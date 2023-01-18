Decentraland, The Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin - Three Highly Promising Cryptos To Consider Ahead Of The New Year

Reports within the cryptocurrency industry suggest that there could be a brief bull run at the start of the new year, and this could provide the perfect opportunity for crypto investors to make massive profits and begin the year with a bang. This year has not been the best for the cryptocurrency industry and its members, particularly the ones who rely on daily crypto activities, such as trading and investing, for their livelihood. The upcoming bull market could be the perfect avenue to remedy the mistakes of the past year and generate massive profits. This piece outlines the best practices to ensure maximum success in the current climate. See more below.

With the bear market in full swing, long-term cryptocurrency investing is the ideal crypto strategy to employ, as it protects crypto assets against the extreme reality of the bear market and promises massive returns in the process. This piece suggests three cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the current climate. Here’s why you should invest in Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Decentraland (MANA) Notable Gaming Endeavours

Decentraland (MANA) is a notable gaming and virtual reality platform within the cryptocurrency industry that is notable for several reasons, such as providing an ideal environment that attends to the needs of the crypto gaming community. Decentraland (MANA) is part of a new revolution within the gaming industry known as GameFi and is renowned for providing incentives and rewards to players. As a pioneer of the GameFi space, Decentraland (MANA) has become reputable within the cryptocurrency industry for providing services that enable gamers and gaming enthusiasts to create, experience, and monetize content and applications on the blockchain.

Its native cryptocurrency, MANA, is central to all operations within its ecosystem, and provides utility as well as supports the network. MANA stock is listed on top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi.

The Sandbox (SAND) Virtual Reality Made Fun

Its native cryptocurrency, SAND, plays an integral role within its ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, including network governance, user interaction and payment fees. SAND stock is listed on top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Ready To Give Its Followers Its Launch

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry with several impressive features, such as a massive supply and a lack of transaction taxes. The token is already attracting interest within the crypto community ahead of the new year, and many argue that it could be a valuable asset in the ongoing bear market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the next Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Dogecoin (DOGE), according to crypto analysts and is definitely one to look out for.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is in presale and could be an ideal option for long-term cryptocurrency investing in the current climate.

