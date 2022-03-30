Drones can transform agriculture sector and boost farm income

Drones can transform agriculture sector and boost farm income

Drones with their applications are making a big impact on the life around us as they are making a foray into every sector due to their multifarious usages and last mile connectivity. After the delivery giants like Amazon and Walmart started operating drones for commercial purpose, governments too are trying to use unmanned vehicles for public welfare. The government of India has come up with strong and effective policies for the growing range of commercial possibilities that the drone technology offers. The Prime Minister of India recently flagged off 100 Kisan drones, which can be used for spraying fertilisers and pesticides judiciously, at a lower cost and lesser time. Drones in agriculture can be used during farm operations, monitoring as well as for marketing purposes. They have the potential to take over the routine manual farm activities, optimise crop inputs, reduce wastages and cost and increase productivity. 

 

India has seen a rapid advancement in the agriculture field in the recent years. The government is trying to plug gaps in the agriculture supply chain.  Impetus is being given to advanced irrigation techniques, mechanisation in farm operations like harvesting, and strong logistics and post-harvesting technologies. Precision farming increases the efficiency of crop protection products. Spraying of pesticide is not easy because using tractors or manual labour results in wastage of products. On the other hand, drones use fertilisers, pesticides, nutrients smartly as they spray pesticides in specific areas, uniformly and in lesser time.

 

Drones also help farmers monitor the growth of crops through the cameras mounted on them. Without having to walk through fields, farmers can even check the growth of the entire crop and also check for any pest and diseases. It minimises the risk to health and environmental hazards associated with the spraying of agrochemicals. Kisan drones will have the capability of carrying 5-10 kg of crop inputs that can be sprayed uniformly on one acre of land in just 15 minutes. Farmers can even transport fresh fruits and seafood to local markets using these drones. This will facilitate faster, cost-effective transport with minimal damages. Moreover, the data captured using a drone can be used by farmers for buying insurance and settling claims in the wake of crop loss.

 

In India, many farmers are still poor and may not have the financial capacity to buy drones. Moreover, the small land holdings is another problem. In such a scenario, custom hiring centres run by farm cooperatives, farmers producer organisations (FPO) and even agri start-ups can play a crucial role in extending the benefits of drones to small and marginal farmers. The agriculture ministry offers Rs10 lakhs grant to agriculture institutes for the purchase of drones as well as 75 percent grant to FPOs. The government subsidy can facilitate easy access of drone technology to farmers. The work done by the drones will be much cheaper than human labour. If a group of farmers decides to use a drone for one cluster of many small farms, the input cost will come down significantly. It will certainly add to the farmers' income. Drone use will also provide a new opportunity for skill development and employment for the rural youth.   

              

We are set to adopt digital and precision farming to improve crop productivity. Drone is one big tool that has the potential to revolutionise the farming sector. The private industry has started exploiting the commercial benefits of drones a few years ago. Now it is pleasing to see the government is trying to use it on a large scale for the welfare of farmers. The Indian government has decided to manufacture 100,000 drones in the next two years, and they will be manufactured by a local start-up. It is also pushing for public-private partnerships for high-tech farm services in which drone technology will be a major player. All these efforts would not just encourage farmers to switch to digital and mechanised farming but also boost growth in the agribusiness sector and create more employment opportunities for the youth.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

2
Punjab

Toll hike from April 1, farmers threaten stir in Punjab

3
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

4
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

5
Entertainment

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

6
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300 per quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

8
Delhi

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

9
Nation

Supreme Court unhappy over govt's appeals against disability pension given to Army officers

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

Don't Miss

View All
Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Top Stories

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

PM Khan needs 172 votes in lower house of 342 to foil the bi...

Pak PM Imran Khan shares some details from ‘foreign conspiracy letter’ with cabinet members, journalists

Pak PM Imran Khan shares some details from ‘foreign conspiracy letter’ with cabinet members, journalists

Several Opposition leaders had asked Khan to divulge the det...

BIMSTEC gets a makeover as SAARC fails to show promise

BIMSTEC gets a makeover as SAARC fails to show promise

India to head pillar on security as BIMSTEC inks pacts on se...

Big announcement on the way from CM Bhagwant Mann

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

Says no school can force parents to buy books, stationery, u...

BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, broke security and boom...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for ‘stealing’ motorcycle

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Chandigarh residents to pay more for water

Chandigarh residents to pay more for water

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vax centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Mahesh Bhatt makes docudrama on Punjabi Varsity officer’s book on prominent Indian Sikhs

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme