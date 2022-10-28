 Eagle Eye 911 Reviews (PhytAge Labs) Is It Legit? : The Tribune India

Eagle Eye 911 Reviews (PhytAge Labs) Is It Legit?

The eye is one of the most critical organs in the body as it allows you to see, offers you freedom, and allows you to be independent. Therefore, taking care of your vision is crucial to prevent it from deteriorating.

People over 40 often suffer from vision problems due to a lack of specific nutrients, like lutein. Lutein is a unique antioxidant that helps protect your eye’s retinal cells and bolster clear vision. It is an easily overlooked nutrient, but it is what one should take to improve vision and keep their eyes healthy.

Thankfully, Lutein is now readily available in the Eagle Eye 911 in its best form. This means you do not have to look for all kinds of vegetables to increase lutein levels in the body. Eagle Eye 911 will provide you with all the lutein benefits your body needs. Read on to know what other nutrients are found in Eagle Eye 911 and if it’s worth purchasing.

What is Eagle Eye 911?

Eagle Eye 911 is a vision-boosting formula that allows you to enjoy superior eye health and razor-sharp vision for life. The formula contains lutein, a nutrient proven to safeguard your vision by increasing its maculae density by 50%.

According to the manufacturers, Eagle Eye 911 does not contain any other form of lutein. It contains free-form lutein, a biologically active antioxidant molecule that does not depend on dietary fats or digestive enzymes to get absorbed.

The lutein used in the supplement is also 100% identical to the ones extracted from leafy vegetables. The only difference is that the Lutein in Eagle Eye 911 has undergone a patented purification process to make it more powerful.

It is also worth noting that Eagle Eye 911 has been manufactured based on the latest eye studies and has been through several studies to ensure it is effective. The supplement has also been manufactured under GMP guidelines for safety and purity. With Eagle Eye 911, you are guaranteed;

●     A razor-sharp vision

●     Overall eye health

●     Double eye protection against common problems.

How Does Eagle Eye 911 Work?

One of the essential nutrients that we should all take for better vision is Lutein. Lutein is an antioxidant commonly found in green, leafy vegetables, like broccoli, kale, and spinach. The problem is that the lutein found in many multivitamins and greens is in its cheaper form, known as “Lutein Esters.”

Lutein esters are found from the same source as Lutein, but lutein esters usually remain in their esterified form, making it impossible for the body to absorb them. Lutein esters can only be converted to usable lutein if you have high dietary fats and digestive enzymes.

Unfortunately, our digestive enzymes become less and less effective when we age, making it hard for us to convert lutein esters to usable lutein. This is why many people often struggle with their vision, even after taking many multivitamins to boost their eye health.

Thankfully, Eagle Eye 911 is here to help you achieve a 20/20 vision. The formula contains a unique patented, fully absorbable form of lutein that does not require any digestive enzymes or fats for your body to absorb it. According to scientists and doctors, it is the only form of lutein you should use to protect and improve your eye health.

The Science Behind Eagle Eye 911

Eagle Eye 911 is the best and safest way to protect your eyes and improve your vision. The research and the ingredients incorporated into the formula make the Eagle Eye 911 a unique supplement that anybody can trust. Here are some of the vision-boosting ingredients used in the formula;

Bilberry Extract

Scientists believe that the leading cause of night vision problems is rhodopsin. Rhodopsin is an essential protein that helps provide sharp night vision. The good news is that Eagle Eye 911 contains 80 mg of bilberry extract, which has been proven to improve “visual purple” (Rhodopsin), allowing you to see clearly after dark.

Bilberry extract has also been shown to boost blood supply in the eyes. It also provides antioxidants to protect your eyes against free radical damage and strengthens the eye capillaries for nourishment.

Grape Seeds

Grape seed is also high in antioxidants and has proven to be a very beneficial ingredient in the eye health industry. First, grape seed helps slow down macular degeneration, a condition involving the loss of the central field of vision.

Grape seeds are also great for eliminating visual stress, usually caused by working on a computer or phone for long hours. Apart from that, it is excellent for cataract prevention. In one study published by NIH, grape seed extract was shown to help prevent cataract formation.

Another study showed that grape seed also helps in improving night vision. The study says that grape seed helps in protecting your eye retina cells, allowing you to distinguish colors and see clearly in low-light conditions.

25,000 IU of Vitamin A (Beta Carotene)

This is yet another ingredient suitable for protecting the eye against many eye conditions, including bloodshot eyes, dry eyes, night blindness, eye inflammation, and double vision. While eye drops might help curb these conditions, scientists say that vitamin A deficiency is the leading cause of such eye problems. Therefore, it is wise to supplement your diet with vitamin A.

Thankfully, Eagle Eye 911 contains vitamin A, which helps moisten and lubricate your eye’s corneas. Apart from that, it also prevents night blindness and protects the eyes against irritations.

Zinc

Zinc is a well-known ingredient that is found in many supplements. It is vital for the immune system, brain, and vision. Zinc allows vitamin A to create melanin, which aids in protecting your eyes. Experts also say that zinc can help improve night vision.

Eagle Eye 911 Pricing

Eagle Eye 911 is an inside secret that doctors and researchers take for clear night vision and overall eye health. The formula is exclusively sold on the official website at only $49.95 per bottle. The formula includes free shipping and a 90-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. 

Three sewerage connections snapped, 7 dairy farmers challaned in Patiala

Fogging carried out at Patiala's dengue-hit tractor market