Entertainment news brand Bollywood Bliss crosses 3 million followers on social media

Entertainment news brand Bollywood Bliss has hit a mega milestone by crossing 3 million followers across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and others. Since its launch in 2015, Bollywood Bliss has been riding the social media wave to become a household name among Bollywood-loving masses in India and abroad.

The way people consume entertainment has changed significantly in the last few years. Bollywood Bliss brings Bollywood and Celebrities to people’s screens in real-time – red carpets events, interviews, fashion shows, movie premiers and more. “Our audiences comprise millennials and Gen-Z Indians across the globe. Their day practically starts and ends with social media,” says team Bollywood Bliss.

Bollywood Bliss has been one of the pioneers in bringing about a paradigm shift in how Bollywood entertainment news started being consumed on social media, especially Instagram. Everyone may or may not have a TV, but everyone definitely has a smartphone and that’s how news is now consumed, twenty-four seven.

“Our audiences want to breathe and live Bollywood in real time. Team Bollywood Bliss is plugged in 24/7/365. Mumbai is the city that never sleeps and there is always something keeping the news cycle churning in Tinsel Town,” adds Team.

Such unparalleled reach through social media has attracted many collaborations and marketing associations for Bollywood Bliss. The platform serves over 300 million impressions and boasts of an impressive celebrity following. Reaching the masses on social media has become critical for big consumer brands, music labels and film production companies too.

 

