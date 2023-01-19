Eat Stop Eat Reviews: Brad Pilon Intermittent Fasting (IF) Guide (2023)

Intermittent fasting is popular today. The concept of eating periodically and fasting is familiar globally. Early research shows that most ancient communities practiced fasting to heal the body and soul. Some alternative medicine proponents claim intermittent fasting (IF) can heal the spiritual and physical body. During fasting hours, the body fights toxins and forces the body to utilize the available nutrients, including fat.

There are many Intermittent Fasting protocols today. Unfortunately, some are too hectic to follow, while others are impractical. IF is a scientifically proven, simple, and natural method of losing extra weight. Under practical IF programs, you can minimize your intake of unhealthy foods, restore your natural metabolism, and follow the program for extended periods.

Eat Stop Eat is a fasting program that uses the IF plan to clear unhealthy weight and improve overall well-being. Is it effective? Who can use it? Is Eat Stop Eat program worth the hype?

What is the Eat Stop Eat Program?

Eat Stop Eat is a practical weight loss strategy promising to free you from complicated diet rules and eliminate rebound weight increase. The protocol is marketed for busy people unable to engage in restrictive diets. Brad Pilon is the creator of the Eat Stop Eat program. He claims that the protocol helps users fight the notion that "every meal is a mental battle."

Eat Stop Eat can rejuvenate cellular health and raise metabolic rates. In addition, it can boost immunity, balance various hormones, improve moods, and augment your overall well-being. The Eat Stop Eat program is easy to incorporate into your lifestyle. You only need to fast for 48 hours weekly to enhance youthful energy and fight chronic health issues like pain.

Why do Diets Fail?

Over 98 percent of diet followers fail after some time. Some engage in an endless cycle of weight rebound, adding to their frustrations and eliminating the hope of ever gaining a healthy body. Below are some of the reasons why most diet plans fail:

Most diets recommend skipping entire food groups. It takes a lot of discipline to avoid certain foods. With time, cravings kick in, and you are forced to stop following the diet.

Most diet plans are not natural. The body is genetically engineered to survive when certain nutrients are unavailable. Instead of supporting weight loss, specific nutrient deficiencies cause health issues.

Some diet programs do not stimulate an effective calorific deficit.

Eat Stop Eat can stimulate your genetic code to unlock permanent fat loss. Studies show that ancient people lived in a cycle of high and low calories enabling them to maintain a healthy weight, support immunity, and augment overall well-being.

Brad Pilon reasons the human body is not structured to avoid certain food types. Therefore, it is impractical to endure daily deprivation in the name of discipline. Still, the human body is hardwired to fast for short periods between times of abundance.

About Brad Pilon

Brad Pilon is the creator and author of the Eat Stop Eat protocol. He is a proponent of intermittent fasting. In his postgraduate thesis, he explains the relationship between fasting and weight loss.

Eat Stop Eat is a book that can aid users in fighting obesity without any hassles. Brad Pilon cites over 300 peer-reviewed studies that demonstrate the benefits of IF in combating obesity. Customers can opt for the physical or digital copy of Eat Stop Eat.

The Intermittent Fasting protocol is straightforward and ideal for busy people unable to follow strict diet plans. Users must fast for two non-consecutive days each week to gain health benefits.

How Does Eat Stop Eat by Brad Pilon Work?

Eat Stop Eat is advertised as a weight loss approach requiring users to fast for two non-consecutive days weekly. The creator was purportedly motivated to write a thesis and book about the effects of short-term fasting on overall metabolic rates. Brad's submission explains that users can achieve multiple health benefits from periodic fasting. The program conditions the users to reevaluate their meal frequencies and timing.

Brad Pilon explains that Eat Stop Eat program can augment health and induce weight loss by:

● Improving the metabolic rates - the fasting period forces the body to utilize your fat reserves, elevating energy levels.

● Fasting can help the body eliminate toxins, thus boosting metabolic rates and balancing certain chemicals.

● Eat Stop Eat may restore cellular health, augmenting other aspects like immunity, blood sugar control, and heart health.

Benefits of the Eat Stop Eat

Stimulate Fat Burning Hormone

Brad Pilon claims that Eat Stop Eat can boost the fat-burning hormone to 15X, supporting weight loss. IF elevates the human growth hormone (HGH) levels, forcing the body to release fat stores and burn visceral layers. HGH is clinically proven to encourage fat cells to remove stored fat. Eat Stop Eat may benefit aging folks whose HGH levels are low. Brad Pilon says it can accelerate fat burning by over 2000 percent.

Detoxification

Autophagy is a natural process that cleanses and detoxifies the body. During fasting, the cells metabolize fats and eliminate toxins from the environment, food, and other pollutants. People who constantly eat do not activate natural healing or remove harmful cells. Eat Stop Eat can support autophagy which releases a "cleanup crew" to fight damaged cells in the body.

Develop Muscle Quality

Some scholars argue that intermittent fasting can result in loss of muscle mass. Eat Stop Eat's author asserts that periodic fasting forces the body to metabolize fat and improve muscle quality. IF may lower unhealthy inflammations, balance various hormones, and enhance chemicals that support muscle growth, like testosterone.

Augment Metabolism

Some skinny people feed on high-calorie foods without losing their shape. Experts reveal that healthy metabolism can increase the rates of calorie burning.

A robust metabolism accelerates the conversion of fat into energy regardless of calorie intake. Fasting can help raise the basal metabolic rate allowing you to shed excess fat quickly.

Reverse Aging and Support Longevity

Eat Stop Eat can improve inflammation and immune markers allowing users to reverse aging. Unhealthy inflammations increase the risk of developing chronic illnesses like diabetes, fatty liver, hypertension, and arthritis.

Enhance Sexual Health

Eat Stop Eat may aid in balancing various hormones, including sexual hormones. Brad Pilon claims fasting twice a week can improve testosterone and estrogen levels, boost libido, enhance sexual performance, and improve overall sexual health.

Augment Brain Function

After using Eat Stop Eat for some time, some users may experience increased mental energy, memory, and concentration. Regular fasting supports brain health and cognition.

Relationship Between Eat Stop Eat and Fat-Burning Bio-Factors

Brad Pilon explains that the Eat Stop Eat protocol supports weight loss using three crucial factors. These include:

Increase Insulin Sensitivity – Insulin is a natural hormone regulating the glycemic range. High glucose levels force the body to convert the excess sugars to fat leading to weight gain. Eat Stop Eat is a fasting protocol that encourages insulin sensitivity which promotes fat burning. Intermittent fasting at least twice weekly stabilizes insulin levels and boosts fat metabolism.

Accelerate Fat Oxidation – According to Eat Stop Eat's maker, the program increases fat oxidation by four mol/kg FFM/min. The proponent explains that higher metabolic rates accelerate weight loss and may aid users in sustaining a healthy weight.

Improve Metabolic Rates - Eat Stop Eat can enhance basal metabolic rates allowing you to lose an excess of 8,840 calories annually without any hassles. The fasting program can restore optimal metabolism enabling the users to burn fat regardless of their diet and workout plans.

Purchasing Eat Stop Eat

Customers can only order the Eat Stop Eat program from the official website. Customers can opt for the physical, digital version of the book, or both.

● Instant digital access & bonus guides - $10

● Physical book & bonus guides - $19

● Instant digital access, Physical book shipped, & bonus guides - $19

No matter what version you order, Eat Stop Eat comes with two bonus guides:

● Eat Stop Eat Quick Start - It is a quick guide that summarizes the content of the Eat Stop Eat book.

● VIP Email Coaching - All purchases qualify for 15-day free access to Brad's emailing service, referred to as Advocate. The emails comprise tricks, tips, guides, nutrition plans, and other insights to steer you toward healthy living.

Money-back Guarantee

What is the guarantee that Eat Stop Eat will provide you with quality results? According to Bard Pilon, the fasting program is designed to help you shed weight and augment your overall well-being. Users may begin to notice weight loss results after a few weeks.

A 60-day money-back guarantee protects each Eat Stop Eat purchase. Therefore, if you find the intermittent fasting program unhelpful, you can initiate a refund by contacting customer service via email at help@eatstopeat.com.

Conclusion

Eat Stop Eat is a weight management book written by Brad Pilon. It is available in digital and physical copies from the official website.

According to the manufacturer, Eat Stop Eat is based on an ancient intermittent fasting protocol that requires dieters to fast for two non-consecutive days weekly. The program accelerates fat burning by stimulating healthy fat metabolism, balancing hormones, lowering inflammation, and improving cellular health. Readers adhering to Eat Stop Eat protocol may experience better energy levels, accelerated weight loss, improved immunity, and better health. Customers can learn more about Brad Pilon's fasting program by visiting the official website.

