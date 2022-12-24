Curcumitol-Q Reviews - Advanced Curcumin Supplement for Pain Relief?

Pain is a common experience felt by everyone at some point in life. Pain results from inflammation that causes damage to the body’s internal systems. Constant pain can affect one’s quality of life. Therefore, most people look for various ways to combat such health problems.

Studies reveal that turmeric can help relieve chronic pains and counter joint inflammatory problems. In addition to that, it delivers other health benefits. Another Study showed that turmeric helps fight arthritis in adults and improves digestion. Most athletes use turmeric to reduce muscle soreness and speed up the recovery process after exercise.

Most people use turmeric as a food spice without knowing its benefits. The spice contains one main compound known as curcumin. Curcumin is responsible for the benefits associated with turmeric. Most supplements also add curcumin as one of the main ingredients. However, most supplements do not have adequate amounts of curcumin to offer full benefits, thus making them less effective for countering pain and inflammation.

What is Curcumitol-Q?

Curcumitol-Q is a natural supplement designed by a renowned athlete, Frank Cavaleri, to help reduce pain and inflammation. It contains a highly bio-available form of curcumin, which makes it more effective than other curcumin supplements.

Frank Cavaleri claims to have used large amounts of curcumin to fight inflammation and pain. However, he discovered he could not access the compound and had to look for another solution. Curcumitol-Q contains a rare form of the compound referred to as curcumin III. Curcumin III is a more powerful pain-relieving compound; most supplements only contain small amounts.

How does Curcumitol-Q Work?

One feels pain when inflammation occurs in the body cells. Inflammation causes the joints to ache and crack when walking, running, or exercising. Curcumin comes in three different forms: curcumin I, II, and III. Curcumin I and II inhibit inflammatory proteins such as the NF-KB, C-reactive protein, and other enzymes such as COX and LOX.

Most supplements in the market contain large amounts of curcumin I and II but have small amounts of curcumin III. Unlike the other curcumin forms, curcumin III targets a different inflammatory protein known as MSK1.

Curcumitol-Q contains high amounts of curcumin II, which makes it effective in fighting pain and inflammation. It suppresses the effects of the MSK1 protein and other proteins that cause inflammation, and each capsule contains adequate amounts of curcumin I, II, and III.

Benefits from the supplement are visible within the first month. It helps the body get rid of all toxins that cause inflammation. Once the body is free from all toxins, it repairs the digestive system and improves immunity. It promotes healthy blood pressure and maintains healthy blood glucose.

What Makes Curcumitol-Q Special

Most curcumin supplement contains piperine. Adding piperine to supplements helps in the absorption of the compound. However, studies reveal that high amounts of piperine can adversely affect the liver. It slows down liver functions, thus interfering with the normal digestion process. Some supplement manufacturers also add liposomes, which can adversely affect the body.

Curcumitol-Q supplement contains pure curcumin, making it more bio-available and protecting liver health.

Ingredients Contained in Curcumitol-Q?

The supplement contains pure forms of curcumin extracts and the right ingredients to ensure you get the best results. The ingredients contained in the supplement include:

Curcumalonga Root

Curcumalonga root is the primary source of turmeric. It is rich in curcumin, lipophilic, and polyphenolic compounds that give it the yellow pigment. Apart from its use as a food spice, the ingredient has several health benefits. One can consume it orally through foods or supplements.

Some scientifically proven benefits of curcumalonga root include:

● It improves skin condition

● It helps fight inflammation

Curcumin I

Curcumin I is the most popular form of curcumin. Most supplements contain high amounts of curcumin I. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and helps fight oxidative stress. Curcumin I helps fight arthritis symptoms since it inhibits the NFKB protein.

Curcumin II

Curcumin II, the second curcumin version known to fight cancer cells, also contains a few antioxidant properties that help flush out toxins from the blood. It also inhibits the NFKB proteins, thus reducing inflammation.

Curcumin III

Curcumin III is a special compound that provides both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps repair oxidative damage and promotes a healthy healing process. It promotes better skin and facilitates good digestion.

Unlike other curcumin forms, curcumin III inhibits MSK1 protein making it effective in reducing muscle aches and eliminating joint pains.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a powerful ingredient extracted from japonica pagoda. Quercetin plays a major role in improving curcumin effects. It is also a powerful anti-inflammatory agent, helps regulate blood pressure, and prevents neurological problems.

Other ingredients include:

● Silicon dioxide

● Rice hull powder

● Hypromellose

What are the Benefits of Taking Curcumitol-Q?

● It protects the heart allowing it to function effectively

● It reduces cholesterol amounts in the body

● It boosts memory, focus, and concentration

● It supports a healthy central nervous system, thus improving communication between the brain and nerves to help relieve pain

● It helps reduce age-related memory loss

● It enhances bone health and cartilage health

● It promotes healthy metabolism

● It inhibits MSK1 and NFKB proteins that are responsible for inflammation and pain

● It promotes a good gut health

● It prevents the growth of cancer cells

● It helps fight inflammation naturally without any adverse effects

How to Use Curcumitol-Q

Each bottle of the supplement contains 60 capsules. The recommended dosage is two capsules daily with a glass of water. Users should not exceed the recommended amount to avoid any adverse effects. One does not need a medical prescription. However, people with underlying medical conditions should seek medical clearance before using the supplement.

Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and persons below 18 should not use the supplements.

Curcumitol-Q Availability and Pricing

Developing the supplement requires a lot of research and concentration, which makes it more valuable. However, Advanced Bionutritionals believe in improving people’s health rather than making profits. Therefore, they offer great discounts on every purchase.

One needs to purchase the supplement from the official website to enjoy the discounts. One bottle costs $69.95. However, purchasing more bottles enables you to enjoy greater discounts.

● Three bottles cost $63.62 each

● Six bottles cost $58.33 each

In addition to the discounts, the supplement comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Unsatisfied users can claim a full refund within 90 days.

Curcumitol-Q Final Verdict

Pain and inflammation can reduce one’s quality of life. Pain interferes and makes it difficult to perform daily activities, such as exercising. Most people resort to anti-inflammatory drugs to help fight inflammation and pain. However, these drugs do not fight the root cause of inflammation. Excessive use of drugs can also affect one’s health.

Studies show that turmeric can help fight pain and inflammation. Although it is a food spice, turmeric contains a compound known as curcumin, which is responsible for all the benefits. However, Curcumitol-Q contains high amounts of curcumin I, II, and III, which makes it more effective than other supplements.

The supplement is safe and contains curcumin in its purest form. According to the official website, users do not experience any adverse effects. However, it is important to seek medical clearance in case of any underlying problems.

Each capsule contains the recommended amount of ingredients that provide you with maximum benefits. The benefits of the supplement are visible within the first few weeks. However, one needs to take the supplement for at least three months to reap the maximum benefits.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.