Cognigen Reviews - All Health Labs Nootropic Brain Booster Supplement

Science shows that aging causes a decline in brain volume. Most people above 60 have memory issues ranging from forgetfulness, memory loss, brain fog, and other mental problems.

Unfortunately, experts are concerned that most young people are also getting brain issues.

Researchers blame poor dietary patterns, pollution, and an inactive lifestyle as the leading cause of poor brain health. Dietary supplements like Cognigen contain natural ingredients that may reduce brain damage and improve cognition.

What is Cognigen?

Cognigen is a doctor-formulated brain booster that may protect users against various cognitive issues. It uses science-based minerals and vitamins to augment the brain. The creator, Dr Philippe Moser, is a certified health practitioner and the author of several health-related publications.

Dr Philippe Moser claims that Cognigen has undergone extensive research. Each serving delivers the correct nootropic nutrients to boost brain health without giving the users any nasty side effects.

Cognigen is only available via the official website. The nootropic formula is purportedly created in a facility that complies with the GMP and FDA protocols. It is marketed for aging folks suffering from various cognitive issues and those that wish to delay brain shrinkage.

How Does Cognigen Work?

Verified studies indicate that the human brain starts shrinking after age 60. Environmental pollution, unhealthy dietary practices, and low immunity accelerate age-related brain issues. Cognigen supposedly has the right blend of nutrients to strengthen and improve the brain regardless of age. It improves cellular health, clears inflammations, and balances various hormones.

Improve Cellular Health – Death of brain cells leads to poor cognition and irregular connection in the nervous system. Chronic brain fog, loss of concentration, and memory loss are some symptoms of declining brain health. Cognigen provides the brain cells with nutrients that revitalize neurons and cellular health.

Improve Blood-Brain-Barrier – Cognigen boosts the levels of BDNF, which strengthens the health of brain cells and improves memory.

Support Energy Levels – Cognigen can increase metabolic rates and improve energy levels. Optimal energy levels support memory, motivation, and mental clarity while combating brain fog.

Support Blood Circulation – Cognigen is rich in minerals and vitamins that amplify blood flow to the brain cells. Consequently, it allows the brain cells to absorb adequate energy, nutrients, and oxygen for optimal health.

Cognigen Ingredients

1. Coffee Fruit Extract

Cognigen contains a special ingredient called "Memory Source Plus", a concentrated coffee fruit. The coffee fruit extract is a natural nootropic that can strengthen brain health. It works by stimulating the production of BDNF cells, which nourish the brain cells and repair neural damage. It can also support the development of new connections and strengthen neural transmission. Additionally, it can activate the "sleeping" neurons, allowing the brain to work faster.

Per Cognigen creator, Memory Source Plus can aid in creating strong memories and aid users in retrieving older ones. Clinical trials indicate that coffee extract may improve BDNF levels by over 200%.

2. Vitamin B12

Doctors recommend consuming adequate vitamins to raise immunity and support a healthy metabolism. Unfortunately, most people cannot get adequate vitamin B12 from the diet only. Cognigen supposedly has premium quality vitamin B12 to enhance energy levels.

Scientific research proves that vitamin B12 can boost metabolic rates. It enhances mitochondrial health and boosts fatty acids' transport for energy production. Adequate fuel is necessary for fighting mental fatigue and boosting mental clarity.

Vitamin B12 may also fortify immunity and aid in neurogenesis. It can protect the brain cells from oxidative stress and lower unhealthy inflammations. Similarly, vitamin B12 may boost neural connections and support the proper transfer of chemical messengers. In combination with other Cognigen nutrients, the vitamin may support proper blood circulation in the brain.

3. Calcium and Magnesium

The brain requires certain minerals to perform its functions. Cognigen is rich in calcium and magnesium elements that support brain health. The two minerals strengthen the brain cells and support several biochemical reactions.

Most people take calcium supplements to augment their brain and teeth health. Studies show that it can aid in relaxing the muscles and support blood clotting. Combined with magnesium, it can improve neural health, allowing for proper communication between the body and the nervous system.

Features and Benefits of Cognigen Supplement

Support Memory – Cognigen has the right nutrients to surge BDNF levels that improve short-term and long-term memories. It can also expand other cognitive functions like clarity, focus, creativity, and concentration.

Enhance Learning – Most elders have trouble acquiring new knowledge and skills that further accelerate brain damage. Cognigen can support learning, enabling users to acquire new hobbies, activities, and games. Using Cognigen regularly may slow down mental decline allowing the users to enjoy a quality life.

Combat Occasional Brain Fog – Cognigen advertises that it can aid users to become "sharp as a tack." It may improve focus, confidence, and staying motivated throughout the day.

Enhance Mental Energy – Poor brain health may lower energy levels. Cognigen can boost mental energy allowing the users to feel “fresh and awakened” for extended periods.

Nourish Brain – Cognigen has the correct blend of nutrients to nourish the brain cells and fortify neural health. It aids in regenerating and revitalizing the brain cells, reducing cognitive problems.

Alleviate Stress – Using Cognigen regularly may enhance your sleep quality. It contains ingredients that soothe the brain and support relaxation. Similarly, the minerals and vitamins in Cognigen can fight oxidative stress and improve sleep.

Dosage

Each Cognigen bottle has 30 capsules. The creator recommends taking one pill daily, preferably a few minutes before bedtime. Cognigen is supposedly natural and has zero harmful ingredients. Therefore, there are zero risks of the user getting complications after taking the nootropic formula. Still, Cognigen recommends consulting the doctor before using the supplement.

Pricing

Cognigen is only available via the official website. Customers can obtain the nootropic supplement without a prescription. Their official website is supposedly safe; it takes less than three minutes to place an order. Cognigen takes about five business days to make deliveries in the US.

A 90-day money-back guarantee protects each Cognigen order.

Conclusion

Cognigen is a nootropic supplement that can enhance brain health. It comprises evidence-based nutrients that nourish, repair, and fortify brain health. One pill daily can enhance memory, learning, mental clarity, focus, and concentration, among other health benefits. Customers can buy the nootropic formula only via the official website.

