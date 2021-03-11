Emerging Indian Brand Jaipuri Adaah makes Buzz on Instagram with their Mesmerising Prints!

Founded in 2018, Jaipuri Adaah is an online Indian ethnic clothing store for women. It was established with the focus on reviving traditional Rajasthani hand-block or woodcut printing techniques to produce a handcrafted modern-day womenswear collection, a perfect amalgamation of tradition with urban.

All their collection is developed by their in-house design team at their workshop studios located in Jaipur. They work directly with Rajasthani craftspeople, and retail through their website and Instagram store, delivering their products in India and all over the world. Distinguished by its prints, silhouettes, and product quality, Jaipuri Adaah aspires to take Indian crafts and textiles to every corner of the world. As they are an online brand, in the small span of 4 years, they have built a huge community of over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Their reels keep trending; they have received enormous numbers of followers because of their unique prints & elegant collection.

Timeless floral prints, neutral & soothing color palette, and comfortable & 100% natural are what genuinely define their designs today. Their collection is easy, breezy, skin-friendly & most importantly, provides income support to hundreds of artisans across Rajasthan. Their philosophy is ‘Pure is Gold,’ and hence, they only use 100% pure cotton in their production. The good folks here try to create pieces that people of varied ages can wear. Their spectacular collection of exquisitely designed clothes includes Short Kurtas, Anarkali sets, and Co-ord sets & we are particularly in love with their printed kurta sets that are perfect for luncheons, festivals, or family gatherings. Besides their clothing range, you can also find pretty Hand-block bedsheets here that will add charm to your bedrooms.

As it happens, many celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Mahhi Vij, and Ridhi Dogra among others, were spotted wearing their designs. In the coming years, they hope to open flagship stores across the country, establishing both; a strong online and offline presence. They also want to include more Indian printing techniques under their umbrella.