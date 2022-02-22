Founder Of MaiLystyle, Nguyen Hoang Mai Ly Enchants Vietnamese Netizens

Nguyen Hoang Mai Ly is one of the most famous names in the Vietnamese Social Media space. Her impeccable aura has attracted a whopping 72,272 followers on Facebook. She is a divine figure in Vietnamese space, known for her exquisite fashion sense.

 

Her presence for her fans is nothing short of beautiful poetry about sheer elegance and grace. Her fans always flood the comment section complimenting her flawless, smooth skin.

 

She wanted to bring revolution to the Vietnamese cosmetics industry from a very young age. Coming from a family of civil servants, she believed that she had the potential to empower women through her innovative venture and would spend hours researching about it. Her passion for cosmetics and curiosity helped her become one of the most revered social media influencers.

 

A graduate from the Academy of Finance, Mai Ly founded MaiLystyle. Her Beauty, cosmetic and personal care company seeks to provide the best products and services to their client’s skin routines. The company has been established as a reputed brand in the Vietnamese cosmetic industry in a short time. Her brand penetration can be testified from the fact that around 341,460 people follow their Facebook page, getting a one-stop solution for all their queries.

 She says, “Like any other Vietnamese person, I was ambitious to make my name on my own. I would enjoy long hours learning about various cosmetic products and would gather insight from their users to understand their needs. I wanted to create a space where people can embrace themselves. This helped me identify the gap that was there in the cosmetics industry. The journey wasn’t an easy one, but I have enjoyed learning a lot from it.”

 Often, she uses her personal blogging page ‘bymaily_’ on Facebook to guide thousands about fashion and skincare routines. Her fans are always appreciative of how she elucidates her secret of getting a radiant and shining beauty in a very concise manner. Each day, a large number of followers visit her page to keep them abreast of the latest fashion trends.

She is also an inspiration to many Vietnamese women for her ethereal grace, confidence, and ability to handle professional and personal life. She firmly believes that strong-willed women can positively impact society as she can improve not only her life and people’s lives around her but also the generation that will follow.

 In the future, she aspires to make her brand ‘MaiLystyle’, a symbol of empowerment, finesse, and credence. She is devising her strategy to improve her brand further to shine on other social media handles to effectively portray what the brand has to offer to its customers.

 

 

 

