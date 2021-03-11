Embracing the depth of nature with Cliffton Valley’s well-structured houses

For ages, mountains have been known for providing sanity to the soul of humans. The breathtaking scenery, fresh air, the lush green environment, the sounds of birds chirping, and the slow yet engaging life all bring calm to one's life. With that, mountains are also known to provide multiple health benefits like lower risk of heart diseases, controlled blood pressure due to constantly staying active, a high level of mental peace because of the serenity in nature, and much more.

Each hill station has its own aura and uniqueness, and so does Shimla. Being the former summer capital of British India with a rich history and divine architecture, Shimla also has a variety of flora that has been used to treat medical conditions. According to research by the International Journal of Herbal Medicine, 63 plant species found in the Shimla Hills are used to cure 126 medical diseases. The medical conditions cured with medicinal trees found in Shimla include febrifuge, asthma, cold-cough, headache, dyspepsia, urogenital problems, and much more. Besides medicinal benefits, these plants are also used for wood, fodder, fiber, etc.

Just like you, I also merely read about the benefits of living in the Queen of Hills. For me, mountains were just places to go on vacations for fun and relaxation. However, that place became much more for me when I witnessed its magic in my friend's life. My best friend Rudrakshi has been in my life since my school days. We have practically grown up together. However, life took a turn when her mental health started deteriorating due to some issues. Over time it started affecting her physiological health as well. She was perplexed and tried seeking peace in every place possible; unfortunately, nothing was happening. Then, one day while watching some series, she stumbled upon the famous notion that, 'when nothing seems right, just pack your bags and feel the solitude amidst mountains,' and she did the same.

She went to Shimla and started a new life there; even though I missed her presence but still seeing her happy was everything to me. Her new life brought all positive changes for her. Her mental health started getting better, she became more focused, and even her physical health improved. In some time, I also decided to go to Shimla and stay with her for a few days as it was a long weekend. Obviously, my journey was beautiful and tiring, too, but all my tiredness got away when I saw Rudrakshi as a whole new person. The person who absolutely lost her stamina came to receive a pedestrian with full enthusiasm. After that, we returned to her house at the Cliffton Valley, which was superbly blended with nature and still had all modern amenities.

Every morning I got to wake up to beautiful sun rays falling on my eyes and the sounds of birds chirping. My morning routine there included going to the balcony and sipping coffee; oh yes, I'm also a caffeine addict. By the time I woke up, Rudrakshi already had done her morning walk, meditation, a course of herbal intakes for better health, and then started with her office, but me being a lazy mind, could never compete with her. Days passed, and my time to return to the chaotic city life was there. Even though I came back to my life with a heavy heart, a part of me was stuck there. The view of the magnificent mountains, the vibes, the scenery, the food, everything was replaying in my mind.

I started with my life; however, I was very enticed to buy a house at Cliffton Valley because its amenities were superb. After thinking a lot, I decided to buy a 1BHK flat in Shimla because that was enough for me. The 2 and 3 BHK apartments were too big. My apartment had modern furnishing, including Italian floors, a modular kitchen, spacious cupboards, and whatnot. The house became my vacation home because even though I have a love-hate relationship with city life, I can still not live without it, and buying a home at Cliffton Valley helped me with this. I now put the house on lease while I spend my time in the city and when I go back, it is all cleaned up like a new place. Also, now that Rudrakshi and I are 'Shimla neighbors, my childhood dream of being neighbors with my best friend came true.