Digital Creator Karmjeet Jangra receives Star Icon Award

Digital creator Karmjeet Jangra is very much liked on social media for his unique style. Recently he was honored by the Star Icon Award held in Chandigarh. Let us tell you that this award was given to the youth who are doing good work on social media.

Karmjeet Jangra told in a conversation with the media that since childhood, he was fond of mobile, since he came to know about social media, he became active here. He currently has a lot of followers on YouTube and Instagram. He has a social media community named Fantasy cricket line where he makes live updates and meanings about cricket.

During the Star Icon Award held in Chandigarh, many youths from all over India were honored. Here along with social media, youth who performed well in the fields of social work and education were honored.

Karmjeet Jangra told that this ceremony by Star Icon Award was very exciting for him. He is very happy to have received this award. Such award programs instill enthusiasm in the youth and give them the power to pursue their work in a positive way with even more energy.