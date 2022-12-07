 Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter - Crypto News Alert on Big Eyes Coin and Litecoin : The Tribune India

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter - Crypto News Alert on Big Eyes Coin and Litecoin

Big Eyes is the latest meme coin to join the ever-evolving DeFi space. The project has features that will help it gain prominence in this space. With this level of acceptance, it will rank among the top projects.

Big Eyes utilizes a cute-looking cat as its symbol. The developers behind this project will work closely with its crypto community. Thus, community members will play an active role in advancing the platform.

Users can interact with the developers through its active social media presence and earn rewards. Big Eyes operates on the Ethereum network, issuing BIG, its native ERC-20 cryptocurrency. With the BIG cryptocurrency, users will cover transaction fees and governance rights.

Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover May Affect Big Eyes Positively

Elon Musk's recent Twitter takeover will speed up crypto adoption. This cryptocurrency investor and influencer has plans to integrate this microblogging platform with blockchain technology.

The goal of this partnership is to make the platform more transparent. With blockchain technology, BOT accounts will be identified and eliminated.

 

Additionally, this $44 billion takeover has positively affected the price of crypto assets. Dogecoin is a prominent beneficiary of this development. The meme coin soared to a 117% increase in value. Other projects like Shiba Inu have also experienced significant growth.

 Big Eyes is also waiting in line to capitalize on the recent exponential growth in meme tokens. It offers more features than other dog-themed meme coins. This means it will create healthy competition with those meme coins.

Achievements Of Big Eyes Coin

While the crypto space is experiencing massive upgrades, Big Eyes is rounding up with its presale. So far, it has sold over $9 million worth of BIG tokens.

It is already giving back to its crypto community as a charity-themed project. Since the start of its presale, it has made considerable donations to different organizations. These also include several charitable organizations.

In carrying out these donations, it employs its members to participate. By interacting with its tweets, they can raise funds for each organization. These users can also decide which organizations will be supported next.

Some additional milestones reached by Big Eyes Coin include;

Big Eyes Coin Presale Success

Big Eyes' presale came with a huge success. It recorded over $1 Million during the first week. This remarkable achievement drew many to the platform.

This is the first step to growing its crypto community significantly. It proves that Big Eyes has the potential to host a considerable cathouse family. This success further shows that Big Eyes is a big project to keep in mind.

Big Eyes Coin Vs. Litecoin

 

Litecoin is dubbed a Bitcoin-forked project. This is because it is modeled after the mainstream cryptocurrency in operations. Litecoin is mainly a payment medium launched to address Bitcoin's shortcomings.

Its relative speed and low transaction fees are responsible for its rapid growth and acceptance.

Like Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin will be a fast platform. It will leverage Ethereum's proof-of-stake mechanism to cut down processing times.

How To Purchase The Big Eyes Coin Presale

It is still possible to enjoy the many giveaways that Big Eyes is set to offer. Therefore, join this community-based project by visiting the Big Eyes Coin presale website.

There, fill out a digital form and Choose your desired cryptocurrency. Connect your funded wallet to the portal and initiate the transaction. Approve it to complete the purchase.

Conclusion

There are many factors to consider when buying Big Eyes tokens. The project will promote a charity. It will sponsor many humanitarian endeavors. It will also offer many crypto enthusiasts fantastic giveaways.

Big Eyes Coin are giving users an additional 5% worth of tokens with the code: BCUTE624

  

To learn more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) click below

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

