 DOGELIENS, STEPN, and HEDERA Can Make You A Top Gainer in the Coin Market : The Tribune India

DOGELIENS, STEPN, and HEDERA Can Make You A Top Gainer in the Coin Market

DOGELIENS, STEPN, and HEDERA Can Make You A Top Gainer in the Coin Market


Many crypto assets performed well in the previous bull market. The last trading year was a happy one in the crypto market, as most portfolios increased in value, with the majority reaching a new all-time high. The top gainers during this good run were crypto investors with high-performing crypto assets in their portfolios. A deja vu is on hand in the coming months, as analysts believe the coming year will bring succor to the current bear market woes.

This means that having crypto assets with a high possibility of performing well in your portfolio can make you part of the top gainers in the market. The new meme coin, Dogeliens (DOGET), is one of the cryptocurrencies believed to have high-profit potential. The dog-theme token is expected to have a great post-launch surge, making it a potential top performer alongside StepN (GMT) and Hedera (HBAR).

 

StepN (GMT) 

StepN modifies the popular play-to-earn (P2E) model to fit its fitness utility. The Solana-based lifestyle app rewards users for exercising (Jogging, running, walking) in a unique move-to-earn (M2E) mechanism, leveraging NFTs. Users purchase the Unique StepN NFT in the form of digital sneakers and perform various exercises and outdoor activities using the NFTs to earn rewards.

 

The crypto project aims to help individuals live healthily and stay fit while rewarding them for their efforts. Users earn GST (Green Satoshi token) when they carry out fitness activities. StepN has different sneakers NFTs, each of which brings rewards at varying rates. The crypto project also contributes positively to carbon neutrality by buying carbon removal credits on Solana.

 

StepN (GMT) has gained increased adoption over the past few months, peaking at a new all-time high of $4+ in April 2022 from a $0.1 all-time low two months before. It's one of the few crypto assets that made profits for investors in Q1 of 2022. The crypto asset's less than $1 current price looks like a good entry point to enjoy high yield months from now.

 

Hedera (HBAR)

 

Hedera is a fast, carbon-negative, enterprise-grade blockchain. The platform offers a wide range of services, including tokenization, file storage, smart contract execution, and other transactions. Hedera leverages Hashgraph consensus (a proof-of-stake mechanism) to ensure optimum security powered by its native token, HBAR.

 

 

Hedera offers users near-instant finality, high throughput, low bandwidth usage, reduced transaction fees, and optimum speed. These features have placed it above the competition, making it one of the most adopted for building dApps, decentralized protocols, and creating fungible and non-fungible tokens.

 

HBAR is low-priced. It has suffered about a 90% price dump since the start of the bear market rally. However, the crypto asset could make a recovery run beyond its $0.5 all-time high. It's one of those crypto assets that can reward you abundantly in the long run if you take a risk on it now.

 

Dogeliens (DOGET)

 

Dogeliens is fast gaining prominence in the market, and this has caught the attention of top market players. It has the buzz and appeal peculiar to meme coins but comes with more features and utility that are missing in conventional meme coins. Dogeliens (DOGET) will be another token in the Doge ecosystem. However, its application would be on the metaverse, where it helps users earn and grow in knowledge.

 

 

The meme coin will provide learning opportunities by allowing users to participate in play-to-earn games on its virtual space, leveraging NFTs. Users will need the DOGET token to mint NFTs. The token will also confer voting rights on holders, while you can also stake it for rewards. Earning with Dogeliens NFTs can be by participating in the P2E game or exploring the virtual space and picking up digital items that can be sold at the marketplace.

 

Dogeliens ecosystem will feature the University of Barkington and Dogeliens academy. They will provide educational resources and help spread knowledge about Blockchain, DeFi, Metaverse, etc. The new meme coin can become a top project within a short while. It is currently at its first presale stage, and you should join now with hopes of being a top gainer when it blows.

 

Dogeliens

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

3
Nation

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

4
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

5
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

6
World

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

7
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

8
Punjab

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

9
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster’s name crops up

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

Seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) anchors the ch...

Assembly polls: Record 75.6 per cent turnout in Himachal, may go up

Assembly polls: Record 75.6 per cent turnout in Himachal, may go up

Chief Electoral Officer says postal ballots are yet to be re...

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

Also orders a review of arm licences within the next three m...

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said authorities are contin...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Ropar illegal mining: Six members of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee booked for ‘extortion’ from stone crusher owners

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

DU's 3rd cut-off for UG courses to be released today

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Strike by employees of PRTC, Punjab Roadways leaves passengers stranded in Punjab, Chandigarh

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries