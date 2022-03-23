Dr. Varun Gupta & Dr. Naresh Malhotra conferred upon the Champions of Change in Skill Development Award on behalf of On Sky Global (USA)

On Sky Global, a US based institution engaged in spreading skill based vocational education courses was awarded as Champions of change in Skill Development in the recently concluded Six Sigma Summit and Excellence Awards held at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi. On Sky Global is operating in many Asian & African countries through its franchise network and helping the youth realize their dreams of becoming self-dependent & successful. The award was received gracefully by Dr. Varun Gupta, Executive Vice President and Dr. Naresh Malhotra, Vice President Asia operations.

After receiving the award, Dr. Varun Gupta told the media that it was a matter of pride for him to be associated with such a wonderful mission of educating and training the youth. According to him, this is also a kind of service to the nation because if youth becomes strong, the nation will automatically prosper.

Dr Varun Gupta sincerely congratulates for the success of the Six Sigma Leadership Summit 2022 which was such a decorated event with the presence of eminent dignitaries like Shri Anurag Singh Thakur- Union Cabinet Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs & Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Govt. Of India, Shri Adesh Kr Gupta - President Delhi BJP, ADG Robin Hibu (IPS)- IP, Special Commissioner of Police and the power presence of 1100+ people energized by All Forces and BSF Band. He also takes this opportunity to extend his sincere Salute to the most respected Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Bana Singh, PVC.

Shri Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, congratulated Dr. Varun Gupta and Dr. Naresh Malhotra while handing over the award and expressed his happiness with the achievements of On Sky Global in the field of skill development.

Attending to the queries of media, Dr. Naresh Malhotra unveiled the expansion plans of On Sky Global in India. He told media that On Sky Global is already working with a handful of franchises in India and it is in talks with almost a dozen more institutes who have expressed the desire to become the franchise partner of On Sky Global. Very soon, the partnerships will be finalized and On Sky Global will expand to new states & cities in India.

The Six Sigma Summit event was organized under the capable leadership of Dr. Pradeep Bhardwaj, CEO Six Sigma Healthcare who is the proud achiever of 5 national awards and 3 national records in Limca Book. The winners applaud his team spirit, hard work and creative efficiency all the way.

Six Sigma awards are conferred after the thorough audit and final approval by the award jury comprising corporate strategists, Academicians and Thought leaders from various sectors.