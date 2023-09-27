Eyevage Reviews: Best Anti-Aging Eye Cream of 2023

Eyevage is a scientifically advanced, anti-aging treatment that rejuvenates mature skin around the eye area. Click to learn more about Eyevage eye cream.

Under-eye bags can be frustrating, and while they aren’t dangerous, they are bothersome. If puffiness under the eyes is affecting your confidence, the good news is, this problem is manageable. In most cases, they can be reduced or eliminated with simple lifestyle tweaks, such as modifying the skincare routine. Adding a highly-praised eye treatment such as the Eyevage anti-aging cream to your regimen is a great point to start. But does it really work? Read on to find out!

About Bags/Puffiness Under The Eyes

Under-eye bags are a common sight in the aging process. This is not a medical disease but rather a cosmetic concern. Under-eye bags are medically called preorbital puffiness because the affected area looks puffy. As one of the most common skin problems in the world, under-eye bags affect around 27% of people.

While eye puffiness usually appears in the 40s and 50s, some people may develop it earlier. They form due to the aging process. As we age, the tissues around the eyes become weaker, and the fat that supports the eyes moves into the lower eyelid area.

What Causes The Appearance Of Under-Eye Bags?

The primary causes of bags under the eyes are weakened tissue structures and muscles. Weak structure causes sagging of the skin and “pushes” fat to the under-eye area. This process occurs for numerous reasons, with the natural aging process being the biggest culprit. Aging isn’t the only cause, however. Other factors that lead to under-eye bags are:

UV exposure

Smoking

Alcohol and/or drug use

Fluid retention due to an unhealthy diet, e.g. salty food

Seasonal allergies

Eczema

Lack of sleep

Genetics

Crying

Blocked tear duct

Eye infections

Medical conditions such as renal disease and thyroid eye disease (Graves’ disease)

Symptoms of Undereye-Bags

Under-eye bags are easy to recognize. People often wake up and immediately notice themselves in the mirror. Signs and symptoms of having under-eye bags include:

Saggy or loose skin

Mild swelling

Dark circles

Teary or red eyes

Dark Circles vs. Under-eye bags

Many people use the terms “dark circles” and “eyebags” interchangeably because they tend to appear together. However, they’re different. Under-eye bags are puffiness or swelling under the eyes. Dark circles are the darkening of the skin in the under-eye area.

The causes of dark circles and bags under the eyes are similar. Like under-eye bags, dark circles occur due to the aging process, smoking, and exposure to the sun’s UV rays. Allergies can cause dark circles as well. Other causes of dark circles include:

Hyperpigmentation

Iron deficiency anemia

Rubbing eyes frequently

Genetics

Dehydration

Thyroid conditions

Dermatitis

Although the causes and risk factors are similar, the appearance of these skin problems is different. Eye bags appear puffy. Dark circles appear discolored and dull.

What Can You Do For Eye Bags?

There’s a lot you can do for eye bags. It’s entirely possible to reduce their appearance. Home and lifestyle remedies are enough to look healthier and more youthful. These tips will help you manage under-eye bags:

Cold compress: Apply a damp cold compress to the skin under and around the eyes. It reduces swelling.

Limit salt intake: One of the major causes of bags under the eyes is salt intake. Salt causes fluid retention, thereby causing or worsening eye bags. That’s why it’s important to limit salt intake and follow the recommended amounts (2,300 mg or 1 teaspoon of table salt (or less) per day). You may also want to avoid drinking too much fluid to reduce fluid retention.

Quit smoking: This unhealthy habit is an enemy of healthy skin. Smoking speeds up aging and causes eye puffiness. Evidence confirms the detrimental effect of smoking on the skin and its contribution to signs of aging. Smoking causes under-eye bags through the breakdown of elasticity and collagen fibers.

Get enough sleep: Lack of quality sleep causes vasodilation, which leads to increased blood flow. Increased circulation in combination with thin skin under the eyes causes swelling. Ideally, you should get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Establish a sleep routine to follow every day.

Slightly raise your head when sleeping: This prevents the accumulation of fluid around the eyes.

Avoid allergy triggers: People sometimes develop bags under their eyes due to allergies. That’s why it’s practical to limit exposure to allergy triggers such as mold, pollen, or dust. Keep your home tidy and dust-free or check local mold and pollen levels online before heading out.

Apply tea bags: Teas contain a little bit of caffeine, a powerful stimulant that draws water out of the delicate under-eye area. By applying tea bags to the affected area, you can reduce the swelling. The process is easy, just soak two teabags in cold water, place them over closed eyes, and hold for 15 to 20 minutes.

Perform facial massage: Use a cold metal facial roller or your fingers to gently massage your face. Massage the area around and under the eyes.

Introducing The Best Anti-Aging Eye Cream – Solvaderm’s Eyevage!

Sometimes, all the methods we try to reduce eye bags fail to deliver the results we want. Healthy skin requires a few lifestyle adjustments, such as quality sleep and a well-balanced diet. However, getting rid of under-eye bags requires a more structured approach that also includes modifications to your skincare routine. Introduce products that target the under-eye area to your skincare routine. You’ll achieve the best results from a combination of a healthy lifestyle, home remedies, and an effective eye cream. The Eyevage anti-aging cream is considered the best of its kind on the market.

Best Anti-Aging Eye Cream – Buy now only on official website!

What is Eyevage?

Eyevage is an anti-aging cream that targets delicate eye areas primarily. It is one of the best anti-aging eye creams on the market. The advanced, multi-action cream treats signs of aging around the eyes. It works for fine lines and wrinkles as well as eye bags.

According to its official website, Eyevage is a professional strength product that produces visible results quickly. The results usually appear within the first four weeks of regular use.

About the Manufacturer of Eyevage Anti-Aging Cream

The manufacturer of Eyevage anti-aging cream is Solvaderm. The company was founded in the United States, and all their products are made in U.S. laboratories. Solvaderm focuses on the development of results-driven performance products that prevent and manage signs of aging. The brand strongly focuses on continuous research and innovation, which is why it collaborates with dermatologists and skincare experts. Collaboration and constant research show improvements that result in powerful formulas and products that truly work.

What’s Inside Eyevage's Anti-Aging Eye Cream?

Eyevage is one of the best anti-aging eye creams thanks to its outstanding formula. The formula relies on potent ingredients such as:

Vitamin K : This vitamin supports healing and repair of the skin. It promotes cellular metabolism and exhibits anti-inflammatory effects. Vitamin K minimizes the appearance of dark circles, improves elasticity, and reduces eye puffiness. It makes the skin appear firmer, and more youthful.

: This vitamin supports healing and repair of the skin. It promotes cellular metabolism and exhibits anti-inflammatory effects. Vitamin K minimizes the appearance of dark circles, improves elasticity, and reduces eye puffiness. It makes the skin appear firmer, and more youthful. Arnica Montana extract : This is also called wolf’s or leopard’s bane. Extracts from this flowering plant work together with vitamin K. It helps repair skin. This plant exhibits anti-inflammatory effects for soothing the under-eye area.

: This is also called wolf’s or leopard’s bane. Extracts from this flowering plant work together with vitamin K. It helps repair skin. This plant exhibits anti-inflammatory effects for soothing the under-eye area. Oxido reductases : These are enzymes that increase antioxidant activity in the skin. Oxido reductases keep the skin healthy and support its structures, thus preventing or aiding the management of under-eye bags.

: These are enzymes that increase antioxidant activity in the skin. Oxido reductases keep the skin healthy and support its structures, thus preventing or aiding the management of under-eye bags. Soybean protein and hydrolyzed rice bran protein : In Eyevage anti-aging cream, these ingredients work synergistically. They collaborate in the improvement of micro-circulation in the under-eye area. The result is a firmer, more vibrant look.

: In Eyevage anti-aging cream, these ingredients work synergistically. They collaborate in the improvement of micro-circulation in the under-eye area. The result is a firmer, more vibrant look. Jojoba seed oil : A strong emollient with anti-inflammatory properties. It keeps the skin calm and comfortable. This ingredient provides hydration and nourishment to the delicate under-eye area.

: A strong emollient with anti-inflammatory properties. It keeps the skin calm and comfortable. This ingredient provides hydration and nourishment to the delicate under-eye area. Prunus Armeniaca (apricot) kernel oil : It contains fatty acids that hydrate the skin. Antioxidants from apricot kernel oil tackle free radicals. They can prevent or manage damage caused by oxidative stress.

: It contains fatty acids that hydrate the skin. Antioxidants from apricot kernel oil tackle free radicals. They can prevent or manage damage caused by oxidative stress. Squalane : A saturated oil used in skincare as a moisturizer. In the best anti-aging eye creams, this ingredient hydrates the skin without clogging pores.

: A saturated oil used in skincare as a moisturizer. In the best anti-aging eye creams, this ingredient hydrates the skin without clogging pores. Hyaluronic acid : A powerful moisturizer for supple, soft skin. Studies confirm hyaluronic acid’s hydrating and rejuvenating effects.

: A powerful moisturizer for supple, soft skin. Studies confirm hyaluronic acid’s hydrating and rejuvenating effects. Eriobotyra Japonica extract: This ingredient exhibits antioxidant effects. It soothes and rejuvenates the skin. The skin appears firmer and smoother.

Why is Eyevage so Effective?

The Eyevage anti-aging cream is so effective thanks to its potent ingredients. The product delivers a unique blend of ingredients, all of which are well-known for their beneficial effects on the skin. Another reason for the efficacy of Eyevage is that it’s a result of innovation and research. Leading dermatologists and skincare experts have perfected the formula so it can give you the results you expect.

Eyevage deserves its status as one of the best anti-aging eye creams. The cream is effective due to its multifaceted approach, which addresses different aspects of skin aging. For instance, it hydrates the skin and protects it from free radicals while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and under-eye bags.

The powerful formula also improves the texture of the skin. All these separate effects contribute to the management of under-eye bags. According to its official website, 91% of women experienced a major reduction in dark circles around their eyes within four weeks.

Benefits of Using Eyevage Anti-Aging Eye Cream

The main benefits of using Eyevage anti-aging cream are:

Improved micro-circulation in capillaries

Decreased puffiness due to mobilization of fluid buildup

Increased skin brightness

Reduced dark circles

Anti-inflammatory effects to soothe the skin and even out its texture

Hydrated and nourished skin

Firming and tightening effects

Eyevage – Directions for Use

The manufacturer recommends applying Eyevage two times a day on a clean face. More precisely, you need to apply it in the morning and before bedtime as a part of your regular skincare routine. All you need to do is pump a pea-sized amount onto your finger or hand, and gently dab the cream around each eye along the eye socket.

NOTE: The cream comes in an airless pump dispenser, and it’s necessary to prime the product before use. The official website recommends placing a finger over the opening of the container. Pump slowly 10 to 15 times.

Try Eyevage for a 60-day Money-Back Guarantee Policy!

Solvaderm is confident in the effectiveness and quality of its product, which is why it offers a 100% money-back guarantee. Customers who are unhappy with this anti-aging cream can return it within 60 days from the date of purchase, and they’ll receive a full refund. What do you need to do to get a full refund? The process is quite simple. It starts with completing an online form on the official website to request a return authorization number (RAN). The brand’s customer support will then send the return number to your email. Then, you need to send the product back within 10 days after receiving the return number.

Eyevage's Powerful, Proven Results

Customers have positive experiences and visible results with the Eyevage anti-aging cream. They praise this product for successfully managing dark circles and eye puffiness. Proven results of Eyevage also extend to the reduction of fine lines and crow’s feet and an improvement in hydration. Many customers reveal that Eyevage has become an integral component of their skincare routine, and they use it regularly. Women also love the lightweight formula that works perfectly even on sensitive, delicate skin.

Conclusion

The Eyevage anti-aging cream targets the delicate area around the eyes primarily. The product contains a unique formula. The ingredients work together to manage multiple signs of aging. While there are many eye creams on the market, this one stands out. If you have under-eye bags or dark circles, Eyevage could help you.

References

https://harleystreet-md.co.uk/blog/what-causes-under-eye-bags/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6850077/

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325989#causes-and-risk-factors

https://www.fda.gov/food/nutrition-education-resources-materials/sodium-your-diet

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6715121/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6533928/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10078143/

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Eyevage shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.