Dr. Ahmed Haque is honored with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Award

Dr. Ahmed Haque is honored with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Award

Dr. Ahmed Haque, was felicitated with the renowned Rajiv Gandhi Award at a spectacular ceremony held in New Delhi on May 21, 2022, by the senior Congress leader Mr. Jagdish Sharma in the presence of the distinguished chief guests - Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Shri. Ajay Maken, Ms. Shakuntala Rawat, Ms. Alka Lamba, H.E Hidayat Abdul Hamid, and H.E Amizal Fadzli Rajaliand many others.

Dr. Ahmed Haque is an award-winning Mumbai-based philanthropist, human rights activist, outspoken advocate for the rights of minorities, and well-known social worker who works to improve the lives of minority youth and people. Dr. Ahmed is a visionary leader with a strong sense of dedication and purpose who believes in synergy. He is a young Indian leader and a top social worker. As a peace leader, he has concentrated on using non-formal education and Human Rights Education to combat and prevent hate speech, radicalization, and violent extremism. Advocacy for main culturalization and racism, as well as promoting democracy, human rights promotion, and good governance, is one of his key areas of endeavour.

 

The lack of rule of law, a shaky justice system rife with corruption, and an uncertain future in terms of professional development and life expectations, according to Dr. Ahmed Haque, pose a severe threat to the country's peace. Dr. Ahmed Haque, a successful political analyst, is passionate about political progress and achieving political change for the welfare of society.

 

Dr. Ahmed Haque is the present General Secretary of the World Peace Harmony Organization, and one of the key reasons for his extraordinary recognition is his significant contributions to global peace. On the concepts of vision, impact, and change, he sees himself as a peace-building leader and an advocate for peace, sympathy with civil society, and a leader for change. Several national and international organizations have acknowledged and praised his efforts for world peace, human rights, and the advancement of minorities, as well as the battle against drug misuse, domestic violence, and terrorism.

 

Dr. Ahmed Haque, 35, was born in Maharashtra, India, to father Mr. Shamshul Haque and mother Mrs. Ahmedi Haque, and grew up in a peaceful environment. He attended Mumbai's O.L.H.S school and later earned a B.com degree and a postgraduate degree in Human Rights from Mumbai University. He holds an MBA in Export Management from the prestigious IIBMS and has completed an advanced certificate programme in international relations theory and politics at the master's level.

 

Currently, Dr. Ahmed Haque is working hard to put his plan into action, which includes bringing high-tech medical vans and world-class eLearning facilities to provide improved health and education services, particularly to rural residents.

 

Dr. Ahmed Haque was always inclined towards entrepreneurship and aspired to start something of his own. He started from scratch after earning an MBA in export management and with humility, it was his nature that helped him attract the right talent of entrepreneurship in his direction as a merchant exporter and established SH International Group with limited participation of employees which deals with the export of various products like spices, carpets, clothing, and marble in the Middle Eastern and South African regions. He along with every team member is aligned with his vision of the company and is equally passionate about it.

 

Dr. Ahmed has had a lifelong affinity for travel and has turned it into a passion. He believes that visiting new places and meeting new people provides an awareness of diverse cultures, as well as a personal sense of accomplishment.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

2
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

3
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

4
Punjab

To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

5
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

6
Haryana

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

7
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

8
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

9
Nation

Protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown in parts of J-K

10
Nation

Prophet remark row: Muslims protest in Ahmedabad, Vadodara; demand Nupur Sharma’s arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Entertainment

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of “influential” people who got jobs on fake documents

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...

Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...

Senior diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology is a Panjab University alumnus

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology

The world body described the senior diplomat as a ‘thought l...

Cities

View All

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Stamp vendors want raise in commission from 2 to 10%

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Senior diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology is a Panjab University alumnus

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

Railway contractor’s Murder: ‘Key witness’ goes to police to record statement, jailed

Railway contractor's Murder: 'Key witness' goes to police to record statement, jailed

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Bonanza for NRIs: 7 buses to ply from Jalandhar to IGI Airport daily

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

14 years on, hydraulic ladder a distant dream

2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Patiala MC collects ~4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala MC collects Rs 4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala DC Sakshi Sahni inspects Chhoti, Badi Nadi rejuvenation project

PRTC to start bus service from Patiala to New Delhi airport from June 15

CJM meets bank managers, discusses upcoming lok adalat