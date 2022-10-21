FortBite Reviews - Effectively Brush Away Bad Breath Without Toothpaste!

FortBite is a topical powder that helps consumers to rid their mouth of unhealthy and toxic bacteria, reducing the risk of bad breath and cavities. The formula is best when used twice a day to improve the quality of teeth.

What is FortBite?

A welcoming smile can be inviting for anyone to engage, but far too many people don’t know that they aren’t treating their body properly. Even the best toothpastes don’t break down everything on the teeth, and they certainly don’t improve the bacteria in the mouth. While some people use supplements, these remedies don’t get to the root of the problem. FortBite manages to tackle all of these issues, nearly replacing toothpaste all together.

FortBite’s strength against tooth decay and cavities is compared to that of Vikings on the official website. Everything in it is backed by scientific evidence, helping users to deal with their dental issues without excessive payments to a dentist. The whole culprit behind this damage is called “silent reflux,” which presents as significant stomach acid. This acid erodes the enamel, and there’s no time of day it is worse than at night.

With this formula, users don’t have to blend a drink or a mouthwash. However, users put it directly onto their brush to break away the damaging particles on the surface.

How FortBite Helps

With FortBite, consumers will get 11 ingredients that all contribute to improved tooth and gum strength. These ingredients include:

● Calcium carbonate

● Bentonite clay

● Kaolin clay

● Ceylon cinnamon powder

● Clove powder

● Peppermint extract

● Ginger powder

● Lemon peel powder

● Myrrh

● Stevia

● Xylitol

Read on below to learn more information about the way that FortBite uses these ingredients.

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium carbonate fortifies the enamel of teeth. This type of calcium is often included for consumers who aren’t getting enough support from the calcium they already consume. It maintains healthy bones, nerves, and muscles. It also supports freshness in the gums.

Bentonite Clay

Bentonite clay is often associated with the removal of toxins, which makes it easier to purge the toxins and acid from enamel. It can reduce the risk of problems like constipation and diarrhea, though using it topically is the best way to clean the teeth’s surface. It offers incredible antimicrobial benefits, and it maintains oral health adequately.

Kaolin Clay

Kaolin clay helps users to put the impurities and toxins from the skin. It is extremely helpful to anyone who wants to take away the dangerous particles that could be stuck on their teeth. It doesn’t cause irritation, which is why it is so supportive of a healthy mouth environment. Since it takes away anything that could damage the surface of the teeth, users will also be able to maintain their tooth color safely.

Ceylon Cinnamon Powder

Ceylon cinnamon powder helps users to maintain balance in their gut, which reduces the amount of stomach acid that could impact the health of their teeth. This powder is also associated with probiotic support, which balances the bacteria in the body.

Clove Powder

Clove powder offers support as a natural antacid for consumers. It improves stomach health, which means that stomach acid can be easily reduced to ensure safety for the teeth. It has been used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for quite some time, supporting the immune system and fighting inflammation.

Peppermint Extract

Peppermint extract is primarily used for consumers who want to reduce the damage of digestive upset. It helps users to keep their breath fresh, giving a scent that most people are already familiar with because of their own toothpaste. It reduces the risk of bacterial infections, and it keeps the user’s inflammation at bay.

Ginger Powder

Ginger powder is used to keep normal stomach acid levels within the gut. It can reduce bacterial with its antimicrobial support, and it is an incredible remedy for nausea.

Lemon Peel Powder

Lemon peel powder is used to manage stomach acid. It is incredibly nutritious, though it is popularly known for its support for oral health. It improves the immune system and can help the user’s heart health. It even promotes better digestion.

Myrrh

Myrrh offers incredible antioxidant support, taking away toxins that can build up on the teeth. It has been used for many different purposes, including reducing inflammation and easing congestion. The formula has many dental benefits, though its soothing effect is the primary reason that consumers include it.

Stevia

Stevia is a substitute for sugar, ensuring that the formula still leaves an appetizing taste on the tongue without eroding the teeth with sugar. It also reduces unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Xylitol

Xylitol is usually included as a sugar substitute. It promotes better dental health, which is why it is often found in mouth-freshening gums and mints. It also improves the immune system and promotes better digestion, which adds to the support of the other ingredients. Xylitol is also known as an antioxidant to eliminate any unnecessary toxins.

Purchasing a Canister of FortBite

The only place that consumers can purchase FortBite is through the official website. The website has several packages available, which include:

● One jar for $69

● Three jars for $177

● Six jars for $294

All of these packages come with a money-back guarantee. As a special reward for customers who order three or more jars, the creators have also included two bonus guides.

BONUS #1 - How To Deep Clean Your Teeth Better Than The Dentist

How To Deep Clean Your Teeth Better Than The Dentist is the first of the two bonuses. It educates consumers how to create an incredible clean that they won’t need a professional dentist to help with.

Though it is free with this purchase, the typical retail value is $97.

BONUS #2 - Perfect Digestion No Matter What You Eat

Perfect Digestion No Matter What You Eat shows users a massage that they can perform to improve digestion by 56%. It also offers general tips on managing acid reflux, bloating, and stomach pain.

The total retail value of Perfect Digestion No Matter What You Eat is $79.

Frequently Asked Questions About FortBite

What makes FortBite work?

The entirety of the FortBite is based on the reason that many people suffer from acid reflux, which is triggered by processed food, stress, and lifestyle factors. Some people don’t even realize that they are dealing with acid reflux, but this problem causes acid molecules to rise up and eat away at the esophagus and tooth enamel. Quickly, the teeth start to succumb to cavities and rotting. The organic support offered by FortBite helps users to reduce the acid molecules and keep their mouth from succumbing to this damage.

Is FortBite safe?

Yes. This formula is made for consumers of all ages, regardless of their medical condition. Dealing with the issues surrounding gum disease and tooth decay is essential to maintaining oral health for years to come. All of the ingredients are high quality, natural, and carefully compiled. Plus, it is tested for purity by a third-party lab. To date, the 170,000+ customers who have tried FortBite have not experienced any side effects.

What is the right time to use FortBite?

Users who deal with pain, damage, and bad breath should brush with the powder twice daily. The powder goes directly on the toothbrush, and it can be used before breakfast and before going to bed. Users should not eat immediately after brushing, and they’ll only need to measure out about the size of a penny to dip their wet bristles in.

This powder can replace toothpaste, which means the user needs to brush for about two minutes. Since toothpaste is abrasive, users might have to abstain from using it until their teeth acclimate to FortBite. The residue from brushing can be rinsed out with water, which will take all of the acid particles and bacteria out with the foam.

What if FortBite doesn’t work for the user?

Though this product has been fairly successful for many consumers, users who don’t get the support that they hope for can return the product within 60 days for a full refund.

How long will consumers be able to purchase this powder?

There is no way to determine how long FortBite will be available because Big Pharma sees it as a threat to their profit. Consumers who want to order it should make a purchase while it is still available.

To reach out to the customer service team, fill out the form at https://thefortbite.com/help/contact-us.php.

Summary

FortBite provides users with a way to improve the health of teeth and gums. It is used in place of toothpaste as first, ensuring that users get rid of anything that could cause bad breath and cavities. The remedy’s proprietary blend is unique from any other product, even Prodentim, and the user can just put the powder on their existing toothbrush to treat their mouth properly.

