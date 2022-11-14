FullyVital Hair Growth System Reviews - Is Fully Vital Hair Regrowth Kit Worth It? - Faraz Khan

Studies show that humans lose about 50 to 100 single strands every day. The process is natural and helps eliminate old hair and allow new hair growth. However, an interruption of the typical course can occur when more hair falls out than grows back. This action leads to a condition known as hair loss.

There are different causes of hair loss, with alopecia being the most common type. For many years most people believed that only men experienced hair loss. However, research reveals that 50% of women also experience noticeable hair loss. The female-pattern hair loss, abbreviated FPHL, affects one-third of susceptible women. Therefore, over 30 million women in the U.S suffer from FPHL.

Scientist believes that certain conditions make women more vulnerable to hair loss. These factors include:

● Women above 40

● Women who recently gave birth

● Women undergoing medications such as chemotherapy

● Women who put on hairstyles that pull on the hair

● Use of harsh hair products

● Women in their menopause

● Restrictive diets

● Genetics

Experiencing hair loss also comes with several health effects. Hair loss can lead to increased stress levels. Therefore trying to cope with stress can have significant impacts on one's life, such as:

● Premature aging

● Distancing yourself from friends and family members

● Avoiding eye contact

● Low motivation

● Depression

In short, hair loss can lead to an identity crisis in women, thus affecting their self-confidence. Different health experts are offering medications to help minimize hair loss. One main factor that stands out in all hair loss types is hormonal imbalance. Therefore, people suffering from intense hair loss are provided with medications to help maintain the proper hormone balance. However, not all these medications are safe and can severely impact one's health.

What is The Fully Vital Hair Growth System?

FullyVital is the first natural hair growth system that fights hair loss from the outside and inside. It contains 100% natural ingredients making it safe for use without any adverse effects. The supplement maintains the proper hormone balance to ensure that your hair grows continuously. Everyone can use the FullyVital Hair Growth System regardless of hair type.

The Science Behind Fully Vital Hair Growth System

The hair follicles are similar to tree trunks. They play an important role in anchoring the hair in position to obtain proper nourishment at the roots. When they fail to get the required nutrients, the follicles become weak and die, making the hair fall out.

When women reach 35, estrogen and progesterone levels start falling. A reduction in these two hormones creates an imbalance with testosterone. The testosterone in the female body converts to DHT, thus causing hair-thinning leading to hair loss. High levels of DHT shrink the hair follicles, making the hair more brittle and causing them to fall out faster.

The FullyVital Hair Growth System contains a powerful blend of natural ingredients that combat thinning of hair caused by the rising levels of DHT. It uses a double-action system that involves hormonal balancing and growth stimulators. It helps maintain a healthy scalp and re-grow hair by:

● Nourishing the inner parts

● Strengthening the follicles from the outside

● Physical stimulation to improve circulation

● Rolling with micro-points to boost growth factors

The Fully Vital Hair Growth System Ingredients

The product contains a unique DHT balance and flow complex that makes it different from other hair products. The powerful blend contains 12 plant extracts and a vitamin complex to improve hair growth and minimize stress effects on the body while nourishing the hair follicles. These ingredients include:

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a plant that produces small berries. Native Americans have used it as medicine to treat certain health conditions for several years. Research indicates that saw palmetto helps block a 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme responsible for converting testosterone to DHT. Since DHT is linked to hair loss, saw palmetto helps reduce hair loss.

Pine Bark

More than 100 species of pine trees exist. These trees are an ancient genus of evergreen plants that grow abundantly, mainly in the northern hemisphere. Several cultures use the tree's bark as medicine to treat wounds and scurvy.

Since then, the pine ark has continued to increase in popularity and is used as an ingredient in several herbal supplements. Studies show that pine bark contains a powerful blend of polyphenols and flavonoids that assists in hair growth. It boosts the scalp's health and enhances nutrient circulation.

Green Tea

Green tea is the second most popular beverage consumed across the world. It is rich in antioxidants, mainly EGCG. Green tea can be consumed as a tea or taken as a supplement and helps nourish the skin follicles. Studies show that EGCG slows down DHT-induced hair loss and promotes androgen hair growth while slowing the shedding of hair.

Curcumin

Curcumin is the main compound responsible for the health benefits associated with turmeric. Curcumin helps prevent hair loss by blocking the conversion of testosterone to DHT. DHT limits the nutrients reaching the hair follicle, causing malnourishment.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, also known as Indian Ginseng, is a powerful root used in Ayurvedic medicine. It contains vital compounds that help balance stress hormones, thus promoting longer hair growth cycles. It inhibits the production of cortisol, the primary stress hormone, and helps the body cope with stressful situations. Therefore, it prevents hair loss caused by stress.

Other vital ingredients include:

● Vitamin complex

● Biotin

● Ginkgo Biloba

● Pterostilbene

The manufacturers also created a potent natural serum to go with the FullyVital supplement. This serum contains 100% natural ingredients that include:

● Capixyl

● Hyaluronic acid

● Centella Asiatica

● Melatonin

● Caffeine

● Copper tripeptides

How to Use The Fully Vital Hair Growth System

The Fully Vital Hair Growth system comes in two forms: serum and supplements. Users need to take the hair supplement twice every day with meals. Every evening, users must brush the scalp 100 times while applying the serum. Use the Gold and Grow Roller in the affected areas at least twice a week.

The Fully Vital Hair Growth System Pricing and Availability

The FullyVital Hair Growth System is only available from the official website. It comes with four main items that include:

● The Enhance Hair Growth Supplement at $69

● The Enhance Hair Growth Serum at $69

● The Hair Growth Roller at $49

● The Bamboo Goldilocks Thickening Hairbrush at $10

The total price for the complete package is $206. However, the official website offers the package at a discounted price of $118 for the whole package. You also get a free hair consultation with some top hair experts.

In addition, users enjoy a 180-day money-back guarantee. You can claim a refund within six months after purchase if you aren't 100% happy with your purchase. For more information, contact customer service via:

● Email: support@fullyvital.com

● Phone: 866-860-2082

Final Verdict on Fully Vital Hair Growth System

Naturally, humans shed hair to allow new ones to grow. However, people experience hair loss when it falls out more than it produces. Health experts link this condition to hormonal imbalance that leads to undernourishment of the hair follicles.

The FullyVital Hair Growth System helps people combat hair loss by fighting internal and external factors. It helps maintain proper estrogen and progesterone levels, thus inhibiting the conversion of testosterone to DHT.

The supplement and hair serum in every package contains 100% natural ingredients that make it safe for everyone. Order your Fully Vital Hair Growth System from the official website today!

