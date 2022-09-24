CryptoHopper Reviews: Is This Best Automated Crypto Trading Platform?

CryptoHopper is a Crypto trading platform that simplifies the process of crypto trading.

While there are now a number of cryptocurrency trading bots available, CryptoHopper wants to empower traders by providing an easy-to-use and feature-rich service that enables users to trade numerous cryptocurrencies while removing human error from their trading process.

It enables traders to execute smarter trades based on algorithmically programmed trading tactics and external indications.

How Does Bot Trading Work?

It is critical that traders understand how the bot actually executes the desired transactions. To begin with, there is no need to upload cash to the Cryptohopper platform because the bot will simply conduct transactions from the trader's external trading account. For example, if traders want to utilize the bot on Binance, they must fund their Binance account just as they normally would.

To provide the automated bot the necessary power to make transactions on their behalf, one must still connect their external exchange API to their Cryptohopper account. The process varies from exchange to exchange, but in most situations, people may find the API details in their account settings portal.

Finally, log in to the Cryptohopper account and provide the required exchange API credentials. After that, the Cryptohopper bot will be able to conduct deals on the trader's behalf.

Features

Functionality — CryptoHopper is a web-based application with an easy-to-use and intuitive user interface that provides access to a vast array of capabilities. The user can design the bot to trade automatically 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and to utilize both algorithmic and social trading. Trading techniques can be generated from a variety of technical indicators or by imitating the behavior of third-party trading gurus.

Technology – The semi-automated trading occurs via API connection with a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges, and the service is accessible on any internet-connected device, such as a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Range of Trading Tools — The platform offers an extensive array of trading tools, including a bot backtesting tool, trailing stops, saveable and configurable templates, and customizable technical indicators.

Exchange Integration - CryptoHopper is presently compatible with nine different exchanges.

Customer Support - The platform is equipped with a support team that is available to address any concerns. Additionally, the website provides a variety of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in the Support Section, as well as Tutorials that assist users in navigating the platform. Moreover, the team has created the CryptoHopper Academy video library.

Signup for Account

A green "Signup" tab appears at the top of the homepage, making account creation a straightforward affair.

1) Sign Up for an Account

Visit the CryptoHopper website and provide a name, email address, username, and password to register.

People can then access the dashboard after confirming their email address by clicking the activation link in the email issued to them.

2) Establish an Account

This can be done by following the prompts. There are links to tutorials and more helpful information for each phase of the procedure, which is fairly basic.

After using the procedure and setting up the account, traders can access a multitude of functions via the dashboard. They may also set up two-factor authentication and subscribe to signals, setup templates, and begin backtesting the bot.

3) Subscribe to Signallers on the market

CryptoHopper enables customers to subscribe to integrated professional external signals, with the signaller service being offered by seasoned traders who hunt for evidence of an upward trend. Free and paid subscriptions are available, and signaller-following bots can be configured with a few mouse clicks.

Signallers have easy access to performance reports and can measure their profitability; they also utilize cloud computing and machine learning algorithms to continuously monitor a large number of technical indicators for a variety of digital currencies.

It is possible to combine buy signals and technical analysis indicators, in addition to establishing stop limits and tail stops.

Pricing for CryptoHopper

CryptoHopper offers three primary pricing options; however, the "Pioneer Plan" provides members with a 7-day free trial.

Users can join and immediately begin using the service without providing payment information. At the end of the trial month, the hopper is automatically disabled, and customers can then choose to purchase a complete subscription.

Those who choose to enroll will have the following options:

Pioneer Plan: Free Trial for 7 Days

Adventure: $49 Per month

Explorer: $19 Per month

Hero: $99 Per month

How User-Friendly is CryptoHopper for Novices?

CryptoHopper has a variety of features geared for beginners. Included among these features is the Hopper Academy, which is available to all subscribers and provides access to a video library that teaches how CryptoHopper functions and how to use the service most effectively.

CryptoHopper's active community should be incredibly beneficial for newcomers to bitcoin trading. There are active Discord and Telegram groups in addition to a forum for users available in English, French, Spanish, Dutch, and Portuguese.

As a result, novice users can speak with and learn from more seasoned users from around the world and continue to study around the clock.

Additionally, the platform has been designed to be user-friendly, requiring neither professional programming experience nor significant technical knowledge or skills.

In addition, CryptoHopper supports extensive backtesting, so novices may readily determine if their settings are functioning properly by experimenting with and testing their setup.

Users can view how much they would have earned in the past and tweak their bots to obtain a deeper understanding of how everything functions while still learning the ropes.

CryptoHopper Marketplace

The CryptoHopper dashboard will get traders access to their market, a service that a growing number of trading platforms now offer. There are both free and premium trading tactics available on the market. This is fantastic for novices since it effectively allows them to "plug and play" a strategy designed by more experienced traders and test it on your account.

Creating and selling templates on the marketplace could be a source of money for traders if they are an expert at developing trading bots.

Is CryptoHopper Safe?

The project is highly active on social media and has a big user base; prospective members can also peruse Reddit threads to communicate with previous users and evaluate the project's general tone.

As is the case with all trading bots, customers are not required to deposit funds to an account owned by the bot creators, as the bots often operate via an API that enables them to execute transactions on connected exchanges. People must submit their API credentials, which are created on their favorite exchanges, and these keys grant the bot restricted access to the account for trading reasons.

In the event of a hack or data breach, malicious actors would not have direct access to funds, and bots do not have withdrawal rights. Users can also set up two-factor authentication (2FA) to better safeguard their accounts.

​​Customer Service and Public Feedback

If traders need to contact a member of the Cryptohopper customer care team, they may do so by filling out an online contact form or sending an email to support@cryptohopper.com. Unfortunately, there is no live chat option, and they cannot reach the team via phone.

In terms of public feedback on Cryptohopper, the broad consensus is favorable.

Finally, there are no fundamental issues with the technology itself. The public domain appears to corroborate that the automated trading bot performs exactly as promised.

When individuals have raised concerns, it is usually about the marketplace methods they purchased. However, as we have stated throughout our study, there is no assurance that any of the pre-programmed techniques will generate a profit for users. As a result, such unfavorable feedback should be regarded with a grain of salt.

Summary

Using trading algorithms, CryptoHopper is an automated trading bot that executes transactions on one's behalf. Once it is connected to a bitcoin exchange, traders can choose from a variety of profit-seeking techniques that the bot will employ.

The online dashboard allows customers to simply check their performance as well as the reports of signallers and subscribe to the best signals.

In addition to keeping track of their own statistics and trading history, users may also monitor the price fluctuations of over 75 cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

The platform's best feature is that it is appropriate for users of all skill levels. For example, if the user has no trading experience but still wants to use automated tactics, Cryptohopper is ideal.

Cryptohopper, on the other hand, is great if the user is a highly experienced investor seeking a means to automate their established trading tactics on a rolling 24/7 basis.

The platform's use of a drop and drag framework for planning and building one's own automated tactics is particularly appreciated. As a result, no knowledge of programming or coding is required, which is precisely as it should be.

Finally, all three programs provide outstanding value in terms of pricing. Even at $99 per month, if traders are serious about committing to an automated trading system, this is a decent price to pay in the grand scheme of things.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.