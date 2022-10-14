 Dr. Rinky Kapoor- Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist in India : The Tribune India

Dr. Rinky Kapoor MBBS, DDV, MD, Fellow - National Skin Centre (Singapore), Fellow - Stanford University, USA, is without a doubt amongst the best celebrity cosmetic dermatologists in India. Dr. Rinky Kapoor has credentials and accreditations from the top institutes in the world and years of experience under her belt, which makes her amongst the most sought-after dermatologists in Mumbai.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is associated with some of the best dermatology hospitals in India. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, at her cosmetic dermatology clinic, ensures that people who are not comfortable with their skin are helped in the best way possible so that they can overcome their insecurities and enjoy life to the fullest. Dr. Rinky Kapoor's unique ability to use a mixture of treatments for correct results makes her one of the best cosmetic dermatologists in India.

Educational Qualification

 

●      Dr. Rinky Kapoor's journey in the field of dermatology and cosmetology started with her undergraduate medical degree from the reputed Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital Mumbai.

●      After that, she went on the completion of her specialised residency training in dermatology (MD) at the same institution.

●      Dr. Kapoor was further nominated by the National Skin Centre (NSC), Singapore for a dermatology fellowship in the year 2008. Dr. Rinky Kapoor was the first ever dermatologist to be awarded this international fellowship which was fully funded and supported by the International Society of Dermatology.

●      In Singapore, Dr. Rinky Kapoor received and honed her training in cosmetic dermatology and lasers and was awarded the International Society of Dermatology Fellowship. The NSC is one of a kind and the best and largest institution in Asia which provides a comprehensive study of Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermatology, Dermatologic Lasers, and Dermato-Surgery.

●      Dr. Rinky Kapoor is also trained in Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermato-surgery, and Skin Laser Therapy from Stanford University in California USA.

●      Dr. Rinky Kapoor is also an expert in the field of non-invasive and non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments. She took training under Mr. Boris Kunsevitsky, who is a Singapore-based world-renowned training expert on the use of Thermage, and acquired expertise on the use of Thermage for performing facelifts using radio frequency techniques.

●      Dr. Kapoor received the training for the use of Botulinum Toxin, Fillers, and other mesotherapy-based injection treatments for skin rejuvenation from Dr. Susan Weinkle (expert dermatologist who is a member of a board of directors of American Academy of Dermatology, USA), Florida USA.

●      Ever since completing her training, Dr. Rinky Kapoor has been constantly upgrading her learnings and contributing to the development of new treatment methods and providing quicker, safer, and long-lasting results for the patients seeking treatment.

Professional Life

Highly trained and an expert in her field, Dr. Rinky Kapoor has over the years successfully treated thousands of patients and has performed many skin care procedures. Some of the various treatment methods used by Dr. Rinky Kapoor include:

 

●       Anti-aging treatment with the help of microdermabrasion and dermal fillers.

●      Facial rejuvenation using mesotherapy for cellulite reduction and fat reduction.

●      Hair regrowth using mesotherapy.

●      Dermato-surgeries such as cryotherapies and skin grafting for correcting defects.

●      Use of chemical peels for youthful and glowing skin.

●      Use of various laser procedures such as the Nd YAG, diode, Carbon dioxide laser, fractional laser, Intense Pulse Light therapy, Pulse dye laser, Smooth beam, Pixer, Affirm Laser etc. for various procedures such as hair removal, acne scar removal, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation removal, scar management, removing stretch marks, body contouring, toning and firming and chemical peels etc.

●      Cellulite reduction from various parts of the body to tone it and provide an even appearance.

●      Pediatric Dermatology.

●      Pigment disorders include freckles, tanning, hyperpigmentation, and melasma using non-surgical techniques.

●      Medical management of hair loss and other scalp disorders.

●      Scar revision surgeries.

●      Dermatologic Phototherapy.

●      Dermato surgeries include skin grafting and non-culture melanocyte transplant for the treatment of vitiligo.

●      Tattoo removal using lasers.

●      Using non-surgical liposuction and lipolysis techniques to remove the unwanted weight from the body and give the body an even toned, youthful look.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is one of the best dermatologists in India today to treat all kinds of skin ailments, nail diseases, and hair disorders. She is an expert in treating various conditions such as Acne Vulgaris Lichen Planus, Atopic Dermatitis & Eczema, Herpes Zoster (Shingles), Hives (Urticaria), Sun Burns & Skin Tanning & Skin Hyperpigmentation, Contact Dermatitis, Acne Rosacea, Fungal Infections like Ringworm, Tine Pedis and Tinea Corporis, Psoriasis, Lupus, Vitiligo, Viral Infections like Herpes, and Bacterial Infections like Carbuncle and Necrotizing Fasciitis and many others.

 

Dr. Rinky Kapoor fact sheet

 

Name

Dr. Rinky Kapoor

Profession

Dermatologist and cosmetologist

Education

MBBS, DDV, MD, Fellow- National Skin Centre, Singapore

Specialty

Non-invasive and non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments

Co-founder

The Esthetic Clinics

 

 

 

QR 678®- Hairfall control treatment

QR 678® is a proprietary, first-in-class hair fall and hair regrowth therapy, which has revolutionised the treatment of hair fall. The therapy was invented by Dr Debraj Shome who is a Clinical Scientist and Leader of the R&D Team, QR 678®, and Dr. Rinky Kapoor. Dr Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor are celebrity cosmetic surgeons from India and co-founders of The Esthetic Clinics which is a chain of world-class dermatology and plastic surgery centres located in various cities in India.

 

While conducting the research, they observed that male pattern baldness, known as Androgenic Alopecia characterised by progressive hair loss in men is growing at a rampant rate of 58% aged 30-50 years which initiated their urge to research and find a solution to this cosmetic issue leading to the invention of QR 678®.

Conclusion

 

Dr. Rinky Kapoor co-founded The Esthetic Clinics which is the chain of top-of-the-class aesthetic surgery and dermatology centres in India today. Dr. Kapoor is also the head of the department of Cosmetic Dermatology and Skin Laser Treatment at S L Raheja Fortis Hospitals, Mahim, Mumbai India. Dr. Rinky Kapoor was the co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics at Apollo Health City, Hyderabad from 2009-2011 and headed the Department of Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, and Skin Lasers. Today the best dermatologists in Mumbai and India are associated with The Esthetic Clinics. She is associated with some of the best dermatology hospitals in India.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor is among the top Dermato-Surgeon, skin specialists (dermatologists), skin laser experts, and cosmetic dermatologists in India. Her list of patients includes both Indian and foreign nationals. Dr. Rinky Kapoor is a celebrity skin specialist and many Hollywood and Bollywood actors and actresses seek her advice and trust her treatment methods for various skin treatments.

 

