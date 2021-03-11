Emerging Indian Brand Jaipuri Adaah makes Buzz on Instagram with their Mesmerising Prints!

Emerging Indian Brand Jaipuri Adaah makes Buzz on Instagram with their Mesmerising Prints!

Founded in 2018, Jaipuri Adaah is an online Indian ethnic clothing store for women. It was established with the focus on reviving traditional Rajasthani hand-block or woodcut printing techniques to produce a handcrafted modern-day womenswear collection, a perfect amalgamation of tradition with urban.

 

All their collection is developed by their in-house design team at their workshop studios located in Jaipur. They work directly with Rajasthani craftspeople, and retail through their website and Instagram store, delivering their products in India and all over the world. Distinguished by its prints, silhouettes, and product quality, Jaipuri Adaah aspires to take Indian crafts and textiles to every corner of the world. As they are an online brand, in the small span of 4 years, they have built a huge community of over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Their reels keep trending; they have received enormous numbers of followers because of their unique prints & elegant collection.

 

Timeless floral prints, neutral & soothing color palette, and comfortable & 100% natural are what genuinely define their designs today. Their collection is easy, breezy, skin-friendly & most importantly, provides income support to hundreds of artisans across Rajasthan. Their philosophy is ‘Pure is Gold,’ and hence, they only use 100% pure cotton in their production. The good folks here try to create pieces that people of varied ages can wear. Their spectacular collection of exquisitely designed clothes includes Short Kurtas, Anarkali sets, and Co-ord sets & we are particularly in love with their printed kurta sets that are perfect for luncheons, festivals, or family gatherings. Besides their clothing range, you can also find pretty Hand-block bedsheets here that will add charm to your bedrooms.

 

As it happens, many celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Mahhi Vij, and Ridhi Dogra among others, were spotted wearing their designs. In the coming years, they hope to open flagship stores across the country, establishing both; a strong online and offline presence. They also want to include more Indian printing techniques under their umbrella. 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Solan-Shimla national highway stretch caves in, traffic diverted

2
Trending

Chinese groom plays cheating wife's sex video with her brother-in-law at own wedding

3
Entertainment

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorates

4
Punjab

Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation accepted

5
Punjab

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu’s personal assistant’s car stopped by bikers, attack him with sharp-edged weapons

6
Punjab

Video of Punjab Speaker's security manhandling truck driver emerges; truckers criticise AAP govt

7
Trending

Bobby Kataria of viral smoking video now claims it was a dummy plane; 'How can you take lighter?'

8
J & K

JeM attack on Rajouri Army camp raises several questions

9
Delhi

3 girls kidnapped, raped in Delhi; police told to submit action taken report by August 14

10
Entertainment

Pakistan media approaches government for NOC on screening of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy

MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

'It is my wish that all come together'

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...

Cities

View All

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Amritsar: Police suspect personal enmity behind 83-year-old's murder

Gurdaspur administrators race against time to repair roads before 'Babe da Viah'

Sukhwant Kaur still treasures memories of her village in Pak

Amritsar youth sets record with 185 one-handed claps in 30 seconds

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Chandigarh: Tricolour put up at Sec 15 house of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Chandigarh MC to auction 60 Car Bazaar sites

Covid: 68-yr-old dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 6 °C, cloudy weather ahead

Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

'Not part of any alliance': AAP on Nitish Kumar being projected as PM candidate for 2024 LS polls

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Day 4: Cane growers' dharna continues

Three arrested with 40-kg poppy husk brought from Rajasthan

3 held with Rs 7.5L in bank robbery case

Honour last year's nominees at I-Day event: Social workers

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

Deworming tablets distributed among children in Ahmedgarh

Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Cops celebrate Raksha Bandhan with students

Learning financial lessons during lockdown

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

Patiala: Cricket star Harmanpreet back home, gets a rousing welcome

Diarrhoea: Patiala MC begins water quality check

Patiala: Control room set up to tackle disease outbreak

Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held