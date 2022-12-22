 Does Big Eyes Coin Have The Capacity To Compete With Monero And Tezos? : The Tribune India

Does Big Eyes Coin Have The Capacity To Compete With Monero And Tezos?

Does Big Eyes Coin Have The Capacity To Compete With Monero And Tezos?


Given the rapid ascent of decentralized finance, the cryptocurrency market has witnessed a surge in platforms focused on the solution. As it stands, there are innumerable cryptocurrencies centered on DeFi. The landscape is quite competitive, which begs the question: what does an emerging token have to do to stand out?

 

The makers of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have answered that question.

Monero – Guaranteed Privacy And Anonymity For Users

Launched in 2014, Monero was created to serve a single, simple aim: to establish a platform that enables users to perform transactions privately and anonymously. Most cryptocurrency users assume that legacy platforms like Bitcoin obscure a user's identity. Unfortunately, that is a misconception; processed payments may be traced back to their source, defeating the purpose.

 

Monero, and its native token XMR, were created as a course correction measure. If you hold XMR tokens, your details are concealed through the latest cryptographic measures.

 

Of course, maintaining user privacy and system integrity is of paramount importance to the makers of Monero; they also prioritize user-friendliness and platform efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a novice cryptocurrency user, Monero safeguards your information.

Users can make expedited payments in a cost-effective and streamlined manner.

 

Monero was the collective effort of seven developers. The identity of five of the project's co-creators has chosen to remain anonymous, fueling rumors that Satoshi Nakamoto may be involved in some capacity. However, such statements have never been substantiated by those involved with Monero.

 

XMR began in earnest when Bytecoin, a privacy-oriented decentralized cryptocurrency, was released in 2012. In 2014, a random member of the Bitcointalk forum, operating under the username "thankfulfortoday," forked BCN's codebase, giving rise to Monero.

Tezos – A Smart Contract Platform With Unparalleled Potential

 

 

Tezos is a blockchain platform focused on smart contracts, comparable to how Ethereum works. However, a notable distinction between the two is that Tezos boasts an advanced infrastructure that is upgradeable. Tezos is not prone to a hard fork, an issue for first-wave platforms like Ethereum. Even Bitcoin, the original token, has attracted negative publicity because it is limited to hard forks.

 

Tezos' native token is XTZ; if you possess the token, you are eligible for user governance. Governance measures mean users can cast their votes and determine the outcome of software changes suggested by developers. If a platform exercises governance, no decision is final until the community approves it.

 

According to its creators, Tezos will endure. The project is built for a marathon and not a sprint. Tezos is helmed by Arthur Breitman, who wrote its whitepaper. Breitman used the pen name L. M. Goodman as a tribute to Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. In addition, Breitman argued that lack of governance was a major obstacle for Bitcoin, which is why he insisted on implementing it on Tezos.

Big Eyes Coin  – The DeFi Platform You’ve Been Waiting For

BIG is a community token with a twist. The project focuses on moving wealth into the decentralized finance ecosystem, but there's more to it. Big Eyes Coin will use a portion of each transaction for a charitable endeavor since the makers are focused on the welfare of the world's oceans. In addition, they aim to deliver a blockchain system that expands by utilizing non-fungible tokens.

 

Buying Big Eyes Coin is a straightforward exercise. All you need is the MetaMask app. Users can purchase BIG tokens with ETH or with their bank cards.

 

Use the code for a BIG bonus: Ocean155

 

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

 

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

