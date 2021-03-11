Dr. Ahmed Haque is honored with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Award

Dr. Ahmed Haque, was felicitated with the renowned Rajiv Gandhi Award at a spectacular ceremony held in New Delhi on May 21, 2022, by the senior Congress leader Mr. Jagdish Sharma in the presence of the distinguished chief guests - Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Shri. Ajay Maken, Ms. Shakuntala Rawat, Ms. Alka Lamba, H.E Hidayat Abdul Hamid, and H.E Amizal Fadzli Rajaliand many others.

Dr. Ahmed Haque is an award-winning Mumbai-based philanthropist, human rights activist, outspoken advocate for the rights of minorities, and well-known social worker who works to improve the lives of minority youth and people. Dr. Ahmed is a visionary leader with a strong sense of dedication and purpose who believes in synergy. He is a young Indian leader and a top social worker. As a peace leader, he has concentrated on using non-formal education and Human Rights Education to combat and prevent hate speech, radicalization, and violent extremism. Advocacy for main culturalization and racism, as well as promoting democracy, human rights promotion, and good governance, is one of his key areas of endeavour.

The lack of rule of law, a shaky justice system rife with corruption, and an uncertain future in terms of professional development and life expectations, according to Dr. Ahmed Haque, pose a severe threat to the country's peace. Dr. Ahmed Haque, a successful political analyst, is passionate about political progress and achieving political change for the welfare of society.

Dr. Ahmed Haque is the present General Secretary of the World Peace Harmony Organization, and one of the key reasons for his extraordinary recognition is his significant contributions to global peace. On the concepts of vision, impact, and change, he sees himself as a peace-building leader and an advocate for peace, sympathy with civil society, and a leader for change. Several national and international organizations have acknowledged and praised his efforts for world peace, human rights, and the advancement of minorities, as well as the battle against drug misuse, domestic violence, and terrorism.

Dr. Ahmed Haque, 35, was born in Maharashtra, India, to father Mr. Shamshul Haque and mother Mrs. Ahmedi Haque, and grew up in a peaceful environment. He attended Mumbai's O.L.H.S school and later earned a B.com degree and a postgraduate degree in Human Rights from Mumbai University. He holds an MBA in Export Management from the prestigious IIBMS and has completed an advanced certificate programme in international relations theory and politics at the master's level.

Currently, Dr. Ahmed Haque is working hard to put his plan into action, which includes bringing high-tech medical vans and world-class eLearning facilities to provide improved health and education services, particularly to rural residents.

Dr. Ahmed Haque was always inclined towards entrepreneurship and aspired to start something of his own. He started from scratch after earning an MBA in export management and with humility, it was his nature that helped him attract the right talent of entrepreneurship in his direction as a merchant exporter and established SH International Group with limited participation of employees which deals with the export of various products like spices, carpets, clothing, and marble in the Middle Eastern and South African regions. He along with every team member is aligned with his vision of the company and is equally passionate about it.

Dr. Ahmed has had a lifelong affinity for travel and has turned it into a passion. He believes that visiting new places and meeting new people provides an awareness of diverse cultures, as well as a personal sense of accomplishment.