Colon Broom Reviews (Honest Customer Warning Update!) Is ColonBroom Legit?

If you have observed yourself facing issues related to digestive health and excess weight, reading this ColonBroom review might provide you with the answer to all your problems. A completely safe and effective digestive product, ColonBroom is designed to ease constipation and bloating and encourage healthy weight loss.

Unlike other dietary supplements that only focus on the reduction of weight, ColonBroom shoots to improve your overall gut health.

From the numerous ColonBroom reviews available on their official website, we have found that this dietary supplement is working well for its customers.

When taken with appropriate dietary fiber intake, the rich ingredients in ColonBroom have proven to be extremely effective in enhancing the user's overall health.

What is ColonBroom Supplement?

ColonBroom is a dietary supplement that naturally remedies problems like irregular bowel movements, bloating, and constipation. It also helps maintain a healthy weight and boosts the user's immune system.

This fiber-based colon cleanser is turning out to be quite popular among people who are looking to lose weight as well as improve their gut health.

It is known that colon ingredients inside ColonBroom powder are rich in fiber. They also aid in detoxing the body of harmful toxins. The main ingredient in the supplement is Psyllium Husk Powder, which is an essential fiber. Other main ingredients include Citric Acid, Crystallized Lemon, Stevia Leaf Extract, and Sea Salt.

ColonBroom ingredients, including Psyllium husk powder, are organic and antioxidant in nature and largely help in weight loss and maintaining metabolic health.

To effectively let the colon cleansing supplement do its job, it must be taken 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.

You must take the ColonBroom supplement in a teaspoon, mix it with a glass of water, and savor the yummy strawberry drink.

For someone who is just starting to take it, using the ColonBroom supplement once a day should be enough.

Product Overview

Product Name

ColonBroom

Company Name

Max Health Nutrition

Product Category

Weight Loss Supplement/Digestive Supplement

Benefits

● Promotes weight loss

● Helps in bowel movements

● Improves immune system, and so much more.

Features

● Vegan-friendly

● All natural ingredients

● Non-GMO

● Comes In Powder Form

● Sugar-Free

● Gluten-Free

Main Ingredients

● Psyllium Husk Powder

● Stevia Leaf Extract

● Citric Acid

● Crystallized Lemon

● Sea Salt

● Rice Hulls

Price

● 1 bottle: 64.99 USD per bottle

● 3 bottles: 35.99 USD per bottle

● 6 bottles: 27.88 USD per bottle

Side Effects

No side effects have been reported by the users yet.

Website

Click Here

Who Are The Makers Of ColonBroom Supplement?

ColonBroom, one of the best dietary supplements in recent times, is manufactured by Max Health Nutrition. The idea came upon realizing that those who are trying to lose weight often struggle to maintain their energy levels and gut health while doing so.

This was when Max Health Nutrition decided to create a supplement that helps people achieve their desired weight while maintaining their metabolism, and this is how the natural colon cleanser is formulated.

Users of ColonBroom powder can easily find out if the supplement is suitable for them by taking the ColonBroom quiz on their official website. The test extends to many questions and is gender-neutral.

What Are The Benefits Of ColonBroom?

Before you can start to use the supplement, you might be wondering about the benefits of ColonBroom powder. Don't worry! We will take you through all its advantages in this ColonBroom review.

When you regularly take ColonBroom powder, it promotes regular bowel movements, which leads to improvement in gut health and the body's immune system.

Some other health benefits that come from the ColonBroom ingredients include burning fat, stabilizing blood sugar levels, easing constipation and diarrhea, improving mood, etc.

Let us discuss them in detail.

1. Helps Promote Lightness In Your Gut

Do you feel a heaviness in your gut on a daily basis, to the point where you feel sick after mealtime? Using the ColonBroom supplement can instantly help relieve you of this heaviness and replace it with lightness and increased energy levels.

As your bowel movements get stabilized, you automatically get detoxed and lose weight. This can also help relieve constipation.

The organic components in ColonBroom have a lot of overall gut health benefits too. The main ingredient, Psyllium husk powder, contributes to the maintenance of gut microbiota in the body, which aids in dealing with diarrhea. It also supports the detoxification of harmful toxins from the body, promoting lightness in the gut.

As mentioned previously, ColonBroom is a natural dietary product that leads to several overall gut health advantages. With so many people out there facing gut problems on a daily basis, this organic supplement is a remarkable remedy.

2. Helps In Boosting Digestive Health:

Studies have shown that around 40% of people in the world struggle with issues of the digestive system, irritable bowel syndrome being one of the most common problems among all. These rising numbers suggest the need for supplements like ColonBroom that can help maintain overall digestive health.

Are you aware of how many digestive health advantages there are of a healthy digestive tract? A clean and healthy digestive tract will make sure you have a strong immune system to fight against diseases.

Regular stool movements will also improve the quality of your hair and skin and will provide you with a better mood and mental clarity, and have lots of energy every day.

A good digestive system is, therefore, a key part of overall health. When you take ColonBroom, the all-natural dietary product, you can achieve that.

It has a combination of essential elements that help the body remove toxins and cleanse the intestines, improving overall digestive health.

You can easily include ColonBroom in your diet if you wish to achieve the numerous digestive health advantages we just learned about.

3. Helps Prevent Irregular Bowel Movements:

Irregular bowel movement is a trouble all of us go through at some point. But if you are facing issues with your bowel movements every other day, maybe it's time to take action.

Incorporating ColonBroom into your daily diet will release your bowel movements, maintaining a healthy digestive function and a healthier gut.

The organic, antioxidant ingredients of the ColonBroom supplement help in regulating bowel movements. It takes some time but taking the supplement every day will surely promote your overall digestive health.

4. Helps Relieve Constipation:

Using ColonBroom supplement not only helps in controlling diarrhea but also helps relieve constipation. Dietary fiber consumption helps in loosening and passing of stool quite easily, clearing the digestive tract and boosting the digestive health of the person.

The dietary supplement is also rich in antioxidants, which is excellent in reducing the feeling of bloating.

Psyllium, the main ingredient in ColonBroom, is one of the most common bulk-forming laxatives.

It works by absorbing the liquid in the intestines and creating a stool that is softer and easier to pass, which instantly relieves constipation.

5. Helps Promote Weight Loss:

Overweight people are more likely to have digestive issues, which is why this digestive product also focuses on promoting weight loss.

ColonBroom is a natural dietary supplement, rich in essential fiber and dietary citric acid, which can help in weight reduction and show immense improvement in metabolic health.

What makes ColonBroom different from other weight loss supplements is that, here, weight loss does not result in decreased energy levels. Moreover, daily use of ColonBroom also helps your immune system become strong while also promoting weight loss.

6. Helps Improve Energy Level and Blood Pressure:

Regular use of ColonBroom powder gives your body the essential fiber it needs to improve your bowel movements and encourage healthy weight loss. These positive changes to your body help naturally maintain your blood pressure and general gut health.

The organic supplement can also increase your energy level to the point that you become very active. As we are aware, physical activity also leads to weight loss and lower blood pressure.

7. Helps Promote Healthy Blood Sugar Levels:

According to ColonBroom reviews, the most impressive benefit of this supplement, apart from weight loss, is that it maintains the blood sugar levels of its users.

The psyllium in the ColonBroom is known to enhance the health of the heart and blood sugar levels.

Another way our blood sugar is controlled by ColonBroom is the natural sweetener plant — Stevia leaf extract, which is commonly used as a safe sugar substitute.

By using the ColonBroom supplement, you can not only achieve your weight loss goals but also take care of your overall health by stabilizing your blood sugar.

8. Supports All-Around Health:

The ingredients inside the ColonBroom supplement contain essential fiber that can not only improve bowel movements and support your desired weight loss target but can also improve your overall health.

Who doesn't want an enhanced immune system, after all?

Some of the added health benefits of using ColonBroom supplements are: a healthy digestive system, improved intestinal health, better skin health, kidney stone prevention, regular bowel movements, strengthened immune system, maintained blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and more.

ColonBroom is one of its kind right now — a completely natural supplement that helps in weight loss and relieves constipation, leading to good intestinal health.

By incorporating a glass of ColonBroom in your daily diet, you are gifting yourself an improved overall health.

What Are The Core Ingredients In ColonBroom Supplement?

Here's what goes into ColonBroom so that it can help improve your bowels and promote a healthy gut:

Rice Hull

The rice hulls and husks provide many nutrients for your gut. Rice hulls have been used as a natural remedy for diarrhea for centuries. They can also help reduce gas and bloating.

According to the American Journal of Gastroenterology, rice hulls may help prevent ulcers by strengthening the stomach lining.

Rice hulls are rich in vitamin K, which helps maintain healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin K also supports proper clotting, which prevents bleeding after surgery or injury. These extracts have been found to inhibit the growth of Helicobacter pylori bacteria, which causes gastritis and peptic ulcer disease.

Rice hulls work by binding with toxins in the digestive tract. This action reduces inflammation and speeds up digestion.

It’s thought that this process works because it binds to toxic substances in the body before they reach the bloodstream. This means that you don’t need to worry about consuming too much rice hull extract. It will not cause any harm if taken at normal doses.

Silicon Dioxide

Silica is another ingredient found in rice hulls that promotes good gut health. Silicon dioxide is a mineral that is essential for bone formation.

Silica is also necessary for the production of collagen, which is needed for strong connective tissue throughout the body. Collagen is vital for supporting healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.

Silica is often added to toothpaste and mouthwash to protect against cavities. However, there is no evidence that silica supplements are effective in preventing cavities. Instead, studies suggest that fluoride is more effective than silica when it comes to protecting against cavities.

Citric Acid

Citric acid is naturally present in citrus fruits. It is also found in tomatoes, lemons, and limes.

Citric acid aids digestion by breaking down food into smaller particles. It also stimulates the release of bile from the gallbladder. Bile is a fluid produced by the liver that helps break down fat.

These acids also act as a preservative. When citric acid is combined with other ingredients, such as sodium benzoate, it inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria.

It has been shown to improve bowel function. A study published in the journal Nutrition Research showed that people who consumed citric acid had fewer episodes of constipation.

In addition, citric acid has been shown in several clinical trials to be an effective treatment for irritable bowel syndrome. The results were so promising that researchers began recommending citric acid to patients with IBS symptoms.

It also plays a role in the breakdown of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are one of the main sources of energy for our bodies.

Psyllium Husk Powder

Psyllium husk powder is made from the seeds of Plantago ovata, commonly known as plantain. Psyllium husk is a soluble dietary fiber that absorbs water and expands when mixed with liquid.

This makes it useful for treating constipation and diarrhea. It also improves regularity and decreases intestinal transit time.

These husks are also helpful for those who suffer from hemorrhoids. A study published in the British Medical Journal showed that psyllium husk was just as effective as topical creams and ointments for relieving pain associated with hemorrhoid flare-ups.

It is also beneficial for people suffering from inflammatory conditions like Crohn’s Disease. In fact, research suggests that it may help reduce the risk of developing ulcerative colitis.

The reason is Psyllium husk contains mucilage, which coats the walls of the gastrointestinal tract. Mucilage forms a protective layer over the lining of the intestines.

When mucilage interacts with stomach acid, it creates a gel-like substance that protects the intestine from damage.

Mucilage is also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. These properties make it a great choice for anyone who suffers from chronic inflammation or allergies.

Crystallized Lemon

Lemons contain high levels of vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, calcium, copper, zinc, manganese, niacin, riboflavin, thiamine, and folate. They also contain antioxidants called flavonols and anthocyanins.

Antioxidants are substances that can prevent free radicals from damaging cells and DNA. Free radicals are unstable molecules that cause cell damage.

Free radicals are created during normal metabolism. For example, they are released when we exercise or breathe. Antioxidants neutralize these free radicals before they do any harm.

Flavonols are powerful antioxidants that work together to fight off disease.

Sea Salt

Salt is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure. However, too much salt can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

If you are looking for ways to boost your gut health, consider adding sea salt to your diet. Sea salt contains minerals that support overall health.

For instance, it contains iodine, which is important for thyroid function. It also contains trace amounts of magnesium, which supports bone strength.

Magnesium is also necessary for proper muscle contraction. This mineral is found in foods like nuts, beans, and leafy greens.

Finally, sea salt contains chloride, which is vital for regulating body fluids. Chloride is also needed for the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach.

Is ColonBroom Safe?

One question that comes to everyone's mind before using the dietary product is — is ColonBroom safe to use? After doing the appropriate research and assessing ColonBroom's reviews, we feel confident in telling you that ColonBroom is completely safe and 100% natural to use.

It is created with natural herbs and spices with no artificial additives, which makes this powder perfect for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

However, it must be noted that women who are lactating, are pregnant, or are about to conceive must seek medical advice before using it. You should also consult a medical professional on how to use the supplement if you are taking medications for a different diagnosis.

Some users have reported the feeling of bloating after using ColonBroom for a few days. If you experience the same, visit a doctor and do as advised.

Apart from maintaining a general awareness of these specificities, ColonBroom is totally safe to use. It is even safe to use for those with lactose intolerance and gluten allergies, as the product is 100% vegan and gluten-free.

Where Can You Buy ColonBroom?

If you feel like this dietary product is something that will help in improving your health, order it today! You can buy it on ColonBroom's official website.

ColonBroom Price - How Much Does ColonBroom Cost?

According to ColonBroom reviews, the price of the product is considered fair, especially when compared to other dietary supplements of its type, considering it provides an abundance of health benefits and free shipping.

It comes in 3 bundles:

● 1 bottle of ColonBroom, which has 60 servings, costs $64.99 USD per bottle.

● 3 bottles of ColonBroom, which has 180 servings, costs $35.99 USD per bottle.

● 6 bottles of ColonBroom, which has 360 servings, costs $27.99 USD per bottle.

The best part is that there are no extra shipping fees required, and they offer a student discount on all of their packages!

They also send you a diet guide with each bottle, so you won't feel lost while trying to achieve your health goals.

Is There A Money Back Guarantee On ColonBroom?

Yes, there is! If you order ColonBroom, you get a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee. The creators of the supplement are sure that the users of ColonBroom will get the results they are hoping for.

But in case they don't experience any improvement in their physical health, they can return the supplement in under 60 days and get a complete refund. They will only need to apply for a return through an email, and it will be done in no time.

What Is The Scientific Evidence Behind The Working Of ColonBroom?

ColonBroom works through its ingredients, which are all-natural and rich in nutrition and healing properties.

The supplement's main ingredient is psyllium husk powder, which assures a natural dietary fiber consumption, leading to quick absorption of the colon's water. This process enhances general gut health significantly, and maintained gut health results in a digestive system that relieves constipation.

Psyllium also controls and maintains gut microbiota, helping the body through diarrhea and other digestive issues.

Another main ingredient in ColonBroom, called stevia leaf extract, has been proven to have cardiotonic actions in the body.

Cardiotonic actions can help in normalizing blood pressure and regulating heartbeats. Other benefits of stevia plants include maintaining blood sugar levels, controlling weight, etc.

Dietary citric acid is another ingredient in ColonBroom which has properties that can kill bacteria and help with digestive problems, ensuring a healthy and clear digestive tract for you to sleep well on.

When all the above ingredients are combined with more organic components, crystallized lemon, sea salt, calcium, sodium, and silicon dioxide, they create extraordinary healing properties. They aid in curing constipation and other intestinal problems.

FAQs

Is Gut Health Important?

The human gastrointestinal tract is home to more than 100 trillion bacteria cells. This community of microbes is called the microbiota or microbiome. It’s estimated that there are as many genes in your body as there are people on Earth. Your gut bacteria outnumber all other cells in your body by 10:1.

Gut health refers to how well you digest food, absorb nutrients, eliminate waste, and maintain a healthy immune system. Gut health affects every organ in your body. Poor gut health can lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and even cancer.

What Are Some Ways To Improve My Gut Health?

There are several ways to improve gut health. You can eat foods rich in probiotics, prebiotics, and fiber. Probiotic supplements can also help.

Probiotics are live organisms that promote intestinal health. They can be found in yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, miso soup, tempeh, and pickles. Prebiotics are indigestible carbohydrates that feed beneficial bacteria in your digestive system. Fiber helps keep your digestive system running smoothly.

What Is IBS?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), sometimes referred to the as spastic colon, is a common disorder characterized by abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea, constipation, and/or alternating bouts of both.

It’s often accompanied by fatigue, headache, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. While most cases of IBS resolve without treatment, they can cause serious complications if left untreated.

What Causes Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

While researchers aren’t certain what causes IBS, they believe it involves changes in the nervous system. In addition to stress, poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and genetics, environmental factors like air pollution and chemical exposures have been linked to the condition.

According to the American Gastroenterological Association, “the exact pathophysiology of irritable bowel syndrome remains unknown; however, alterations in motility, visceral sensation, mucosal permeability, inflammation, and immunologic mechanisms appear to play important roles.”

Can My Digestive Health Be Improved With A Colon Cleanse Via ColonBroom?

A colon cleanse will remove toxins from your large intestine and allow your body to heal itself. It may also relieve symptoms associated with IBS.

However, it’s important to note that colon cleansing isn’t appropriate for everyone. If you have severe heartburn, bleeding ulcers, or any type of blockage in your intestines, you should consult with your doctor before undergoing this procedure.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Colon Cleansing?

Side effects include mild cramping, nausea, and vomiting. Some people experience temporary loss of appetite and weight loss during the first few days after the procedure.

If you experience these side effects, stop using the cleanser immediately and contact your physician.

Is Psyllium Good For Constipation?

Psyllium is an herb used for many things, including treating constipation. It contains soluble dietary fibers which bind water and create bulk in the stool.

This makes it easier to pass stools and reduces straining. It has also been shown to reduce cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure.

Psyllium is available in powder form and comes in various forms, such as tablets, capsules, and liquids.

Final Verdict - Is ColonBroom Worth A Shot?

In this ColonBroom review, we have tried to understand the cleansing supplement in every way possible. Now it is time to reach a conclusion on whether or not it is worth a shot for your health goals.

ColonBroom supplement has been called a life-changing formula by a lot of its users, which makes the point that it does work, at least for most people. The essential and organic ingredients like Psyllium husk powder and stevia leaf extract are what make ColonBroom a healthy tool to lose weight and improve the health of your digestive system.

ColonBroom targets not only to remove excess fat from your body but also to provide you with the necessary energy to remain active. The natural colon cleanser formulated by max health nutrition will work best for people who experience bloating and constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, low energy levels, and finally, those who are looking for products that can help in natural weight reduction.

Overall, ColonBroom seems to be delivering on the objectives that it was created for, so it does seem worth a shot. If you have similar health goals, including the natural formula in your daily life as a medical and dietary therapy would be a good idea!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.