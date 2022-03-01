Excelling in different roles, Raju Punjabi shines as gold in the field of Jewelry design and also in the music realm

When we glance around several individuals who are exploring themselves widely, we feel the difference that they have brought to the economy and society at large. The success they gain without any Godfather in their fields has been inspirational. Yes, no doubt the social media sector and digital domains have been backbone off late. The apps of social domains like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook are most happening apps which enhances a huge platform to an artist to perform their skills globally across the globe. Though it is equally competitive to gain the fame, as there are massive artists of each field who are already a familiar name in front of many audiences. Only a unique talent can accomplish and sail through diverse social media niches. Satish Kumar Arora aka Raju Punjabi is one name which is rising in the music industry. Raju has already become one of the most familiar names on social apps like YouTube and Instagram where his music craft is much appreciated by his fans and listeners.

Raju Punjabi has come across a long journey after been born and brought in the small town of Punjab. He is a Jewelry designer and has gained much success with his designing skills across Punjab. Raju is blessed with creative art; his designed jewelry is always the first choice of his customers. Being a successful businessman, still he felt something is missing in his creative mind which took him on the path of music. Raju was always inclined toward music and loves to sing. Gradually he decided to step into the music world. Raju is an active user of social domain, he started posting his music videos on Instagram within no time his music skills was much appreciated by massive audiences.

His melodious voice wins the heart of the listeners and entertain them the most. Gradually he developed enormous followers on Instagram and his fans eagerly wait for his video releases. Currently Raju is working hard to establish himself in the music industry. His determination, consistency, passion and patience in his work will definitely help him reach his desired goals in life.

