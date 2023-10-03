Delta 8 Moon Rocks: What Do They Do & How Much Do Moon rocks Cost?

Delta 8 offers a unique experience, that as some of the positives of cannabis, but without the downsides. Smoking Delta 8 Moonrocks are brilliant way to easily get these positive benefits.

Before I get started here, you can check out the best moonrocks on the market here:

We will talk about how moonrocks are made, and what makes the best ones so good, along with what the benefits you can get are.

I’ll also cover exactly how to use them, including talking about the best way to smoke moonrocks so you don’t waste anything.

Plus, I’ll talk to you about legality, and where you can buy high-quality moonrocks and other Delta 8 infused products.

Why Is Delta 8 THC So Beneficial?

There are three main types of THC, Delta 8, 9, and 10. There are others, but it’s mainly D9 THC that’s the one that gets you high, the main THC that you’ll find in cannabis.

Delta 8 THC is far less prevalent, at almost trace levels. That’s why it is mostly artificially constructed from Delta 9 and Delta 10 THC.

It also has to come from legal plants, which means industrially grown hemp plants, and not far more widely illegal cannabis plants.

Delta 8 is beneficial for several key reasons:

Enhances focus on productivity

Can give you a minor high

Lowers nausea

Stimulates appetite

Is analgesic (pain relieving)

Anti-inflammatory

Induces calmness

Not addictive

Enhances your mental clarity

More widely legal

It also removes the downsides to Delta 9 THC, meaning the negative effects of smoking cannabis. So you’ll get all of the positive benefits, and even some minor feelings of happiness and relaxation, without the downsides.

The reason it works this way is because it’s only a partial agonist of the CB1 receptor sites in the endocannabinoid system. This is in contrast to Delta 9, which is a full agonist.

Delta 9 THC is only a full agonist of CB1, whereas Delta 8 is a partial agonist of both the CB1 and CB2 receptor sites.

So you’ll get a wider range of effects and benefits, but not so strongly, and with no chance of the emotionally addictive problems that cannabis can bring.

How A Moon Rock Is Made

There’s nothing massively complex about making a moonrocks, but it’s all about the quality of the ingredients and how it’s constructed, and most people who manufacture them to sell online don’t do it well.

Moonrocks were allegedly created in the 1970s in California, as a way of using the “kief” that gathers at the bottom of your weed container when smoking actual cannabis rather than resin.

It’s rich in THC and other cannabinoids, but often gets wasted because it’s difficult to deal with.

A moonrock is made by getting cannabis oil and coating a flower from the cannabis plant. Then, the kief is stuck all over it. Because it’s stuck on so thickly, it’s dry to the touch, and is then smoked to create a potent high.

Here’s the thing though, you can’t do that legally, which is why Delta 8 moonrocks are a great legal alternative with all the benefits.

The good ones are made from high quality hemp plant flowers that are infused, not just coated, with rich Delta 8 oil (and sometimes also CBD oil).

Then, really concentrated CBG (cannabigerol) kief is coated all over it. CBG is completely legal, but highly concentrated in cannabinoids, and is an agonist of both CB1 and CB2 receptor sites.

Put it all together, and you got the most concentrated mix of legal cannabinoids that can still give you a minor high, and delivers a range of positive benefits as I’ve outlined.

Can I Make My Own Moon Rocks?

You sure can, but as I just said, you need the following to make them viable:

High quality hemp plant flower

Rich CBG kief in quantity

CBD and/or Delta 8 oil

Those things aren’t easily found, and don’t come cheap unless you obtain the volume.

Plus, you have to infuse the oil throughout the flower. Try dipping a flower in CBD oil, it just becomes a mess.

Machinery is used to infuse the flower while retaining its shape, so that it’s fully coated and capable of then holding a lot of kief on its surface area.

Overall, you’re just not going to do that effectively or affordably. It’s much better to just buy high-quality Delta 8 moonrocks online.

Can I Get High Using Delta 8 Moonrocks

Don’t tell anyone else, but yes you can get high using Delta 8 moonrocks. But not as high as using normal cannabis, and not in the same way.

A high-quality moonrock, that’s infused with a lot of D8 and other cannabinoids, will give you an intensely relaxed feeling. You’ll feel deeply chilled out, and yes, a little high.

But it’s not the same as being completely whacked out on weed. You won’t be high like you are with cannabis, but you’ll get some very positive feelings, and you’ll be incredibly focused and able to function even better than normally.

Because they contain a lot more distillates and kief, then you’ll definitely get an effect far stronger because of the synergetic combined effect. Don’t expect a soaring high, but you will get a buzz from it, and you’ll definitely feel good.

How Much Do Moon Rocks Cost?

You should not be looking to save money on buying moonrocks. You’ll only get the real benefits if you invest in the best quality.

Sure, you can get an ounce of moonrocks for about 30 bucks (if you’re in the USA, obviously). But that’s not going to get you much at all in terms of benefits. Cheap moonrocks will also smoke harshly as well. I’m telling you, they will really tear at your throat and chest.

To get the best quality, gain the benefits, and get a smoother experience, you need to be spending $50 or $60 per ounce.

Best Way To Smoke Moonrocks

Let’s cut to the chase now by answering the question around what the best way to Smoke moon rocks actually is.

It’s pretty simple, but what I’m going to tell you will help you avoid the trial and error that can mess up your first few experiences.

The first thing is to get yourself a good quality pipe. It mustn’t be too thin, because then the distillate can gum it up quite quickly.

You can’t really smoke these in a joint either because they’ll struggle to stay lit; a pipe is definitely the way to go.

Neither can you really put them in a vaporizer either. Again, they can be gummed up by the sticky distillate.

So good old-fashioned pipes are the way to go here. It’s simple, and you’ll never have any problems. You’ll only need one or two moonrocks to have a great experience.

Also, make sure you are using a lighter with a nice soft flame. One of those new burner types is going to heat things up too quickly, and you won’t get a good experience as it can be really harsh. When you actually smoke the moonrocks, inhale slowly. Then, wait a few seconds and exhale slowly as well.

Just be prepared for some harshness the first few times. It can make you cough a bit, and is quite vicious on the chest, but you’ll get used to it.

Overall then, this is pretty simple to do, and you’ll probably have used this setup for cannabis at some stage anyway. But it will give you the best experience and you’ll get the benefits of Delta 8 into your body in seconds.

Is Delta 8 Legal? Does it show up on a drug test?

There are some grey areas around Delta 8 legality. Let me spell them out now so you don’t get caught out.

There is no federal law in the USA that bans Delta 8. Only cannabis has federal laws against it.

State laws also vary wildly. In some states as you know, cannabis is now legal. But that’s not in all states, and it’s the same with individual cannabinoids. As long as what you are buying contains less than 0.3% (Delta 9) THC by dry weight basis, then it is legal under a law from 2018 called the Farm Bill.

The problem comes with how Delta 8 is created. It’s often converted from Delta 9 and CBD, because Delta 8 is so scarce in the hemp and cannabis plants.

Some states make it illegal to create or sell derivatives of THC cannabis. So even though the Delta 8 is completely legal, because it was converted from Delta 9 THC, or came from illegal cannabis plants initially, then it is also illegal.

But as long as you have got it from a company who get all the ingredients only from legal hemp plants, and no more than 0.3% Delta 9 is converted or used in the process, and the end result also contains no more than that, then it is completely legal, even though it can give you a minor high.

As for drug testing, Delta 8 is not specifically looked for because it is not a compound that can get you very high, and it is not on its own illegal.

However, because of its structural similarity to Delta 9 THC, it can create a false positive drug test result.

If you fail though, you can appeal and tell them that you are using Delta 8, and you could even just declare it before the drug test so they are aware. The problem comes with them thinking that you could be disguising cannabis use.

But if you fail, you can appeal and they will then do a full analysis on the sample which will be able to differentiate between the two structures.

Best Place To Buy Delta 8 Moon rocks

For me, there’s only one place to buy moon rocks from, and that’s direct from Delta 8 Pro. The quality of these is exceptional. They are triple layered, fully infused moonrocks.

What you’re getting is a hemp flower that is infused with rich Delta 8 THC distillate. No solvents or fillers are used.

It’s then fully coated in high-grade CBG kief. This isn’t the sort that you can get anywhere, this is really sweet and full of cannabinoids.

You’ll get an incredible cannabis taste, along with some of the most intense effects you can find from Delta 8 products. They are fully legally compliant, and you won’t find anything with a higher Delta 8 content available for the money.

In terms of price, a full ounce of these high-grade moonrocks will cost you just $59.99, enough for several great experiences.

You should also check out the moonrocks inspired caviar cone that Delta 8 Pro sell alongside moonrocks.

It made exactly the same way, but is specially designed to be smoked like a joint, and is shaped like one as well. It contains 600 mg of Delta 8, and is the great way to instantly enjoy moonrocks without any paraphernalia.

Looking For Other Delta 8 Infused Options?

Delta 8 Pro make the best moon rocks bar none. If you want to try them, they are definitely the company to buy from.

They also do a range of other infused products though, so make sure you check them out when you are looking at the moonrocks.

If you’re looking for the absolutely largest and most insane range of infused Delta 8, 9, 10, and 11 products though, then BinoidCBD are another place to look.

They sell everything from infused ice cream cones, through to fully baked cookies, along with cookie dough edibles, disposables, cartridges, syrups, combo products, and almost anything else you can think of that you can infused with Delta 8, 9, 10, and 11.

Interestingly, the only thing they don’t sell is moonrocks. But that is a more specialized process that you have to do yourself, and BinoidCBD seem to just buy in the best branded products to sell instead.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Delta 8 Moon Rocks shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.