Determined to make a difference in people's lives, Varun Attri rises high in the salon industry.

His philanthropic work, including charity and free cuts as a hairstylist-professional, has won hearts.

The more we speak about how driven individuals and professionals have emerged as winners in their niches and the journeys they have trodden on for reaching to the top, the more we feel the need to talk about them, for their journeys and the choices they made have gone ahead in inspiring more people around the world. Sometimes, it is essential to keep reading and knowing more about such individuals, who exude the power and potential to motivate and fill minds and hearts with immense courage for others to believe in their dreams and develop the vision to fulfil the same. Varun Attri did the same in the salon industry, which helped him become a popular name and an absolute genius as a hairstylist-professional.

However, today, Varun Attri has made many more headlines because he has gone beyond fulfilling his aspirations and now has been giving it his all to spread the good in others with his humanitarian and selfless acts. Having joined hands with NGOs, Varun Attri, the New Delhi guy, has been genuinely giving back to society by doing charities and also providing free cuts to people. The passionate being who owns his brand "VA Products" and his salon "Varun Attri unisex Salon" have seen an extensive list of clientele, including several big names and Indian celebrities (over 100) that trust him for his salon services in hair, beauty, makeup, and nails. He has even styled models and given the best hairstyles to all his clients, who feel compelled to come back to him for more such incredible services.

Talking about how different his salon and services are, Varun Attri says that he and his team does varieties of colours as per what the client requires. In fact, 90% of his clients say that the colour cut appears great at home too after wash. Varun Attri has even shown his excellence as a mentor in the industry, working with the aim to make other aspiring talents skilled. He teaches people from lower-income groups and increases their knowledge to turn them into confident individuals.

