Crypto market in a flux: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tezos (XTZ) graphs go down but Orbeon (ORBN) skyrockets

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, one thing certain is that the market is always in flux. This can be seen in the recent movements of Dogecoin (DOGE), Tezos (XTZ), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tezos (XTZ) have both seen their prices dip in the past few days, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has skyrocketed.

Dogecoin (DOGE) growth only temporary

Dogecoin (DOGE) price has surged in recent weeks from $0.079 to $0.15. However, this pump is unlikely to last, and Dogecoin (DOGE) is expected to plummet soon as per analysts’ views. Below are some reasons why analysts believe this.

The current market conditions are challenging for Dogecoin (DOGE) and reaching $1 could prove difficult.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has struggled to sustain previous rallies, indicating that this latest surge is likely to be temporary.

There is growing evidence that the Dogecoin (DOGE) price is being manipulated by a small group of investors. This manipulation can’t continue indefinitely, and when it ends, the price is likely to crash.

So if you’re thinking of buying Dogecoin (DOGE), be prepared for a price drop. The current rally is not sustainable, and Dogecoin (DOGE) is likely to dump soon.

Tezos (XTZ): One of the most volatile cryptocurrencies

Tezos (XTZ) is one of the most volatile cryptocurrencies in the market today. In just a month, the price of Tezos (XTZ) surged from $1.280 to $1.480, but then quickly dropped back down to $1.280. So, what's causing Tezos (XTZ) to be so volatile?

Many experts believe it is because Tezos (XTZ) is a relatively new cryptocurrency. Since it's in early stages, there's a lot of speculation and uncertainty surrounding XTZ. Another factor that may be contributing to Tezos' (XTZ) volatility is the recent launch of mainnet. However, once the mainnet launched, some investors started to sell off their Tezos (XTZ) tokens, leading to a sharp drop in price. The Tezos (XTZ) Foundation's decision to delay paying out rewards to developers who helped build the Tezos (XTZ) network also contributed to the price drop. Mainnet launches are always a risky proposition, and many investors are waiting to see how Tezos (XTZ) performs, before putting any more money into it. However, there's no telling how long Tezos (XTZ) will remain volatile. It could continue to see big swings in price for the foreseeable future.

Orbeon (ORBN) token’s growth charts attract investors

Analysts predict the price of the Orbeon (ORBN) token could surge by 6000% by the end time the presale ends. The reason cited for this prediction is the strong fundamentals of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and the increasing demand for their products and services. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform has created a unique way to help startups by providing a secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure that helps businesses to raise capital for growth, seamlessly.

Orbeon (ORBN) has successfully raised funds through their token presale and are now on their way to becoming one of the leading blockchain companies in the world. Orbeon (ORBN) not only offers startups a platform to receive the funding they need without having to enter limited access funding rounds, but it also offers the investors a way to invest in some of the worlds most promising startups from as low as $. So, if you are looking to invest in a good blockchain-based company, Orbeon (ORBN) is definitely worth considering.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

