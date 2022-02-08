Cognitive Stages of Zeeshan Bhatt, Managing Director, ZB Digital

An entrepreneurial spirit is an optimistic approach to thinking that keenly seeks out change rather than adapting to change. Some individuals have this way of thinking that embraces serious questioning, improvement, and continuous expansion as a teenager, and Zeeshan is one of such dynamic & young entrepreneurs.

Born in 1998, at Sirsa (Haryana-India), Zeeshan did his schooling from Govt. Model School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and St. Mary’s, Sector 46 and 47, Chandigarh, respectively. From the very 1st class, he had been engaged with computers. During this period, he got extensive knowledge and enormous experience in computer-related techniques, besides formal education.

Zeeshan developed a curiosity in digital marketing at a very young age and worked very hard to accomplish his objectives and set goals in a flawless manner. At present, he is a renowned figure in the world of digital marketing helping hundreds of entrepreneurs and brand names to expand their businesses via digital transformation. With a humble start he is now managing a leading digital marketing agency ‘ZB Digital’ providing wide-ranging services which include website designing, social media marketing, Google ads, YouTube channel, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, website traffic, among others.

At this instant, if something is ever in the news, in that case it is that fresh, youthful and brilliant entrepreneurs are doing fine and growing their businesses via digital marketing. Zeeshan has been a personality of devoting all his time and endeavors to his flourishing career at the same time as maintaining a good work ethics and transparency. One way or another, the guy did it all, laid down short-term goals, and separated his knowledge between groundwork and his interests.

This all for the reason that Zeeshan was dedicated to learning new things; and he was able to get used to innovative marketing tactics, observations, and regulations. Owing to his out-of-box ideas and his nice work ethics, has been reaching a wide range of diverse satisfied clients, worldwide. The most wonderful thing is that the whole process is accomplished by his hard work and self-help, besides formal study.

In the field of digital marketing, Zeeshan is one of the handpicked names who has been lucratively delivering top-notch services in the digital marketing sphere. He has reached such a stage where his name first comes to one and all's minds at what time they talk about branding and digital marketing.

We wish him to help progressively more youngsters and entrepreneurs to grow up on the Internet. Zeeshan has great ideas and plans for the future which he may disclose in next to no time. By that time, you can follow him on social media to stay connected.