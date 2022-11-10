Clear Brain & Mood Reviews: Is Clear Probiotics Brain and Mood Supplement Legit?

Brain fog manifests as focus and memory loss, disorganized thoughts, poor concentration, and slow thinking. Lack of sound sleep, stress, anxiety and hormonal changes are some leading causes of brain fog. According to research, an unhealthy gut microbiome attributes to gut-brain axis interruption. In addition, an imbalance in the gut microbiome may lead to depression and other mood-related disorders.

Clear Brain & Mood is an effective formula for restoring optimal brain functioning. According to the creator, it combines potent probiotic strains that repair the gut-brain axis that links the cognitive brain centers to intestinal functions. This review focuses on Clear Brain & Mood formula features, ingredients, pricing, and more.

What Is Clear Brain & Mood?

Clear Brain & Mood is a nootropic supplement of probiotic strains and other potent ingredients. According to the creator, the formula has proven ingredients that support cognitive abilities and promote brain health. The 20 billion CFUs of premium probiotics balance the gut microbiome, enhance gut-brain communication, and alleviate stress and anxiety. Each vegan capsule contains standard and potent compounds to provide efficacy in repairing the gut-brain axis and clearing the brain fog. The Vegan capsules are ingested into the gut system to provide consumers with essential prebiotics and probiotics.

How Does Clear Brain & Mood Formula Work?

According to the creator of the vegan capsules, consumers who take the formula feel refreshed once the gut floral is balanced. In addition, the formula balances cortisol and serotonin hormones that regulate mood and stress, ensuring that consumers have a sound sleep and more vitality.

Clear Brain & Mood supplement contains nootropic probiotic strains that support brain cell regeneration, alleviate anxiety and improve brain functions. In addition, it provides consumers with prebiotics that aid in the growth of good gut flora that fights free radicals and boosts cognitive functions.

With recommended use of two capsules of the Clear Brain & Mood formula, consumers improve their memory, attention, and concentration. In addition, the vegan capsules enhance mental clarity, energy levels, and optimal gut-brain axis communication and performance.

Clear Brain & Mood Unique Features

According to the creator of Clear Brain & Mood, the gut-brain formula has the following key features:

● Scientifically Proven formula: It’s a tested formulation with natural ingredients and probiotic strains that balance the gut microbiome and improve brain function and mood.

● Probiotic and Prebiotic Blend: The dietary supplements contain 20 billion CFUs of premium nootropic probiotics and apoptogenic and neuroprotective ingredients.

● Perfect Blend: All ingredients contained in the formula are in the right quantities with no soy, gluten, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

● Non-GMO: The manufacturer claims that each batch of vegan capsules is non-GMO.

Clear Brain & Mood Ingredients

Each Veggie capsule of Clear Brain & Mood contains nootropic ingredients that enhance the gut-brain connection. In addition, the manufacturer claims that the formula has 20 billion CFUs of potent probiotic strains that balance the gut microbiome and restore gut-brain signal. Here are the probiotic strains and ingredients contained in the dietary supplement:

● Lactobacillus Brevis (10 billion CFUs): It’s a potent nootropic that balances the gut, supports brain cell regeneration, and optimizes the gut-brain axis. In addition, the essential strain has serotonin and brain-enhancing neurotransmitters that ensure consumers have a sound sleep and improved mood.

● Bifidobacterium Longum (10 billion CFUs): This is a proven probiotic strain with essential benefits. It provides consumers with anti-inflammatory properties and alleviates stress and fatigue. In addition, it strengthens the immune system.

● Lion’s Mane Mushroom (500 mg): Clear Brain & Mood contains this ingredient based on its proven ability to alleviate brain fog and stress. The ingredient supports cognitive ability and provides mental clarity.

● Ginkgo Biloba (100 mg): This herbal extract has multifold benefits. It contains antioxidants that have neuroprotective, nootropic, and apoptogenic effects. The ingredients also have anti-aging effects and improve focus, attention, and overall brain health.

Clear Brain & Mood Benefits

Clear Brain & Mood creator claims that consumers can benefit from the supplement in the following ways:

Enhances brain function and better mood – the formula contains scientifically proven ingredients for balancing the microbiome in the gut and improving brain functioning.

Clears brain fog- with 20 billion CFUs of premium brain enhancement probiotics and other potent ingredients, the vegan capsules improve brain functions and cognitive abilities and eliminate brain fog.

Alleviates stress and promotes sound sleep- the supplement restores optimal gut microbiome and balances serotonin and cortisol to support mental health and improve sleep.

Enhances mental clarity and focus- consumers' regular intake of vegan capsules boosts memory, focus, and concentration. In addition, ginkgo raises the consumer’s span of focus and attention.

Improves brain health- Lion’s Mane mushroom used in the formula supports brain cell regeneration and enhances better memory.

Clear Brain & Mood Offers

The manufacturer has provided consumers with limited-time offers of up to 40% off, and the packages are availed as follows on the Clear Brain & Mood official website:

● Introductory Offer: 1-bottle of probiotic + prebiotic blend is available at $39.00 +$5.95 shipping and handling fee, from a retail price of $49, saving consumers $10.

● Best Deal: 5-bottles of the Gut-brain formula are selling at $29.00 per bottle, saving consumers $100 and with free shipping.

● Most Popular: Consumers can get 3-bottles of Clear Brain & Mood at $33.00 per bottle saving $48, and with free shipping.

Each package can be shipped within 3-5 days around the US, but the international lead time may require more days. However, the product can be expedited for $9.95 within 2-3 days. The product can also be expedited overnight for an additional $29.95. In addition, the product has a 365-day money-back guarantee for used or unused bottles of the product for consumers who are unsatisfied with it. Customers can reach out by phone or by sending an email to:

● Phone: 800-731-6442

● Email: service@clearprobiotics.com

Final Verdict

Balancing the gut microbiome and boosting brain functions can alleviate brain fog and restore vitality. Clear Brain & Mood is a viable formula that contains probiotics and other powerful ingredients. According to the manufacturer, the supplement improves memory, focus, and cognitive performance. In addition, Clear Brain & Mood rebalance the gut floral and regulates cortisol and serotonin hormones that control stress.

