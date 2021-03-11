Entrepreneur Shrutik Mahajan Inspires Youth With His Success*

When every time you state something, you want or desire you are the first person to hear it. The future of that idea depends upon your reaction to that thought or wish. If you have the faith that you can do it then you can but if you don’t believe yourself enough then nothing in this world can make it happen. A young entrepreneur Shrutik Mahajan from Aurangabad, Marathwada has proved what a true belief in one’s thoughts can do. A very young boy who saw a dream to become a businessman and has achieved it with his hard work, determination and his strong faith in his capabilities, his dreams and in himself.

Entrepreneur Shrutik Mahajan has completed his undergraduate degree from Pune university and is pursuing Masters degree in management this year. Along with his graduate program he has pursued Event Management degree from NIEM Pune. His management skills and his interest in creative field led him to start up his business ‘Blue Flare Events’ in 2019. His firm is one of the best in its sector in whole Marathwada. Blue Flare Events provides the best solutions and service for all your celebration instincts whether it be a birthday party or a wedding, whether it be friends reunion party or most important events, Blue Flare Events is all set under Shrutik Mahajan’s leadership. Shrutik says, that “life is an event and we should make it memorable”. Until now with his company Shrutik has completed more than 500 successful projects and he has earned his respect and top position amongst his clients and in Aurangabad. Shrutik plans to expand his business on larger scale to serve more clients efficiently. He believes in making most out of all the opportunities he gets.

Shrutik also owns a cafe in Aurangabad, RTS Cafe. He started this business in 2021 with his partner and in mere one year this cafe has bloomed to being one of the best cafes in Aurangabad. Here customers can enjoy variety of snacks, shakes and assorted coffee and as we know, anything can happen over a coffee. This café is popular amongst not only youngsters but in people of all age groups. While talking about his cafe business Shrutik says, “I have always been a food lover and my passion drove me here. I must say that despite of the constant tough competition I have been enjoying this journey a lot. Food is something which can be experimented creatively. You can add your touch to everything and running a cafe makes you understand the management of not only food but about ambience, environment, service, hygiene and the list goes on.” While talking about his success Shrutik says that, “Your faith in yourself can help you achieve anything”.

Shrutik Mahajan has ample knowledge of technology and exactly knows how to incorporate his knowledge, skills, and time management skills in his businesses. His time management skills have helped him balance his personal and professional life. Shrutik has received Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar for “Most Promising Event Management Company in Aurangabad” by Reseal Group. Shrutik’s journey was not easy. He had his own struggles. He lost his father in an early age. Despite of all the struggles and challenges Shruik has achieved great heights in his businesses at the age of mere 22 years. This is all because of his confidence and his faith in his dreams. Being a successful young entrepreneur Shrutik is inspiring today’s youth a lot.