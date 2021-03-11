Everything You Need to Know about Rudn Enclave Rawalpindi

The Ruden Enclave is an innovative infrastructure developed by the RMRSCO (Pvt). Ltd. and UDPL. The housing society is a soon-to-be-approved project located on the Adiala Road adjacent to the Bahria Town Phase-8, M2 Motorway, N-5 National Highway, Chakri & Thalian Interchange, CPEC new industrial, commercial zone.

The housing society is a major project introduced for beneficiaries of the twin cities. The residential society possesses every quality that makes it a healthy and fruitful investment. If you are thing about investing in the residential project, then this blog will educate you on all the possible details you need to know about Rudn Enclave.

Rudn Enclave Owners and Developers:

The owners and developers of the Rudn Enclave are the respected urbanist, RMRSCO (Pvt). Ltd in collaboration with UDPL development company. The RMRSCO company was founded in 1973, and Mr. Rahim U Din Naeem is the company's current CEO. The company has a strong business profile with over ten years of real estate and construction expertise.

Rudn Enclave NOC:

The NOC of Rudn Enclave is striving soon to be approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authorities (RDA). The owner of the residential society has availed all the required permissions and is soon expecting to receive its NOC approval.

Rudn Enclave Location:

The location of Rudn Enclave is prime as it is situated near Adiala Road, Rawalpindi. The Adalia Road is one of Rawalpindi's major commercial and residential routes. The society is also accessible from M2 Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, the new Islamabad International Airport, and the newly proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Accessibility Points:

Some of the convenient accessibility points of residential society are as follows:

·         Right next to the Adiala Road

·         Approximately 29 min drive to M-2 Motorway, Chakri Toll Plaza

·         Approximately 24 min drive to Rawat-Chakbell Road

·         Approximately 48 min drive to Islamabad Gandhara International Airport, Islamabad

·         Approximately 31 min drive to Phase 8, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi

·         Approximately 49 min drive to N-5 National Highway, Grand Trunk Rd, Rawalpindi

·         Approximately 51 min drive to Rawat, Islamabad

·         Approximately 48 min drive to Saddar, Rawalpindi

Nearby Landmarks & Places:

Following are the nearby landmarks and places of residential society:

 

·         Islamabad

·         Rawalpindi

·         DHA Phase-II

·         Bahria Town Phase-8

·         New International Islamabad Airport

Rudn Enclave Master Plan:

The master plan of Rudn Enclave is expertly developed by the owners and developers of the residential society. The housing society’s plan layouts span over the 10,000 Kanal of twin cities’ exclusive land. The RMRSCO (Pvt). Ltd. and UDPL are one of the top urbanist developers in the real estate market.

Together they hired the most eligible and expert team of developers and architects that have created architectural modernization offered with luxury and comfort. The housing project is divided into blocks and sectors that have different sizes of plots for commercial and residential purposes.

Rudn Enclave Blocks:

Following are the names of blocks available in the residential society:

·         Residential Blocks (The residential block of Rudn Enclave is divided into a number of sectors from A to J)

·         General Blocks

·         Executive Block

·         Farmhouses (Block D & Block E)

Rudn Enclave Plot Sizes:

Residential Blocks:

Following are the plot sizes available in the residential blocks:

·         5 Marla

·         7 Marla

·         10 Marla

·         1 Kanal

Commercial Blocks:

Following are the plot sizes available in the Commercial Blocks:

·         4 Marla

·         8 Marla

·         1 Kanal

Farmhouses:

Following are the sizes of the Farmhouses:

·         4 Kanal

·         8 Kanal

Rudn Enclave Payment Plan:

The payment plan of Rudn Enclave is considerately designed to impress the investors from every class of society. The residential society payment plan offers a 4 yearly payment plan with 48 monthly and 8-half yearly installments.

Conclusion:

Rudn Enclave is a massively convenient investment opportunity for investors in twin cities and all over the nation. The residential society is a high potential opportunity for investors to avail that will be fruitful in coming years.

Rudn Enclave is a marvelous creation developed on the international standards of infrastructure that offers the world’s best amenities. If you are still doubtful about your investment in choices, this blog will provide everything you need to know about Ruden Enclave Rawalpindi.

The most efficient real estate solutions Sky Marketing and Tajarat Properties highly recommend Rudn Enclave to their investors.

