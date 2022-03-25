Exclusive interview with Faheem Bhat, CEO, Lieper Publication about their latest bestselling book

"Less than a month ago we signed Asha Ponnachan for her first book", says Faheem. A collection of poems titled, ‘The Moon At My Window’, Asha’s debut book was published and released worldwide on digital platforms as well as print version by Lieper Publication on 8th March 2022.

The entire publishing team at Lieper Publication is overjoyed that the book has obtained ‘bestseller’ status.

"Of course, we hope for the best in all that we do and this book sold well from the beginning. We were pleasantly surprised when all sales targets were surpassed in less than 2 weeks and it still continues to be a favourite among poetry lovers", commented Faheem on the success of Asha's book.

Following a video released on social media, Faheem confirms that Lieper Publication has

signed a second book with Asha which will be launched soon. After the success of the first book, they decided to sign the author immediately before another publishing offer came her way.

When asked about future plans, Faheem responded, "We know that this second book will also achieve great success. As for further plans, we are talking through some ideas and that is all I can say at this moment".

Lieper Publication has worked with many international authors. As a professional team providing efficient services in a timely manner they collaborate widely with national and international authors. Asha is their first Canadian writer. According to Faheem, "Since we first connected with Asha, it has been a seamless working relationship and an exciting journey for both parties. Having a ‘bestseller’ on our list is as exciting for the publisher as it is for the author".

As they enjoy this milestone of a bestseller, we look forward to more success stories for Lieper Publication and Asha Ponnachan.