Founder Dileep Kumar Kandula wins Innovative NGO of the year award for Dooradrushti Foundation

" Be the change you wish to see in the world ", father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi left us with this quote decades ago but very few are truly embarking on a journey specified by him as the biggest service to the human race.

 Dileep Kumar Kandula is an entrepreneurial brilliance who epitomizes such an ideology with a business savvy mindset and the kindest heart. Propelled to drive change which is substantial and progressive, Dileep Kumar Kandula is revered by his acquaintances as a deeply moving figure who has always stayed humble despite his overarching achievements.

 

 

Dileep Kandula along with his social drive also donnes many other hats and is combining  passion with purpose to make it huge. His undeterred attempts have helped in  transforming several lives and being celebrated as a stalwart for humanity.

 

Dooradrushti Foundation is an NGO founded by Dileep's foresight par excellence and fueled by his passion to provide a life of dignity to those who need it the most. Dileep is touching and positively impacting several lives with his selfless drive.

 

His noblest endeavor called 'Donate Only One Rupee' has been a well thought and executed campaign that has driven thousands and thousands to contribute in bringing hope, health and education to the lives of the downtrodden.

 

 

A cinephile, Dileep Kandula has been accoladed with several awards for his ingeniousness, alacrity and vision. His consistently inspiring efforts have been revolutionary in driving home the noble concepts of robust social work.

 

 

Founder of some of the most awe-inspiring ventures, Dileep's growth strategies for his ventures are highly innovative and transformative.

 

For such nation building pursuits, Dileep Kandula has been awarded the hugely revered position for 'Innovative NGO of the year award' by Mint Business awards. "I am deeply touched and humbled by the appreciation and recognition that has been given to our work. I started Dooradrushti Foundation with a revolutionary mindset and I feel humbled with the kind of support we have been able to amass in such a short time. I am a firm believer that if one's motive behind something is noble then perseverance and an unwavering clarity on your vision can help you reach the ambit",  says Dileep.

 

"It's my absolute honor to be bestowed with this award and I wish to continue to direct my efforts along with my team towards ensuring that concrete steps are taken to uplift the needy", adds Dileep.

 

With the help of the 'Donate only one rupee' campaign, Dileep caught the psychology of those who donate money and made it extremely feasible for each human. This initiative has by far helped 75 people with the basic tenets of health and education and the visionaries wish to scale this till the last man standing.

Because of such exceedingly foresighted endeavours, the NGO amassed appreciation and monetary donation from actor Vijay Deverakonda which they wish to use for providing more reach and capacity building for Dooradrushti foundation.

Needless to say, the thought provoking actions by Dileep and his creation Dooradrushti Foundation is reaching noteworthy milestones and with their deepest sense of service to mankind, it is set to scale many such mountains.

