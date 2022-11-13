DOGELIENS, STEPN, and HEDERA Can Make You A Top Gainer in the Coin Market

Many crypto assets performed well in the previous bull market. The last trading year was a happy one in the crypto market, as most portfolios increased in value, with the majority reaching a new all-time high. The top gainers during this good run were crypto investors with high-performing crypto assets in their portfolios. A deja vu is on hand in the coming months, as analysts believe the coming year will bring succor to the current bear market woes.

This means that having crypto assets with a high possibility of performing well in your portfolio can make you part of the top gainers in the market. The new meme coin, Dogeliens (DOGET), is one of the cryptocurrencies believed to have high-profit potential. The dog-theme token is expected to have a great post-launch surge, making it a potential top performer alongside StepN (GMT) and Hedera (HBAR).

StepN (GMT)

StepN modifies the popular play-to-earn (P2E) model to fit its fitness utility. The Solana-based lifestyle app rewards users for exercising (Jogging, running, walking) in a unique move-to-earn (M2E) mechanism, leveraging NFTs. Users purchase the Unique StepN NFT in the form of digital sneakers and perform various exercises and outdoor activities using the NFTs to earn rewards.

The crypto project aims to help individuals live healthily and stay fit while rewarding them for their efforts. Users earn GST (Green Satoshi token) when they carry out fitness activities. StepN has different sneakers NFTs, each of which brings rewards at varying rates. The crypto project also contributes positively to carbon neutrality by buying carbon removal credits on Solana.

StepN (GMT) has gained increased adoption over the past few months, peaking at a new all-time high of $4+ in April 2022 from a $0.1 all-time low two months before. It's one of the few crypto assets that made profits for investors in Q1 of 2022. The crypto asset's less than $1 current price looks like a good entry point to enjoy high yield months from now.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera is a fast, carbon-negative, enterprise-grade blockchain. The platform offers a wide range of services, including tokenization, file storage, smart contract execution, and other transactions. Hedera leverages Hashgraph consensus (a proof-of-stake mechanism) to ensure optimum security powered by its native token, HBAR.

Hedera offers users near-instant finality, high throughput, low bandwidth usage, reduced transaction fees, and optimum speed. These features have placed it above the competition, making it one of the most adopted for building dApps, decentralized protocols, and creating fungible and non-fungible tokens.

HBAR is low-priced. It has suffered about a 90% price dump since the start of the bear market rally. However, the crypto asset could make a recovery run beyond its $0.5 all-time high. It's one of those crypto assets that can reward you abundantly in the long run if you take a risk on it now.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens is fast gaining prominence in the market, and this has caught the attention of top market players. It has the buzz and appeal peculiar to meme coins but comes with more features and utility that are missing in conventional meme coins. Dogeliens (DOGET) will be another token in the Doge ecosystem. However, its application would be on the metaverse, where it helps users earn and grow in knowledge.

The meme coin will provide learning opportunities by allowing users to participate in play-to-earn games on its virtual space, leveraging NFTs. Users will need the DOGET token to mint NFTs. The token will also confer voting rights on holders, while you can also stake it for rewards. Earning with Dogeliens NFTs can be by participating in the P2E game or exploring the virtual space and picking up digital items that can be sold at the marketplace.

Dogeliens ecosystem will feature the University of Barkington and Dogeliens academy. They will provide educational resources and help spread knowledge about Blockchain, DeFi, Metaverse, etc. The new meme coin can become a top project within a short while. It is currently at its first presale stage, and you should join now with hopes of being a top gainer when it blows.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.