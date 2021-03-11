Embracing the depth of nature with Cliffton Valley’s well-structured houses

Embracing the depth of nature with Cliffton Valley’s well-structured houses

For ages, mountains have been known for providing sanity to the soul of humans. The breathtaking scenery, fresh air, the lush green environment, the sounds of birds chirping, and the slow yet engaging life all bring calm to one's life. With that, mountains are also known to provide multiple health benefits like lower risk of heart diseases, controlled blood pressure due to constantly staying active, a high level of mental peace because of the serenity in nature, and much more. 

Each hill station has its own aura and uniqueness, and so does Shimla. Being the former summer capital of British India with a rich history and divine architecture, Shimla also has a variety of flora that has been used to treat medical conditions. According to research by the International Journal of Herbal Medicine, 63 plant species found in the Shimla Hills are used to cure 126 medical diseases. The medical conditions cured with medicinal trees found in Shimla include febrifuge, asthma, cold-cough, headache, dyspepsia, urogenital problems, and much more. Besides medicinal benefits, these plants are also used for wood, fodder, fiber, etc.

 

Just like you, I also merely read about the benefits of living in the Queen of Hills. For me, mountains were just places to go on vacations for fun and relaxation. However, that place became much more for me when I witnessed its magic in my friend's life. My best friend Rudrakshi has been in my life since my school days. We have practically grown up together. However, life took a turn when her mental health started deteriorating due to some issues. Over time it started affecting her physiological health as well. She was perplexed and tried seeking peace in every place possible; unfortunately, nothing was happening. Then, one day while watching some series, she stumbled upon the famous notion that, 'when nothing seems right, just pack your bags and feel the solitude amidst mountains,' and she did the same.

 

She went to Shimla and started a new life there; even though I missed her presence but still seeing her happy was everything to me. Her new life brought all positive changes for her. Her mental health started getting better, she became more focused, and even her physical health improved. In some time, I also decided to go to Shimla and stay with her for a few days as it was a long weekend. Obviously, my journey was beautiful and tiring, too, but all my tiredness got away when I saw Rudrakshi as a whole new person. The person who absolutely lost her stamina came to receive a pedestrian with full enthusiasm. After that, we returned to her house at the Cliffton Valley, which was superbly blended with nature and still had all modern amenities.

 

Every morning I got to wake up to beautiful sun rays falling on my eyes and the sounds of birds chirping. My morning routine there included going to the balcony and sipping coffee; oh yes, I'm also a caffeine addict. By the time I woke up, Rudrakshi already had done her morning walk, meditation, a course of herbal intakes for better health, and then started with her office, but me being a lazy mind, could never compete with her. Days passed, and my time to return to the chaotic city life was there. Even though I came back to my life with a heavy heart, a part of me was stuck there. The view of the magnificent mountains, the vibes, the scenery, the food, everything was replaying in my mind.

 

I started with my life; however, I was very enticed to buy a house at Cliffton Valley because its amenities were superb. After thinking a lot, I decided to buy a 1BHK flat in Shimla because that was enough for me. The 2 and 3 BHK apartments were too big. My apartment had modern furnishing, including Italian floors, a modular kitchen, spacious cupboards, and whatnot. The house became my vacation home because even though I have a love-hate relationship with city life, I can still not live without it, and buying a home at Cliffton Valley helped me with this. I now put the house on lease while I spend my time in the city and when I go back, it is all cleaned up like a new place. Also, now that Rudrakshi and I are 'Shimla neighbors, my childhood dream of being neighbors with my best friend came true. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

2
J & K

3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

3
Chandigarh

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur enjoys colourful Teej fair at Mohali, video inside

4
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

5
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

6
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

7
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

New Omicron sub-variant detected in majority of samples analysed: LNJP study

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom