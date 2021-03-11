Enlightening lives with its Facebook page "The Lord is my shepherd" is publishing house Ranen Digital Media Pvt.Ltd

The page has gained a steady flow of followers owing to its motivational and inspirational quotes, which has drawn in a global audience.

There are many situations in a person's life when they need the right kind of support or backing in the form of a mentor or a guide to help them tread the right path. Timely intervention of the right person can work wonders in their lives and that's what Dr. Richardson Khristi has been doing by guiding and mentoring people through his Facebook pages "The Lord is my shepherd" and "GOD will make a way, when there seems no way". Both the pages have gained tremendous following owing to its inspirational content which comprises motivations and inspirational quotes along with many other interesting content. It's a perfect gift to humankind from this man who hails from Anand, a small town in Gujarat. Dr. Khristi is a Homoeopathic doctor who passed out from the M.S. Pathak Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Vadodara, graduating in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS). He always had a positive outlook towards life and wanted people to follow the same approach, the reason he formed his Facebook pages which have become a favourite with the majority of netizens.

His first Facebook page, “The Lord is my shepherd” was started in 2010 which dwells upon the spiritual side, the reason for its ever-growing popularity which has taken its follower base to 5 million till date. The name is derived from PSALM book chapter 23 and verse #1, that means that there is always a supreme power above us who controls and protects us from life's calamities. The contents of the page boost people's morale, pushing their positive side forward by bypassing the negativities that hover around them so that they can lead a fulfilling life without any worries or ill thoughts. The second page "GOD will make a way, when there seems no way” was formed in 2015, which has also helped people restore their faith in humanity. The popularity of the page is evident by its humongous following, which has touched 1.2 million till date.

Dr.Krishti formed his company Ranen Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. in 2021, which is located in Anand, Gujarat, and both these pages are a part of his company. The content for both these pages are created by the man himself and has varied subjects related to arts, science, health, wisdom, knowledge and much more other than motivational and inspirational quotes which imbibe a feeling of positivity from within.