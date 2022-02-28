Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Support Students to Achieve Their Academic Dreams

In India, the tradition of philanthropy is age-old wherein people believe in the collective growth of the country and its people. Even today, many individuals continue to uphold the same culture and values in their lives helping India to grow. In fact, India is among those few countries where philanthropy has always played a crucial role in the construction of the modern Indian state. Today, a number of philanthropic institutions and individuals are operating in the country in order to bring change into all sectors of our society. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed is an entrepreneur and young leader who is providing aid to Indian students in their higher education with his Nizamia Education Group and Nizamia Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

In the year 2012, Nizamia Education Group (NEG) started its journey in the hands of Dr Maqood Ahmed to curb India’s growing inequality in the higher education sector. Since its independence, India has been careful in developing its higher education sector to promote the project of nation-building. There have been a number of universities, colleges, and other higher education institutions established to eliminate the higher education inequality in India. However, lack of access to quality higher education and livelihood is still a burning issue in India. Out of this urgency, Dr. Maqsood laid the foundation of his unconditional consultancy services so that no student has to suffer from discrimination when it comes to higher education.

Born in a remote village from the border township of Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir, India, Dr. Maqsood’s journey to Nizamia Education Group was not easy. He did his graduation from the University of Kashmir and went to Georgian University to complete his Masters in Business Administration. After finishing his studies, he was appointed as the Chairman of Nizamia Education Trust Lucknow. Belonging to a humble background. He was familiar with all the struggles students from underprivileged backgrounds had to undergo. So, he dedicated his life to the service of those students who need support in their higher education journey. As the founder of Nizamia Education Group and the Managing Director of Nizamia Consultancy Pvt, Ltd. Dr. Maqsood is focused on breaking the vicious cycle of poverty, higher education inequality, and living quality prevailing in India. Named after the tallest leader of Gujjar spiritual leader late Mian Nizam Din Laarvi, father of Mian Altaf, a former Minister and lawmaker in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Nizamia Education Group’s guidance has pulled many students from the darkness of poverty and helped them to build a prospective career.

The philanthropic group is also associated with a number of student welfare activities, Nizamia Education Group organizes the Nizamia Scholarship Test every year so that every meritorious student gets the same chance of achieving a prosperous future without any discrimination. The group has already touched and shaped the lives of more than 10,000 students. After getting recognition in the state of J&K, Maqsood has expanded the radius of his philanthropic services to other states like North-Eastern states and Bihar. Nizamia Education Group’s aim is to touch the lives of 1,00,000 students and give them the best quality education by the year 2025. Besides, Dr. Maqsood has educated more than 1,000 International Students from Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Bhutan, etc.

As the Managing Director and founder of Nizamia Education Group (NEG), Dr. Maqsood Ahmed is an inspiration to all the students who never fear to dream big regardless of all the setbacks in their way. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed has been awarded “Youngest Edupreneur of India” by N.C.S at the Indian Ethnic Fashion Show and ICONIC ACHIEVER- YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR by Kotler at Marketing Summit 2.0. He has received the honor at “Super 30 College of Competitions” where his deeds and services for students have also been appreciated by Mr. Anand Kumar the Director of the “Super 30 Program”. With his vision of mitigating the lack of equal opportunities for students from poor families, Dr. Maqsood is striving to work even harder in the coming years.