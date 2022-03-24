From being a dreamer to becoming a model, actor, and now producer, make way for Amiee Misobbah.

Last year, she even worked with veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure in a music video.

Only having the dream and the desire to make it big in any industry isn’t enough today. One needs to have the right mental attitude, love, and drive to make the most of the opportunities or even create new opportunities to draw one’s journey to success. This is definitely easier said than done, but a few professionals and artists like Amiee Misobbah have been showing the path to growth and glory to many up-and-comers across the world, vying to create massive success in the entertainment industry. Amiee Misobbah is a young beauty and talent who has mesmerized people with her work portfolio and her excellence as a new producer in the industry.

She began her career in modelling at the naïve age of 15, and since then, she has never looked back. From doing a variety of modelling shoots and walking on ramps for several designers to making her acting debut in a Tamil music album, she came a long way. However, her quest to do more and be more in the industry kept her motivated enough to continuously walk her path, which today has also led her into the world of production. Amiee Misobbah has been thriving in and how in the industry today, thanks to her pure skills, be it in front of the camera or behind it as a producer. This has turned the heads of people all over the country and has garnered her an incredible fan following, which consistently has been growing each passing day.

Last year in December, Amiee Misobbah also enthralled audiences with her extraordinary performance in a music video of the memorable song, “Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara,’ starring the original and the veteran actress of the song Padmini Kolhapure. Performing in front of an actress of her calibre was definitely challenging for Amiee Misobbah, but boy, did she ace it? Well, she did and astounded people on the set and then the audiences who were spellbound with her presence and work on screen.

The beauty, who has won several beauty pageants today at 23 years, has also turned into a producer with her production house and is now working around its next project, which is said to be a Hindi music album.

The versatile talent is leaving no stone unturned to change the game of the industry for the better.