someone she met at work, but he disappeared after learning of her pregnancy. Another member was added to the household. Denise eventually met Crayton Hodge, the man who would become Metz's stepfather. Metz said she suffered years of abuse while living with her stepfather. (He later disputed this in media interviews, saying he never controlled her and she was free to eat whatever she wanted- a statement that Metz rebutted in a book she published in 2018.

Metz was initiated into the working force when she got her first job at McDonald's in Gainesville because she needed to buy a $120 pair of shoes which her mother couldn't afford. She learned the value of hard work at a young age.

Personal life

Metz met British journalist, screenwriter, and copywriter Martyn Eaden in 2006 on an internet dating site. They started emailing each other for months. Eaden visited and continued to see her in the US. Eventually, they married on January 5, 2008, in California. The relationship deteriorated quickly over the years, each busy focusing on their careers. Metz started going to Overeating Anonymous as Eaden went on hikes with a female co-worker. Eaden filed for divorce from Metz in 2014, with "irreconcilable differences" as the cause. Their divorce was finalized in 2015.

Weight struggles

In various interviews with different publications, TV appearances, in her journal, and in her book published in 2018, "This is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today," Chrissy Metz publicly shared her struggles with weight problems since childhood. She was never happy and had constantly been bullied since elementary school. She also said her mother had difficulty buying a dress because she had always been chubby as a child, and her mother couldn't find her fit.

Metz said she was 11 years old and joined Weight Watchers as the youngest person in the program, a time she considered very awkward.

She was open about her abusive stepfather, who always harshly pushed her to lose weight, constantly joked about her body, stared at her when she was eating, and joked about putting a lock on the refrigerator. She tells how he would slam the weighing scale in the kitchen and tells her to "get on the damn thing." She said that her stepfather, whom she calls "Trigger," accepted all her siblings except her.

Metz recalls that her friends could eat whatever they wanted when she was still studying. Meanwhile, she had to watch what she ate because she would gain weight fast.

Turning Point

When Metz starred in American Horror Story: Freak Show, she had to wear a fat suit which became an eye opener for her. She realized she didn't want the thought of "becoming too heavy and can't walk and get stuck in the doorframe."

Metz's insecurities about her weight led to an eating disorder that affected her weight. She weighed over 300 pounds and had health issues. She felt miserable. On her 30th birthday in 2010, Metz suffered from depression and was rushed to the hospital due to a panic attack. That incident became the turning point in her life. Her father, Mark, was also a big man and underwent four bypass operations. She decided she didn't want the same thing to happen to her.

How did Chrissy Metz lose weight?

Metz's weight loss journey in real life was an open book, just like the character of Kate Pearson she played in This Is Us. Metz said she could understand and relate to her character in the show so well because they had the same struggles to lose weight. Her weight loss journey was long and challenging, and she had to make drastic efforts and lifestyle changes to shed over 100 pounds in five months.

Metz said her secret to losing weight was eating a 2,000-calorie diet and walking 20 minutes daily. She stressed the importance of balancing her diet- consuming fewer calories, cutting off unhealthy foods, and moving around even for short periods throughout the day. She said that people tend to eat more calorie-rich, processed foods than whole foods, and eating more calories in a day than you need or burn off will make you gain weight.

Metz focused on the quality and quantity of the food she ate. She had to calculate the calories based on basal metabolic rate, which means you have to find your calorie needs, and eat only what your body needs and how much. She cut off unhealthy food from her diet and tried to eat a balanced diet and healthy snacks.

Chrissy Metz's weight loss before and after

After Metz was hospitalized for a panic attack on her 30th birthday, she decided to change her lifestyle toward a healthy routine. She contacted a nutritionist who helped her figure out what and how many calories she needed each day to reach her goal weight.

It was not an easy feat for Metz. As she progressed in her weight loss journey, she stopped focusing on the numbers on the scale and turned to having a positive mindset. She wanted a healthy, fit body for herself, not limited by anything. The journey is painful, and she said there were days when she just wanted to give up, but the goal of shedding off those pounds kept her going.

Metz's incredible transformation amazed everyone and became the talk of the entertainment industry. Her success hogged the spotlight. After losing over a hundred pounds, Metz said people kept asking if she had undergone any weight loss surgery. She never did any surgery but stuck to her diet and exercise routine.

Chrissy Metz's diet

During her weight loss journey, Metz's diet consisted of vegetables, fruits, chicken, and fish. She did not take any supplements. To stick to her weight goal, she learned how to cook healthy recipes and avoided many of her favorite foods, including the following:

● processed foods

● fatty foods

● pizza and pizza rolls

● hamburgers

● ice cream

● baked goods

Chrissy Metz's workout routine

Metz went through a weight loss fitness routine to reach her goal. She used a personal trainer for a workout plan to help her slim down and build muscle. Her routine included a combination of yoga, cardio, and strength training, including:

● Walking for 20 minutes every day

● Weight training and cardio- every other day

● Yoga

● Meditation techniques to reduce stress

FAQs

How much weight has Chrissy Metz lost?

Metz lost around 100 pounds in five months after rigorously following a 2000- calories a-day diet and walking for 20 minutes daily. Her massive transformation and weight loss have made her a happier and healthier person, and she became an inspiration for others to lose weight.

Did Chrissy Metz's weight affect her career?

Yes. Being plus-size affected Metz's venture into the acting world. She faced struggles and hardships. When she started acting, she was size 12 but lost 50 pounds following her manager's recommendation. Soon after, depression began to set in because she didn't get any more roles. She started eating more and gaining 100 pounds more.

What is Chrissy Metz's biggest tip for losing weight?

Metz's most important advice for people struggling or losing weight is to focus on their diet and love themselves because a weight loss journey might take a toll on their mental health.

How Much Does Chrissy Metz Weigh Now?

After her weight loss journey, Metz now weighs around 83 kilos (182 pounds). She thinks she is still on the chubbier side based on conventional body weight), but she is healthier and much thinner than before. Her goal is to be just simply proportioned.

How old is Chrissy Metz?

Metz is 42 years old.

Final Words

Metz has lost over 100 pounds and looks fantastic. She is an inspiration to all who are struggling with their weight. Chrissy Metz's challenging weight loss journey is an example that people can successfully lose weight if they are determined to make lifestyle changes toward better health and stick to their decision.

