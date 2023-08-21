Does Quick Fix Work: Are Quick Fix Plus Synthetic Urine Reviews Correct?

Quick Fix has been around for more than 20 years. Does Quick Fix work? I’m going to tell you everything you need to know in this detailed Quick Fix plus synthetic urine review.

But it’s more than just a review of Quick Fix and its big brother Quick Fix Plus.

I’m going to tell you everything you need to know to use fake urine to pass a drug test. How complex it has to be, the big reason why people fail drug tests using fake urine, and how to prepare and submit a fake sample.

I’ll also be comparing Quick Fix to other brands on the market, including these two top products:

So, you’re going to learn everything you need to know not only about Quick Luck, but other fake urine brands, and I’ll even be covering the Quick Fix Pro belt kit in a review of that as well.

Can Fake Urine Pass A Drug Test?

Let’s answer the big question first, because there is absolutely no point in trying to pass a drug test with fake pee if it won’t work.

The answer is yes. You can still pass a drug test using fake urine, but only if a few boxes are ticked:

You submit it within the correct temperature range The fake urine is complex enough to pass the validity checks That it can fool any human observation You only use it for an unsupervised drug test

You don’t actually need to have a formula that’s that complex to pass even a modern drug test. But it does have to have enough about it to fool the validity checks and observations that drug labs do.

Here’s the absolute bare minimum characteristics that fake urine needs to pass:

Must at least look like urine

Must contain the right proportion of creatinine

Has to contain the right amount of urea and uric acid

Should contain other common chemicals found in urine

Must be balanced within the correct pH and specific gravity range

Has to be submitted within the correct temperature range (between 90°F and 100°F)

Now that doesn’t sound like a bar that’s too high for most products to clear, but unfortunately it is.

There are several reasons for that, but let’s tackle Quick Fix head on right now in terms of its core complexity.

Is Quick Fix Synthetic Urine Complex?

You won’t pass that drug test unless the fake sample gets past the validity checks that are done.

Quick Fix synthetic urine is not a complex synthetic urine. It’s got a very basic formula and set of characteristics:

Quick Fix looks somewhat like real human urine

It’s within the correct specific gravity and pH ranges

Quick Fix contains creatinine

It contains the right amounts of urea and uric acid

So as you can see, it’s a very basic formula overall. If they look for anything other than creatinine, urea, or uric acid, in the validity checks (which it’s evident some companies do) then they ain’t gonna find anything.

When you submit your sample, it goes through the following levels of scrutiny, all of which can be a problem for Quick Fix:

Within two minutes of handing the sample over there will be a temperature check. Because of the variability of the heatpad, you could fail this. The validity checks will look at common footprints and issues with the sample. They will look to see if it’s adulterated, they will look to see it’s got the traits of a fake sample. Quick Fix isn’t really complex enough if they do anything other than a very basic check. If anyone does get suspicious, then Quick Fix urine won’t pass that scrutiny. It doesn’t look, froth, or smell like urine. Anyone, especially a trained person, would spot that in moments. There have been numerous videos and blog articles posted online from people who did, or do, work for big drug testing labs, who say that they can spot urine like Quick Fix because it’s simply doesn’t look like the real thing.

What About Passing Human Scrutiny?

One of the big problems is that it doesn’t even really look like human urine. If you hold it up to the light, it doesn’t really look like urine, it’s got a slight green hint to it.

That’s just not me saying it either. I remember reading a piece online a few years back where someone who used to work for LabCorp recalled how they knew to hold samples up to the light to catch Quick Fix samples.

Worse than that, it doesn’t froth like urine (meaning it doesn’t contain albumin). Neither does it smell like urine, which would be the ultimate quick test of anyone who was suspicious.

Again, anecdotal stories from lab technicians online over the years have clearly stated that the quickest way to rule out a fake sample is to shake it, hold up the light, and if really in doubt, give it a sniff.

So Quick Fix is going to fail any level of human scrutiny, even the most cursory.

Now, that might not be a problem in the digital testing age where companies like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are now moving to completely digitalized eCup testing systems that have very minimal human intervention.

But if you want to pass a drug test, don’t you want a real guarantee of safety, rather than a big gamble?

Does Quick Fix Urine Contain Biocide?

Telling you about preservatives may not seem that exciting, but it’s crucial to understanding the difference between safe and unsafe synthetic urine.

About five years ago a lot of fake urine brands starts to fail heavily. Some brands didn’t, but other products definitely work.

It became obvious that something common was being spotted in all of them. Despite the drug labs saying they only tested for certain substances during validity checks, they evidently were starting to check for something else.

The suspicion fell on biocide preservatives. These were used in several of the big (already awful) synthetic urine brands.

However, Quick Fix synthetic urine definitely does not use biocide preservatives. The company who makes it, Spectrum Labs, have stated that, and the slow increase in reports of Quick Fix being caught is more down to its overall poor composition rather than a footprint.

This Is The Biggest Reason Why People Fail Drug Tests

The biggest reason people fail drug tests when using fake urine isn’t actually due to the composition at all, in terms of things they can affect themselves beyond choosing the product.

The biggest reason people fail is simply because they submit it outside the temperature range that human urine exits the body at. This is a surprisingly narrow temperature band, of around 96°F through to 100°F.

Within two minutes of doing the sample, it has to be tested for temperature, to allow for that maximum two minutes of cooling, and any sample between 90°F and 100°F is legal. But a 10° temperature variance is not huge, and expecting the poor quality heatpads that come with most fake urine products to achieve that steady level of heat output is ridiculous.

The heatpad that comes with Quick Fix is good. It’s one of the better ones; it’s slimmer and it does emit a very steady heat (I’ve tested this over two hours with a standard mercury thermometer).

But the problem is it can fail. In my testing, it was steady but running slightly hot.

Not every heat pad is going to work all the time. All it needs is a slight variance in the temperature, changing environmental conditions, or for the heatpad to kick out its heat too quickly, and you’re going to turn up for your drug test with a sample that’s not viable.

Heatpads are an issue, which is why I only use fake urine now that doesn’t use them at all.

Full Quick Fix Plus Instructions

It’s not difficult to use Quick Fix to submit during the drug test, but you do have to work around the fact that it has a heatpad, and that could fail.

These are the instructions you need to follow to stand any chance of submitting a valid sample of Quick Fix:

Activate the heatpad just before you complete step two. This will ensure that it’s warm. Otherwise, you will lose some heat before the heatpad warms up and takes up the slack. Open the top of the Quick Fix bottle and put in the microwave. Microwave it on full power for 30 seconds. Shake the bottle and watch the temperature strip carefully. The temperature strip only works at between 90°F and 100°F. If it’s still not showing a reading, and you are sure it’s not over 100°F, then microwave it for another 15 seconds. Repeat this until you get a reading on the temperature strip. Strap the heatpad to the sample using some sticky tape. This will keep it secure and maximize the contact. Because it’s going to be an unsupervised drug test, you won’t be searched or observed. They can’t touch you intimately, so the simplest way to smuggle the sample in is to tuck it into your underwear and then disguise the slight bulge with baggy jogging bottoms. Don’t go over the top here, just wear baggy trousers and try to look normal elsewhere. One thing I would recommend is as a decoy, take a bag and coat, so that they are distracted by those and ask you to take them off, which removes the focus from you walking in just wearing clothes. Just before you enter the building to submit your sample, check the temperature strip. If the sample is cool because of environmental conditions, or the heatpad has failed, then you’ll need to warm up. My recommendation is a flask of hot water to do this successfully.

Quick Fix Pro Belt Kit Review

If you’re facing a drug test, you may be tempted by a belt kit. It stands to reason that it would be safer to smuggle in on a belt around your waist, and to submit the sample in the natural standing or sitting position using the tap dispenser.

There are two problems with belts:

For an unsupervised test you don’t need one. You won’t be observed. Therefore, they just add another layer of complication to submitting the sample. Just pull the bottle out of your underwear and pour into the sample cup. Why mess around with taps and tubes?

With any level of supervision, nobody is going to be fooled by you pulling out a tube with the tap on the end. Even if only indirectly observing, it’s going to look weird, whether you are male, or even worse a female fiddling around between her legs trying to turn the tap on and off. It’s just ludicrous.

For $50, the Quick Fix Pro Belt is slim, and has a slim heatpad. You’ll get four fluid ounces of urine, so one more fluid ounce then Quick Fix plus.

But the whole thing is pointless. If you know you can submit fake urine because it’s an unsupervised test, then you do not need to spend extra time, and raise your risk levels, by using an incognito belt.

If you are facing a supervised drug test on any level, then use high-quality detox pills like Toxin Rid for a few days, and then use Rescue Cleanse detox drink to push out more toxins and can be achieved naturally, to create a gap in the toxin flow for a few hours so you can submit a clean sample.

The detox drink and detox pill combo is not as effective as a high-quality fake sample, because there is a chance of stray drug toxins that been through in your sample; but for a supervised test, it’s far better than messing around with incognito belts.

How Often Will Quick Fix 6.3 Fail?

It’s impossible to tell you what is Quick Fix 6.3 fail rates will be. However, they are definitely high, and you have now been told all of the facts about this basic brand of urine:

It’s not complex. Any additional validity checks and Quick Fix fails. It doesn’t really act like urine physically. It doesn’t look, froth, or smell like it.

The heatpad can fail. Probably, around 20% of the time it won’t keep the temperature within the correct range.

Synthetic Urine Reviews Conclusion: Does Quick Fix Work?

Overall then, although Quick Fix urine is cheap at $39, and the plus version still very affordable at $40, the conclusion of my Quick Fix synthetic urine review has to be that it doesn’t matter how much it costs, what matters is if it works.

You’re really gambling on success. For the sake of spending an extra $50 or so, rather than grabbing Quick Fix near you, local smoke shop at an inflated price, or ordering online, is simply not worth the time or risk.

What worked a decade ago simply won’t work now with modern drug testing standards. Will Quick Fix fail you? The answer, unfortunately, is that yes there is a high chance that will.

There are far better options out there now, more modern synthetic urine brands that will fool all levels of scrutiny, and that don’t rely on heatpads. So, why bother with anything less?

Quick Fix Reviews From Real Users

It’s not just me saying this. Although you’ll see an overall positive in terms of Quick Fix user reviews assessments (overall star ratings, percentages, and positive volumes of reviews) on various websites, you will know if you look in detail the most of those in the past couple of years are blatantly fake, or negative.

Quick Fix is outdated, outclassed, and simply not up to the task of beating a modern drug test.

Just as an example, I plucked a single user review from six months ago out of a forum, to show you what I mean:

“Quick fix failed me badly. New job and sale the interview but weed smoker, worried about the drug test. Quick fix recommended by a bud who claimed they passed several years ago. Things must have changed because it failed badly for me. Made sure it was correctly temperature rated when I poured in to the cup, but came back the next day as an invalid sample. Didn’t get the job and wish to pass on this message to not waste your time with it”

Quick Fix Vs Sub Solution Powdered Urine Kit

Sub Solution was the premium brand of fake urine for more than five years, far surpassing Quick Fix in terms of its characteristics:

Looks, froths, even smells like urine

Perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity

Contains right amount of creatinine

Contains 14 common compounds found in urine

Uses heat activator powder rather than a heatpad

The only downside to Sub Solution against Quick Fix is that Sub Solution is a powder that you have to hydrate. You’ll have to use filtered water as well, because you don’t want to tap water as it contains things not found in urine.

But other than that small hurdle, Sub Solution is better on every level. Sure, it’s more expensive $85, but you get what you pay for.

The real key thing here is the heat source. No rubbish heatpad to deal with, Sub Solution uses heat activator powder instead.

You tap in about one quarter of the heat activator powder supplied, and shake gently until it dissolves. This agitation raises the temperature.

Tap in a little more until you get a reading on the temperature strip. It’s undetectable, and means you can do this literally just before you go into the building to submit your sample.

Quick Fix Vs Quick Luck

If Sub Solution against Quick Fix is men against boys, then Quick Luck against Quick Fix is like a superhero against boys.

Quick Luck is also made by Clear Choice, the same company who make Sub Solution. It’s basically an upgraded version of it.

Quick Luck is slightly more complex in formula, so it will pass validity checks even more easily.

It also hydrated. It’s premixed so you don’t have to worry about that either. That makes it perfect for on the spot drug testing.

You’ll also get heat activator powder. This means you can get a viable sample in two minutes, so it’s suitable for using without messing around, and suitable for using with very short notice.

Quick Luck is the most expensive product on the market at $100, but you get exactly what you pay for, the most advanced formula, the best heat maintenance method, and your best chance of passing a modern drug test.

Quick Fix Vs Budget Synthetic Urine Brands

Quick Fix is no better than any of the budget brands out there right now, and I would recommend you stay away from all of these:

Magnum

U Pass

Urine Luck

Synthetix5

Monkey Whizz

X Stream

None of them really look like urine, all of them have basic formulas, and they rely on patchy quality heat pads.

Using these against modern, digitalized, drug testing, is like taking a water pistol into a war zone.

Where To Buy Sub Solution & Quick Luck

If you want to pass a drug test using fake pee then there really are only two choices, and that Sub Solution or Quick Luck.

The only downside to Sub Solution is it’s a powder that you have to hydrate using filtered water. That makes it unsuitable for short notice drug testing.

But if that’s not an issue for you, then $85 is a steal to get your hands on such high complexity, that will fool observational checking, and that uses heat activator powder.

If you want the ultimate, then for $100, Quick Luck is it.

Premixed, and with the heat activator powder, it’s suitable for on the spot drug testing. With just five minutes notice, out of sight, you can prepare a viable sample that will pass all levels of modern standard scrutiny.

So, I would advise you not to look at Quick Fix plus at all, and to stay away from budget brands generally.

They don’t have the complexity, and compared to Sub Solution and Quick Luck, they really are not worth paying for at all, even in an emergency.

